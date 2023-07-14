Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.1%
1 yr return
-1.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.25 B
Holdings in Top 10
7.8%
Expense Ratio 0.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.80%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in investment-grade municipal securities (rated in one of the four highest rating categories assigned by established credit rating agencies) by at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in noninvestment-grade bonds, known as “junk” bonds, including those with the lowest credit ratings. While the fund may buy securities of any maturity, most of its investments are expected to be in long-term municipal securities (securities with maturities of more than 10 years).
Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s income will be exempt from federal income taxes. However, a significant portion of the fund’s income could be derived from securities subject to the alternative minimum tax.
Investment decisions generally reflect the portfolio manager’s outlook for interest rates and the economy, as well as the prices, yields, and credit quality of various securities in which the fund may invest. For example, if interest rates are expected to fall, the fund may purchase longer-term securities (to the extent consistent with the fund’s investment program) in an attempt to seek higher yields and/or capital appreciation. Conversely, if interest rates are expected to rise, the fund may seek securities with shorter maturities.
|Period
|PRIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|8.16%
|1 Yr
|-1.5%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|61.18%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|43.24%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|25.78%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|18.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|76.56%
|2021
|0.4%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|14.68%
|2020
|0.6%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|38.85%
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|Period
|PRIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|8.10%
|1 Yr
|-1.5%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|58.29%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|44.09%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|20.39%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|19.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|76.62%
|2021
|0.4%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|14.74%
|2020
|0.6%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|38.85%
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|PRIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRIMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.25 B
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|16.45%
|Number of Holdings
|865
|1
|14000
|12.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|227 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|16.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.77%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|90.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRIMX % Rank
|Bonds
|101.40%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|3.29%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|79.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|79.17%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|79.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|79.11%
|Cash
|-1.40%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|96.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRIMX % Rank
|Municipal
|98.79%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|47.74%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.21%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|50.35%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|79.11%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|79.40%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|81.60%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|80.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRIMX % Rank
|US
|97.40%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|41.15%
|Non US
|4.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|19.50%
|PRIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.38%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|85.23%
|Management Fee
|0.36%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|33.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|PRIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PRIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.80%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|70.08%
|PRIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRIMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.30%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|25.12%
|PRIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PRIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRIMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.32%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|29.63%
|PRIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 1999
23.27
23.3%
Dino Mallas is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division. Mr. Mallas is president and chairman of its Investment Advisory Committee. He is also executive vice president and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee. Mr. Mallas is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He joined the firm in 1986 as a broker in the Discount Brokerage Department and, in 1991, transferred to the Municipal Department. Mr. Mallas began his fixed income responsibilities as a fixed income specialist and later transitioned into trading intermediate- and long-term state and national portfolios. He assumed portfolio management responsibilities in 1999. Mr. Mallas earned a B.S. from American University and an M.B.A. from Loyola University Maryland.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...