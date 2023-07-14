Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fund

PRJQX | Fund

$37.48

$5.49 B

0.00%

0.83%

Vitals

YTD Return

34.2%

1 yr return

28.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.6%

Net Assets

$5.49 B

Holdings in Top 10

48.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PRJQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 34.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 22, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Baribeau

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies located around the world. The Fund can invest without limit in foreign securities, typically invests in a number of different countries, and may invest a significant portion of its assets in companies located in emerging markets. The Fund may from time to time be geographically concentrated and may invest a substantial amount of its assets in securities of issuers located in a single country or a small number of countries. If the Fund focuses its investments in this manner, adverse economic, political or social conditions in those countries may have a significant negative impact on the Fund’s investment performance. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization size.Equity and equity-related securities include, but are not limited to, common stocks, securities convertible or exchangeable for common stock or the cash value of common stock, preferred stocks, warrants and rights that can be exercised to obtain stock, investments in various types of business ventures including partnerships and business development companies, investments in other mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and income and royalty trusts, structured securities including participation notes (“P-Notes”), structured notes (“S-Notes”) and low exercise price warrants (“LEPWs”) or other similar securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and other similar receipts or shares, in both listed and unlisted form.The Fund’s subadviser employs a growth style of equity management, which means that the Fund seeks to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantages, long-term structural growth drivers, attractive cash flow returns on invested capital, and management teams focused on creating long-term value for shareholders. The Fund seeks to invest in companies in the early stages of accelerating growth, with attributes such as sustainable competitive advantages, the ability to execute a business strategy, and an appropriate valuation. The subadviser may eliminate or reduce the Fund’s investment in a portfolio holding due to an unfavorable change in that portfolio holding’s fundamentals, such as a weakening financial or competitive position or a significant change in management or governance issues. The emergence of what is believed to be a more attractive portfolio candidate may also lead to eliminating or reducing the weight of a position in the Fund.
PRJQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRJQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.2% -35.6% 29.2% 97.20%
1 Yr 28.4% 17.3% 252.4% 5.23%
3 Yr 1.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 1.82%
5 Yr 8.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 1.88%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRJQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.5% -24.3% 957.1% 2.60%
2021 -0.9% -38.3% 47.1% 7.21%
2020 19.8% -54.2% 0.6% 1.35%
2019 6.9% -76.0% 54.1% 1.46%
2018 -0.5% -26.1% 47.8% 91.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRJQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.2% -35.6% 29.2% 97.43%
1 Yr 28.4% 11.4% 252.4% 5.23%
3 Yr 1.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 1.82%
5 Yr 8.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 1.88%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRJQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.5% -24.3% 957.1% 2.60%
2021 -0.9% -33.1% 47.1% 7.21%
2020 19.8% -44.4% 1.8% 2.69%
2019 6.9% -6.5% 54.1% 1.46%
2018 -0.5% -14.4% 47.8% 96.33%

NAV & Total Return History

PRJQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRJQX Category Low Category High PRJQX % Rank
Net Assets 5.49 B 199 K 133 B 9.98%
Number of Holdings 37 1 9075 70.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.66 B -18 M 37.6 B 11.56%
Weighting of Top 10 48.38% 9.1% 100.0% 22.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.62%
  2. Tesla Inc 5.93%
  3. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.40%
  4. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.40%
  5. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.40%
  6. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.40%
  7. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.40%
  8. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.40%
  9. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.40%
  10. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRJQX % Rank
Stocks 		96.62% 61.84% 125.47% 33.81%
Cash 		3.37% -174.70% 23.12% 60.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 83.59%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 84.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 81.83%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 82.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRJQX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		33.65% 0.00% 40.94% 1.65%
Technology 		31.28% 0.00% 49.87% 5.18%
Healthcare 		16.34% 0.00% 35.42% 94.05%
Consumer Defense 		9.65% 0.00% 73.28% 68.17%
Financial Services 		3.31% 0.00% 38.42% 99.56%
Communication Services 		2.81% 0.00% 57.66% 3.96%
Basic Materials 		2.12% 0.00% 38.60% 76.98%
Industrials 		0.81% 0.00% 44.06% 99.78%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 97.03%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 97.47%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 94.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRJQX % Rank
Non US 		49.27% 0.58% 99.46% 26.87%
US 		47.35% 0.13% 103.82% 66.08%

PRJQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRJQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.01% 44.27% 77.31%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.82% 79.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

PRJQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRJQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRJQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 0.00% 395.00% 70.64%

PRJQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRJQX Category Low Category High PRJQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 82.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRJQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRJQX Category Low Category High PRJQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.54% -4.27% 12.65% 88.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRJQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

PRJQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Baribeau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 14, 2012

10.22

10.2%

Mark B. Baribeau, CFA, is a managing director, the head of global equity, and a global equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in April 2011. He was previously with Loomis Sayles for more than 21 years, where he was lead portfolio manager for the Global Equity Opportunities strategy, beginning in 2005. In addition, he managed large cap growth portfolios from 1992 to 2010, serving as lead manager from 1999 to 2010. Prior to his tenure at Loomis, Mark was an economist at John Hancock Financial Services. He received a BA in economics from the University of Vermont and an MA from the University of Maryland. Mark has a CFA designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the National Association of Business Economists.

Thomas Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 14, 2012

10.22

10.2%

Thomas F. Davis is a managing director and a global equity portfolio manager of Jennison. He joined Jennison in April 2011. He was previously with Loomis, Sayles & Company for 11 years, most recently as a co-portfolio manager of global equity portfolios. He began his tenure at Loomis as a research analyst covering domestic insurance companies, securities brokers, exchanges, asset managers, and government-sponsored enterprises and as a portfolio manager for a financial sector strategy. Prior to Loomis, Tom was a global equity research analyst at Putnam Investments, covering insurance companies, Asian property developers, and REITs. He received a BA in economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Duke University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

