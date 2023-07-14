Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
7.6%
1 yr return
13.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
Net Assets
$28.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.6%
Expense Ratio 2.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 68.80%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by companies throughout the world. The percentage of assets allocated to investments outside the U.S. will vary according to the portfolio manager’s outlook. However, under normal conditions, at least 40% of the fund’s net assets will be invested in companies outside the U.S. (and at least 30% of its net assets will be invested in companies outside the U.S. if foreign market conditions are not favorable). The fund invests in companies across a broad range of industries in the U.S. and other developed markets and, to a lesser extent, emerging markets. Although the fund may invest in companies of any size, investments will generally be made in stocks of large- and mid-cap companies.
While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic landscape and the outlook for certain industries and countries, stock selection is driven mainly by fundamental research
that seeks to identify companies that are undervalued but have the potential for improving earnings over time. The fund’s value approach to investing relies on a global research team that searches for companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation or dividend growth. The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors.
In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:
·low valuation on various earnings, book value, sales, and cash flow metrics, in absolute terms and/or relative to the company’s peers or its own historical norm;
·low valuation relative to a company’s fundamentals;
·companies that may benefit from restructuring activity or other turnaround opportunities;
·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; and
·above-average dividend yield and/or the potential to grow dividends.
|Period
|PRIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.6%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|12.53%
|1 Yr
|13.4%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|27.61%
|3 Yr
|9.1%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|59.49%
|5 Yr
|3.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|63.22%
|10 Yr
|1.9%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PRIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.8%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|60.76%
|2021
|4.7%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|42.35%
|2020
|3.3%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|82.50%
|2019
|5.2%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|87.55%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|9.57%
|PRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRIGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.7 M
|199 K
|133 B
|90.02%
|Number of Holdings
|101
|1
|9075
|33.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.06 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|93.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.57%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|82.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRIGX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.07%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|48.46%
|Cash
|2.93%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|46.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|49.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|54.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|43.72%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|46.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRIGX % Rank
|Healthcare
|21.74%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|39.76%
|Financial Services
|19.91%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|11.34%
|Industrials
|12.03%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|16.96%
|Technology
|9.60%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|78.74%
|Communication Services
|8.27%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|74.01%
|Utilities
|7.05%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|11.89%
|Basic Materials
|5.92%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|15.09%
|Energy
|4.99%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|26.32%
|Consumer Defense
|4.86%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|88.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.72%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|79.41%
|Real Estate
|0.90%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|26.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRIGX % Rank
|US
|59.51%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|47.47%
|Non US
|37.56%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|51.32%
|PRIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.09%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|8.21%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|34.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|72.64%
|PRIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PRIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|19.05%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.80%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|81.31%
|PRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRIGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.91%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|43.22%
|PRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRIGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.39%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|23.52%
|PRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 26, 2012
9.85
9.9%
Mr. Mallet joined T. Rowe Price International in 2005 and his investment experience dates from 1997. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price International, he was a telecom banker at Credit Suisse First Boston in the Tokyo and London offices. Mr. Mallet started his career as a financial analyst with France Telecom, based in Guangzhou, China, and Madrid, Spain. Mr. Mallet earned an M.A. in finance, with honors, from the University of Paris and an M.B.A. from the London Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
