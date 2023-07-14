The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in investment-grade municipal securities (rated in one of the four highest rating categories assigned by established credit rating agencies) by at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in noninvestment-grade bonds, known as “junk” bonds, including those with the lowest credit ratings. While the fund may buy securities of any maturity, most of its investments are expected to be in long-term municipal securities (securities with maturities of more than 10 years).

Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s income will be exempt from federal income taxes. However, a significant portion of the fund’s income could be derived from securities subject to the alternative minimum tax.

Investment decisions generally reflect the portfolio manager’s outlook for interest rates and the economy, as well as the prices, yields, and credit quality of various securities in which the fund may invest. For example, if interest rates are expected to fall, the fund may purchase longer-term securities (to the extent consistent with the fund’s investment program) in an attempt to seek higher yields and/or capital appreciation. Conversely, if interest rates are expected to rise, the fund may seek securities with shorter maturities.