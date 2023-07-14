Dividend Investing Ideas Center
T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund (PRJIX)
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.7%
1 yr return
12.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$24 B
Holdings in Top 10
35.2%
Expense Ratio 0.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 42.50%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund invests primarily in a diversified group of small, emerging growth companies, preferably early in their corporate life cycle before the companies become widely recognized by the investment community. The fund may also invest in companies that offer the possibility of accelerating earnings growth because of rejuvenated management, new products, or structural changes in the economy. The portfolio manager will not necessarily sell a position in a company that has grown beyond the developing stage if the company still fits the fund’s other investment criteria.
When choosing stocks for the fund’s portfolio, T. Rowe Price analysts tend to look for small growth companies that exhibit some or all of the following characteristics:
·effective management;
·operate in fertile growth areas;
·demonstrate innovative research, product development, and marketing;
·provide efficient service;
·possess pricing flexibility; and
·employ sound financial and accounting policies.
While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector. The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.
|Period
|PRJIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.7%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|26.37%
|1 Yr
|12.0%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|61.31%
|3 Yr
|-9.5%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|78.56%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|56.84%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|4.67%
* Annualized
|PRJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRJIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|2.29%
|Number of Holdings
|149
|20
|3702
|12.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.9 B
|360 K
|10.9 B
|0.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.17%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|23.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRJIX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.21%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|95.07%
|Cash
|7.79%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|3.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|75.18%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|75.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|74.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|74.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRJIX % Rank
|Technology
|37.88%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|15.85%
|Healthcare
|28.73%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|4.23%
|Industrials
|18.96%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|16.02%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.25%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|93.66%
|Communication Services
|3.17%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|41.02%
|Real Estate
|2.53%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|46.83%
|Financial Services
|2.48%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|89.79%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|80.46%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|91.37%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|97.54%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|94.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRJIX % Rank
|US
|80.07%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|96.48%
|Non US
|12.14%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|5.28%
|PRJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.64%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|89.45%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|27.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|22.74%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|PRJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PRJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|42.50%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|49.22%
|PRJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRJIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|76.23%
|PRJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PRJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRJIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.44%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|35.00%
|PRJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2019
3.17
3.2%
Joshua Spencer is the lead portfolio manager for the US Small-Cap Growth Equity Strategy, including the New Horizons Strategy. He was previously the portfolio manager of the Global Technology Equity Strategy for nearly seven years. Mr. Spencer is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. He earned a B.A. in economics from Johns Hopkins University, an M.A. in economics from the University of Chicago, and an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
