Malik Sarmad Asif is a co-portfolio manager of the Global Emerging Markets Equity Strategy. He is a member of the Emerging Markets Stock Investment Advisory Committee. Malik is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Malik’s investment experience began in 2005, and he has been with T. Rowe Price since 2012, beginning on the emerging markets equity team as an investment analyst. Prior to this, Malik was employed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in New York covering U.S. large-cap financial services. Malik also has worked on the investment team of the World Bank Group’s private sector investment arm (International Finance Corporation) and in Morgan Stanley’s investment banking division in London. Malik earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics and international relations from Connecticut College, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, where he received the Chicago Booth Merit Fellowship.