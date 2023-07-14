The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of companies in the financial services industry. The fund may invest in companies, such as providers of financial software, that derive substantial revenues (at least 50%) from conducting business in the financial services industry.

For purposes of selecting investments, the fund defines the financial services industry broadly. It includes (but is not limited to) the following:

·regional and money-center banks;

·insurance companies;

·home, auto, and other specialty finance companies;

·securities brokerage firms and electronic trading networks;

·investment management firms;

·publicly traded, government-sponsored financial enterprises;

·thrift and savings banks;

·financial conglomerates;

·foreign financial services companies;

·electronic transaction processors for financial services companies

·real estate companies; and

·securities exchanges.

Security selection is based on fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify high quality companies with good appreciation prospects. The fund will have no restrictions on the market capitalization (stock price multiplied by shares outstanding) of its holdings. The adviser may use both growth and value approaches in selecting investments for the fund. In the growth area, the portfolio manager may seek companies with capable management, attractive business niches, sound financial and accounting practices, and/or a demonstrated ability to increase revenues, earnings, and cash flow consistently. In the value area, the portfolio manager may seek companies whose current stock prices appear undervalued in terms of earnings, projected cash flow, or asset value per share, that have appreciation potential temporarily unrecognized by the market, or that may be temporarily out of favor. The stocks of many companies held by the fund are expected to pay a dividend.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).