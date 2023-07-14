The fund seeks to track the investment returns of its benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. 4-10 Year Treasury Bond Index. Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities that are held in its benchmark index and at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. Treasury securities, which are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. The remainder of the portfolio may be invested in other securities backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. The fund’s weighted average maturity is expected to normally range between three and ten years, and it will vary consistent with the weighted average maturity of the benchmark index. As of July 31, 2022, the fund’s weighted average maturity was 5.63 years.

The Bloomberg U.S. 4-10 Year Treasury Bond Index is an index consisting of U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed rate nominal debt issued by the U.S. Treasury with maturities between four and ten years. To be eligible for inclusion in the index, a security must be an obligation of the U.S. Treasury, rated investment grade, have a fixed rate coupon or zero coupon with at least $250 million or more of outstanding face value, and have greater than four years and less than ten years remaining to maturity. The index is market value weighted and the securities represented in the index are updated on the last business day of each month. The composition of the index is rebalanced at each month-end and represents the fixed set of securities on which index returns are calculated for the next month. As of July 31, 2022, there were 82 securities in the index.

The adviser does not attempt to fully replicate the fund’s index by holding each of the bonds represented in the index. The portfolio will be structured to maintain an investment and risk profile, and overall characteristics, similar to the index. However, the adviser seeks to closely track the returns of the fund’s index and more efficiently replicate the key risk factors of the index (such as maturity, duration, and credit quality) by attempting to capitalize on market inefficiencies through structural portfolio positioning and making small tactical bets on inflation, duration, and yield curve positioning. Duration, which is expressed in years, is a

calculation that attempts to measure the price sensitivity of a bond or bond fund to changes in interest rates. For example, the price of a bond fund with a duration of three years would be expected to fall approximately 3% if interest rates rose by one percentage point. A bond fund with a longer duration should be more sensitive to changes in interest rates than a bond fund with a shorter duration.

U.S. Treasury securities in which the fund may invest include Treasury bills, notes, and bonds (which includes Treasury STRIPS), as well as Treasury Inflation Protected Securities. The fund buys and sells U.S. Treasury futures, which are futures contracts collateralized by U.S. Treasury bonds or notes, to gain efficient exposure to U.S. Treasury securities, help realign the portfolio with the benchmark index, adjust its sensitivity to interest rate changes, and/or manage cash flows into and out of the fund. Investments in U.S. Treasury futures will be counted toward the fund’s 80% investment policies.

The fund’s other investments may include the following:

·Securities backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (including, but not limited to, securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association and other government agencies and certain corporate debt securities guaranteed by U.S. government agencies); and

·Shares of a T. Rowe Price internal money market fund or short-term bond fund that invests exclusively in securities backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.