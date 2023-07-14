Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Summit Municipal Income Fund

mutual fund
PRIMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.09 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inv (PRINX) Primary Adv (PAIMX) Inst (PRIMX)
PRIMX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Summit Municipal Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.09 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inv (PRINX) Primary Adv (PAIMX) Inst (PRIMX)
PRIMX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Summit Municipal Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.09 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inv (PRINX) Primary Adv (PAIMX) Inst (PRIMX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Summit Municipal Income Fund

PRIMX | Fund

$11.09

$2.25 B

3.30%

$0.37

0.38%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.1%

1 yr return

-1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.25 B

Holdings in Top 10

7.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Summit Municipal Income Fund

PRIMX | Fund

$11.09

$2.25 B

3.30%

$0.37

0.38%

PRIMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Summit Municipal Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Konstantine Mallas

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in investment-grade municipal securities (rated in one of the four highest rating categories assigned by established credit rating agencies) by at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in noninvestment-grade bonds, known as “junk” bonds, including those with the lowest credit ratings. While the fund may buy securities of any maturity, most of its investments are expected to be in long-term municipal securities (securities with maturities of more than 10 years).

Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s income will be exempt from federal income taxes. However, a significant portion of the fund’s income could be derived from securities subject to the alternative minimum tax.

Investment decisions generally reflect the portfolio manager’s outlook for interest rates and the economy, as well as the prices, yields, and credit quality of various securities in which the fund may invest. For example, if interest rates are expected to fall, the fund may purchase longer-term securities (to the extent consistent with the fund’s investment program) in an attempt to seek higher yields and/or capital appreciation. Conversely, if interest rates are expected to rise, the fund may seek securities with shorter maturities.

Read More

PRIMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -60.4% 31.9% 8.16%
1 Yr -1.5% -45.4% 15.3% 61.18%
3 Yr -3.1%* -20.5% 51.6% 43.24%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% 25.78%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 18.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -76.8% 4.7% 76.56%
2021 0.4% -69.5% 12.4% 14.68%
2020 0.6% -66.1% 60.0% 38.85%
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -60.4% 31.9% 8.10%
1 Yr -1.5% -45.4% 15.1% 58.29%
3 Yr -3.1%* -20.5% 51.6% 44.09%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% 20.39%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 19.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -76.8% 4.7% 76.62%
2021 0.4% -69.5% 12.4% 14.74%
2020 0.6% -66.1% 60.0% 38.85%
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PRIMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRIMX Category Low Category High PRIMX % Rank
Net Assets 2.25 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 16.45%
Number of Holdings 865 1 14000 12.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 227 M -317 M 8.64 B 16.96%
Weighting of Top 10 7.77% 2.4% 101.7% 90.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LOS ANGELES CALIF 4% 1.20%
  2. BUCKEYE OHIO TOB SETTLEMENT FING AUTH 5% 1.01%
  3. SALT LAKE CITY UTAH ARPT REV 5% 0.97%
  4. MASSACHUSETTS BAY TRANSN AUTH MASS SALES TAX REV 4% 0.73%
  5. NEW JERSEY ST TPK AUTH TPK REV 4% 0.72%
  6. WASHINGTON ST 5% 0.70%
  7. JACKSON CNTY MISS PORT FAC REV 0.02% 0.70%
  8. HAMPTON RDS VA TRANSN ACCOUNTABILITY COMMN REV 5.5% 0.70%
  9. NEW YORK N Y CITY MUN WTR FIN AUTH WTR & SWR SYS REV 4% 0.69%
  10. GREATER ORLANDO AVIATION AUTH ORLANDO FLA ARPT FACS REV 5% 0.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRIMX % Rank
Bonds 		101.40% 65.51% 150.86% 3.29%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 79.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 79.17%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 79.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 79.11%
Cash 		-1.40% -50.86% 33.96% 96.47%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRIMX % Rank
Municipal 		98.79% 44.39% 100.00% 47.74%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.21% 0.00% 33.95% 50.35%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 79.11%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 79.40%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 81.60%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 80.96%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRIMX % Rank
US 		97.40% 37.86% 142.23% 41.15%
Non US 		4.00% 0.00% 62.14% 19.50%

PRIMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.38% 0.02% 6.50% 85.23%
Management Fee 0.36% 0.00% 1.10% 33.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

PRIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.80% 0.00% 283.00% 70.08%

PRIMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRIMX Category Low Category High PRIMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.30% 0.00% 4.45% 25.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRIMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRIMX Category Low Category High PRIMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.32% -0.53% 5.33% 29.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRIMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

PRIMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Konstantine Mallas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 1999

23.27

23.3%

Dino Mallas is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division. Mr. Mallas is president and chairman of its Investment Advisory Committee. He is also executive vice president and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee. Mr. Mallas is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He joined the firm in 1986 as a broker in the Discount Brokerage Department and, in 1991, transferred to the Municipal Department. Mr. Mallas began his fixed income responsibilities as a fixed income specialist and later transitioned into trading intermediate- and long-term state and national portfolios. He assumed portfolio management responsibilities in 1999. Mr. Mallas earned a B.S. from American University and an M.B.A. from Loyola University Maryland.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×