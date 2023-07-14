Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund

mutual fund
PRJIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$55.24 -0.3 -0.54%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (PRNHX) Primary Inst (PRJIX) Inst (TRUZX)
PRJIX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$55.24 -0.3 -0.54%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (PRNHX) Primary Inst (PRJIX) Inst (TRUZX)
PRJIX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$55.24 -0.3 -0.54%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (PRNHX) Primary Inst (PRJIX) Inst (TRUZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund

PRJIX | Fund

$55.24

$24 B

0.00%

0.64%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.7%

1 yr return

12.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$24 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$55.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.50%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund

PRJIX | Fund

$55.24

$24 B

0.00%

0.64%

PRJIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Aug 28, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joshua Spencer

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in a diversified group of small, emerging growth companies, preferably early in their corporate life cycle before the companies become widely recognized by the investment community. The fund may also invest in companies that offer the possibility of accelerating earnings growth because of rejuvenated management, new products, or structural changes in the economy. The portfolio manager will not necessarily sell a position in a company that has grown beyond the developing stage if the company still fits the fund’s other investment criteria.

When choosing stocks for the fund’s portfolio, T. Rowe Price analysts tend to look for small growth companies that exhibit some or all of the following characteristics:

·effective management;

·operate in fertile growth areas;

·demonstrate innovative research, product development, and marketing;

·provide efficient service;

·possess pricing flexibility; and

·employ sound financial and accounting policies.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector. The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.

Read More

PRJIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -26.9% 59.5% 26.37%
1 Yr 12.0% -43.3% 860.3% 61.31%
3 Yr -9.5%* -41.8% 41.4% 78.56%
5 Yr -2.6%* -28.3% 82.5% 56.84%
10 Yr N/A* -18.3% 13.6% 4.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 88.61%
2021 -3.4% -52.0% 83.9% 65.20%
2020 11.5% -17.6% 195.3% 22.20%
2019 5.4% -16.0% 9.5% 60.82%
2018 -1.7% -13.6% 24.1% 21.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -53.4% 55.3% 24.78%
1 Yr 12.0% -60.3% 860.3% 57.95%
3 Yr -9.5%* -41.8% 41.4% 78.66%
5 Yr -2.6%* -27.6% 82.5% 62.25%
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 15.4% 4.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 88.61%
2021 -3.4% -52.0% 83.9% 65.20%
2020 11.5% -17.6% 195.3% 22.20%
2019 5.4% -16.0% 9.5% 60.82%
2018 -1.7% -13.6% 24.1% 43.38%

NAV & Total Return History

PRJIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRJIX Category Low Category High PRJIX % Rank
Net Assets 24 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 2.29%
Number of Holdings 149 20 3702 12.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.9 B 360 K 10.9 B 0.35%
Weighting of Top 10 35.17% 5.5% 92.1% 23.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.16%
  2. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.16%
  3. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.16%
  4. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.16%
  5. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.16%
  6. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.16%
  7. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.16%
  8. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.16%
  9. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.16%
  10. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRJIX % Rank
Stocks 		92.21% 23.99% 100.52% 95.07%
Cash 		7.79% -0.52% 26.94% 3.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 75.18%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 75.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 74.47%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 74.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRJIX % Rank
Technology 		37.88% 0.04% 62.17% 15.85%
Healthcare 		28.73% 0.00% 43.77% 4.23%
Industrials 		18.96% 0.00% 38.23% 16.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.25% 0.00% 57.41% 93.66%
Communication Services 		3.17% 0.00% 18.33% 41.02%
Real Estate 		2.53% 0.00% 19.28% 46.83%
Financial Services 		2.48% 0.00% 43.01% 89.79%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 80.46%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 91.37%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 97.54%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 94.72%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRJIX % Rank
US 		80.07% 23.38% 100.52% 96.48%
Non US 		12.14% 0.00% 35.22% 5.28%

PRJIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% 0.02% 19.28% 89.45%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.50% 27.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 22.74%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

PRJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.50% 0.00% 250.31% 49.22%

PRJIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRJIX Category Low Category High PRJIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 76.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRJIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRJIX Category Low Category High PRJIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.44% -2.24% 2.75% 35.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRJIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRJIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joshua Spencer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2019

3.17

3.2%

Joshua Spencer is the lead portfolio manager for the US Small-Cap Growth Equity Strategy, including the New Horizons Strategy. He was previously the portfolio manager of the Global Technology Equity Strategy for nearly seven years. Mr. Spencer is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. He earned a B.A. in economics from Johns Hopkins University, an M.A. in economics from the University of Chicago, and an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×