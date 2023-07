His investment experience dates from 2003. Mr. Clattenburg has served as an equity research analyst and portfolio manager (beginning in 2015) for T. Rowe Price. Richard Clattenburg is an associate portfolio manager supporting international stock strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Clattenburg joined the firm in 2005 and has seven years of investment experience, five of which have been with T. Rowe Price. Prior to joining the firm, he was employed by Goldman Sachs as a financial analyst in its Investment Management Division. Mr. Clattenburg has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.