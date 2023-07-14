Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-4.3%
1 yr return
-7.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.9%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
44.3%
Expense Ratio 2.64%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.20%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PRIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.3%
|-40.8%
|42.4%
|72.97%
|1 Yr
|-7.6%
|-61.1%
|43.0%
|72.97%
|3 Yr
|8.5%*
|-52.1%
|23.1%
|40.00%
|5 Yr
|6.9%*
|-33.1%
|25.4%
|38.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PRIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|-72.7%
|8.2%
|13.51%
|2021
|7.2%
|-22.1%
|27.0%
|22.86%
|2020
|6.6%
|-11.4%
|49.5%
|64.71%
|2019
|1.3%
|-8.1%
|13.6%
|78.57%
|2018
|1.2%
|-13.7%
|3.1%
|16.67%
|Period
|PRIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.3%
|-46.5%
|21.0%
|35.14%
|1 Yr
|-7.6%
|-77.0%
|12.4%
|35.14%
|3 Yr
|8.5%*
|-36.2%
|44.2%
|60.00%
|5 Yr
|6.9%*
|-21.4%
|31.8%
|48.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.3%
|21.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PRIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|-72.7%
|8.2%
|13.51%
|2021
|7.2%
|-22.1%
|27.0%
|22.86%
|2020
|6.6%
|-11.4%
|49.5%
|64.71%
|2019
|1.3%
|-8.1%
|13.6%
|78.57%
|2018
|1.2%
|-12.2%
|3.1%
|16.67%
|PRIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRIVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|4.4 M
|31.2 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|144
|21
|389
|15.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|436 M
|-21.4 M
|5.86 B
|20.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.31%
|8.9%
|100.0%
|73.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRIVX % Rank
|Other
|34.94%
|0.00%
|91.95%
|7.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|29.02%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|5.13%
|Cash
|24.99%
|-0.34%
|100.00%
|15.38%
|Stocks
|5.82%
|0.00%
|100.33%
|87.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.05%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|5.13%
|Bonds
|2.18%
|0.00%
|88.23%
|17.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRIVX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.14%
|83.33%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.56%
|93.94%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.54%
|84.85%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.47%
|93.94%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.29%
|10.61%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.51%
|83.33%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.10%
|83.33%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.38%
|4.55%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.44%
|80.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|93.94%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.92%
|93.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRIVX % Rank
|US
|4.51%
|0.00%
|85.31%
|87.18%
|Non US
|1.31%
|0.00%
|86.64%
|76.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRIVX % Rank
|Corporate
|56.99%
|0.00%
|90.98%
|24.24%
|Cash & Equivalents
|43.01%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|67.57%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.75%
|81.08%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.53%
|84.85%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.77%
|81.82%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.13%
|84.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRIVX % Rank
|US
|2.18%
|0.00%
|32.00%
|17.95%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.23%
|84.62%
|PRIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.64%
|0.22%
|4.04%
|13.33%
|Management Fee
|1.90%
|0.25%
|1.90%
|97.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.03%
|0.19%
|66.67%
|PRIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|40.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PRIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|37.66%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.20%
|0.00%
|124.00%
|55.17%
|PRIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRIVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.47%
|91.11%
|PRIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PRIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRIVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.42%
|-2.66%
|5.19%
|97.67%
|PRIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2021
|$3.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.706
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Sven Jonas Grankvist is a Vice President of SP Investments Management, LLC. Prior to serving as a portfolio manager, Jonas was a portfolio analyst. Prior to his position with the Investment Adviser, Jonas was an investment banker with Berman Capital, where he covered a wide range of industries including Internet, digital media and software. Jonas has worked on many mergers and acquisitions, and private equity transactions for buyers and sellers in the growth-and-middle-market arena. Jonas is also a mentor for the Thiel Foundation’s 20 Under 20 Fellowship. Jonas received his LLM from Uppsala University and an MBA from Golden Gate University. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses. Since inception of the Fund, the Investment Adviser has hired additional investment professionals, and intends to continue to hire investment professionals in proportion to the growth of the Investment Adviser’s assets under management. Mr. Weber, Ms. Downey and Mr. Grankvist each owns options in SharesPost relating to less than 2% of SharesPost on a fully diluted basis, assuming the exercise of all outstanding options and warrants. See “Conflicts of Interest — Certain Parties”.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 25, 2018
3.6
3.6%
Kevin Moss is a Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of SP Investments Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of SharesPost. Prior to his position with the Investment Adviser, Kevin was a senior portfolio manager at First New York Securities, where he managed a global macro book. Kevin received his undergraduate degree in finance from Tulane University and his MBA from Columbia Business School, magna cum laude. He holds FINRA series 4, 7, 24, 27, 55 and 66 licenses.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 15, 2019
2.79
2.8%
Christian Munafo is the Chief Investment Officer of SP Investments Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of SharesPost. Christian joined the Investment Adviser in August 2019. Prior to SP Investment, Christian was Co-Head of the Global Private Equity Secondary Practice at HQ Capital based in New York, where he was also a member of the senior leadership team. Prior to that, he served as Head of Secondaries at Thomas Weisel Partners. In addition, Christian has overseen the completion of more than 100 secondary transactions representing over $1 billion in capital commitments, ranging from traditional purchases of limited partnership interests to more complex non-traditional transactions including fund restructurings, recapitalizations, tender programs, preferred equity/loan facilities and purchases of company securities. Christian began his career as an investment banker focused on mergers and acquisitions at Banc of America Securities. Christian holds a Bachelor of Arts from Rutgers College in Economics and Finance.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.75
|23.1
|6.84
|3.29
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...