Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-1.0%
1 yr return
4.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
Net Assets
$1.87 B
Holdings in Top 10
33.3%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 15.40%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of companies in the financial services industry. The fund may invest in companies, such as providers of financial software, that derive substantial revenues (at least 50%) from conducting business in the financial services industry.
For purposes of selecting investments, the fund defines the financial services industry broadly. It includes (but is not limited to) the following:
·regional and money-center banks;
·insurance companies;
·home, auto, and other specialty finance companies;
·securities brokerage firms and electronic trading networks;
·investment management firms;
·publicly traded, government-sponsored financial enterprises;
·thrift and savings banks;
·financial conglomerates;
·foreign financial services companies;
·electronic transaction processors for financial services companies
·real estate companies; and
·securities exchanges.
Security selection is based on fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify high quality companies with good appreciation prospects. The fund will have no restrictions on the market capitalization (stock price multiplied by shares outstanding) of its holdings. The adviser may use both growth and value approaches in selecting investments for the fund. In the growth area, the portfolio manager may seek companies with capable management, attractive business niches, sound financial and accounting practices, and/or a demonstrated ability to increase revenues, earnings, and cash flow consistently. In the value area, the portfolio manager may seek companies whose current stock prices appear undervalued in terms of earnings, projected cash flow, or asset value per share, that have appreciation potential temporarily unrecognized by the market, or that may be temporarily out of favor. The stocks of many companies held by the fund are expected to pay a dividend.
While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).
|Period
|PRISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.0%
|-26.1%
|20.2%
|48.45%
|1 Yr
|4.5%
|-27.6%
|32.7%
|39.18%
|3 Yr
|10.9%*
|-8.0%
|19.1%
|42.86%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-17.3%
|10.9%
|34.78%
|10 Yr
|5.3%*
|-7.6%
|13.0%
|26.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-56.2%
|38.2%
|28.13%
|2021
|15.6%
|-15.6%
|24.2%
|25.00%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-16.2%
|26.6%
|53.13%
|2019
|5.7%
|-24.2%
|8.3%
|53.13%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-9.3%
|12.9%
|63.33%
|Period
|PRISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.0%
|-21.8%
|20.2%
|38.14%
|1 Yr
|4.5%
|-27.5%
|62.2%
|27.27%
|3 Yr
|10.9%*
|-8.0%
|18.7%
|40.00%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-12.9%
|17.2%
|44.68%
|10 Yr
|5.3%*
|-7.6%
|17.9%
|41.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-56.2%
|38.1%
|28.13%
|2021
|15.6%
|-15.6%
|24.2%
|25.00%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-16.2%
|26.6%
|53.13%
|2019
|5.7%
|-24.2%
|8.3%
|53.13%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-8.6%
|12.9%
|65.56%
|PRISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRISX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.87 B
|1.36 M
|31.9 B
|6.06%
|Number of Holdings
|102
|25
|386
|22.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|703 M
|2.65 K
|18.1 B
|9.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.26%
|13.3%
|84.7%
|70.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRISX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.82%
|95.22%
|107.75%
|95.00%
|Cash
|4.18%
|-8.24%
|4.18%
|2.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|95.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.80%
|1.47%
|84.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|94.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|95.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRISX % Rank
|Financial Services
|94.74%
|46.33%
|100.00%
|59.00%
|Technology
|3.16%
|0.00%
|43.13%
|21.00%
|Industrials
|1.24%
|0.00%
|5.08%
|27.00%
|Real Estate
|0.87%
|0.00%
|40.95%
|42.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.37%
|94.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.97%
|94.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.18%
|94.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.06%
|95.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|94.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.54%
|95.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.54%
|93.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRISX % Rank
|US
|79.34%
|0.00%
|106.12%
|82.00%
|Non US
|16.48%
|0.00%
|97.31%
|20.00%
|PRISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.08%
|10.92%
|62.00%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|44.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.75%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.10%
|0.34%
|21.43%
|PRISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PRISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.40%
|2.00%
|406.00%
|36.78%
|PRISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRISX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.01%
|0.00%
|11.89%
|97.03%
|PRISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PRISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRISX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.54%
|-0.76%
|10.57%
|44.90%
|PRISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2008
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 1998
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Snowling was appointed co-chair of the committee in July 2021 and has been sole chair since October 2021. He joined the Firm in 2011, and his investment experience dates from 2000. He has served as an investment analyst following financial services companies throughout the past five years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|25.42
|9.51
|4.58
