Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
34.1%
1 yr return
28.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.4%
Net Assets
$5.49 B
Holdings in Top 10
48.4%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 62.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PRJZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|34.1%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|97.32%
|1 Yr
|28.3%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|5.34%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|1.95%
|5 Yr
|8.4%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|2.15%
|10 Yr
|12.4%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PRJZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.6%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|2.72%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|7.46%
|2020
|19.7%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|1.48%
|2019
|6.9%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|1.61%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|92.19%
|Period
|PRJZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|34.1%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|97.54%
|1 Yr
|28.3%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|5.34%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|1.95%
|5 Yr
|8.4%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|2.01%
|10 Yr
|12.4%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PRJZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.6%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|2.72%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|7.46%
|2020
|19.7%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|2.96%
|2019
|6.9%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|1.61%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|96.65%
|PRJZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRJZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.49 B
|199 K
|133 B
|9.54%
|Number of Holdings
|37
|1
|9075
|69.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.66 B
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|11.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.38%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|22.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRJZX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.62%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|32.93%
|Cash
|3.37%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|60.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|35.24%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|43.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|27.31%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|31.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRJZX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|33.65%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|1.21%
|Technology
|31.28%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|4.74%
|Healthcare
|16.34%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|93.61%
|Consumer Defense
|9.65%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|67.73%
|Financial Services
|3.31%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|98.24%
|Communication Services
|2.81%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|3.52%
|Basic Materials
|2.12%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|76.54%
|Industrials
|0.81%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|98.02%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|78.41%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|80.62%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|74.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRJZX % Rank
|Non US
|49.27%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|26.43%
|US
|47.35%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|65.64%
|PRJZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|70.92%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|78.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|PRJZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PRJZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRJZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|62.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|70.07%
|PRJZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRJZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|25.49%
|PRJZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PRJZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRJZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.64%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|90.57%
|PRJZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 14, 2012
10.22
10.2%
Thomas F. Davis is a managing director and a global equity portfolio manager of Jennison. He joined Jennison in April 2011. He was previously with Loomis, Sayles & Company for 11 years, most recently as a co-portfolio manager of global equity portfolios. He began his tenure at Loomis as a research analyst covering domestic insurance companies, securities brokers, exchanges, asset managers, and government-sponsored enterprises and as a portfolio manager for a financial sector strategy. Prior to Loomis, Tom was a global equity research analyst at Putnam Investments, covering insurance companies, Asian property developers, and REITs. He received a BA in economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 14, 2012
10.22
10.2%
Mark B. Baribeau, CFA, is a managing director, the head of global equity, and a global equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in April 2011. He was previously with Loomis Sayles for more than 21 years, where he was lead portfolio manager for the Global Equity Opportunities strategy, beginning in 2005. In addition, he managed large cap growth portfolios from 1992 to 2010, serving as lead manager from 1999 to 2010. Prior to his tenure at Loomis, Mark was an economist at John Hancock Financial Services. He received a BA in economics from the University of Vermont and an MA from the University of Maryland. Mark has a CFA designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the National Association of Business Economists.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...