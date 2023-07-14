Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Latin America Fund

PRLAX | Fund

$21.28

$428 M

2.51%

$0.53

1.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

23.5%

1 yr return

34.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$428 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PRLAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 23.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Latin America Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Verena Wachnitz

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in Latin American companies. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in Latin American companies, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. Under normal conditions, at least four countries will be represented in the fund’s portfolio. The fund expects to primarily invest in the equity securities of companies located (or with primary operations) in Latin America. The countries in which the fund normally invests include, but are not limited to, the following:

·Primary Emphasis: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.

·Others: Belize, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, and Venezuela.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a single issuer and own more of the issuer’s voting securities than is permissible for a “diversified” fund. The fund may make substantial investments in banks and financial companies in various Latin American countries. The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for certain industry sectors and individual countries within the region, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.

Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·leading or improving market position;

·attractive business niche;

·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;

·seasoned management;

·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and

·sound or improving balance sheet.

Read More

PRLAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.5% 10.9% 42.4% 31.82%
1 Yr 34.2% 17.2% 39.1% 18.18%
3 Yr 4.6%* 1.9% 16.3% 61.90%
5 Yr -0.9%* -1.4% 10.5% 68.42%
10 Yr -4.0%* -6.1% 3.6% 70.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.9% -14.4% 12.1% 54.55%
2021 -12.1% -12.2% -1.3% 95.24%
2020 -2.9% -7.7% 0.3% 28.57%
2019 3.4% 3.3% 11.8% 95.00%
2018 -2.2% -2.6% -0.4% 61.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.5% 10.6% 26.3% 22.73%
1 Yr 34.2% -20.3% 34.2% 4.55%
3 Yr 4.6%* -3.7% 8.7% 28.57%
5 Yr -0.9%* -1.2% 7.5% 76.47%
10 Yr -4.0%* -4.0% 2.1% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.9% -14.4% 12.1% 54.55%
2021 -12.1% -12.2% -1.3% 95.24%
2020 -2.9% -7.7% 0.3% 28.57%
2019 3.4% 3.3% 11.8% 95.00%
2018 -2.2% -2.5% -0.4% 72.22%

NAV & Total Return History

PRLAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRLAX Category Low Category High PRLAX % Rank
Net Assets 428 M 5.9 M 5.27 B 13.64%
Number of Holdings 59 26 171 22.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 219 M 2.94 M 3.61 B 18.18%
Weighting of Top 10 46.78% 25.4% 60.4% 50.00%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRLAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.46% 80.70% 100.00% 81.82%
Cash 		4.55% -0.03% 14.93% 9.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.45% 18.18%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.73% 9.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.55%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.37% 9.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRLAX % Rank
Financial Services 		35.31% 5.70% 35.31% 4.55%
Consumer Defense 		13.34% 6.76% 16.72% 45.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.85% 0.00% 17.94% 13.64%
Industrials 		9.64% 2.78% 17.03% 36.36%
Healthcare 		7.43% 1.37% 22.01% 31.82%
Basic Materials 		6.29% 6.29% 30.27% 90.91%
Technology 		5.06% 0.00% 5.06% 4.55%
Energy 		5.06% 3.95% 17.38% 86.36%
Real Estate 		2.78% 0.00% 9.45% 31.82%
Communication Services 		1.69% 0.00% 7.08% 54.55%
Utilities 		0.56% 0.56% 24.83% 90.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRLAX % Rank
Non US 		92.29% 74.45% 99.74% 81.82%
US 		3.17% 0.00% 6.25% 9.09%

PRLAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.33% 0.19% 2.77% 27.27%
Management Fee 1.03% 0.19% 1.10% 86.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 12.50%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.08% 0.15% 100.00%

Sales Fees

PRLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 50.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.70% 17.00% 115.00% 25.00%

PRLAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRLAX Category Low Category High PRLAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.51% 0.00% 11.31% 81.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRLAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRLAX Category Low Category High PRLAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.18% -0.05% 8.87% 77.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRLAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRLAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Verena Wachnitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2014

8.17

8.2%

Verena Wachnitz has been chairman of the committee T. Rowe Price since 2014. During the past five years, she has served as an equity research analyst covering Latin America and a portfolio manager (beginning in 2014). Prior to joining T. Rowe Price in 2003, she was an investment analyst with Centro de Estudios de Transporte e Infraestructura. Verena earned a B.A. in economics and a master's degree in finance from Universidad de San Andres. She is fluent in Spanish, German, Portuguese and English. She also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Her investment experience dates from 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
2.04 8.17 5.41 6.63

