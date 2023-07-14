The Fund invests primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies located around the world. The Fund can invest without limit in foreign securities, typically invests in a number of different countries, and may invest a significant portion of its assets in companies located in emerging markets. The Fund may from time to time be geographically concentrated and may invest a substantial amount of its assets in securities of issuers located in a single country or a small number of countries. If the Fund focuses its investments in this manner, adverse economic, political or social conditions in those countries may have a significant negative impact on the Fund’s investment performance. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization size. Equity and equity-related securities include, but are not limited to, common stocks, securities convertible or exchangeable for common stock or the cash value of common stock, preferred stocks, warrants and rights that can be exercised to obtain stock, investments in various types of business ventures including partnerships and business development companies, investments in other mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and income and royalty trusts, structured securities including participation notes (“P-Notes”), structured notes (“S-Notes”) and low exercise price warrants (“LEPWs”) or other similar securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and other similar receipts or shares, in both listed and unlisted form. The Fund’s subadviser employs a growth style of equity management, which means that the Fund seeks to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantages, long-term structural growth drivers, attractive cash flow returns on invested capital, and management teams focused on creating long-term value for shareholders. The Fund seeks to invest in companies in the early stages of accelerating growth, with attributes such as sustainable competitive advantages, the ability to execute a business strategy, and an appropriate valuation. The subadviser may eliminate or reduce the Fund’s investment in a portfolio holding due to an unfavorable change in that portfolio holding’s fundamentals, such as a weakening financial or competitive position or a significant change in management or governance issues. The emergence of what is believed to be a more attractive portfolio candidate may also lead to eliminating or reducing the weight of a position in the Fund.