Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund

mutual fund
PRIDX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$62.19 -0.47 -0.75%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (PRIDX) Primary Inst (TIDDX) Inst (TRZKX)
PRIDX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$62.19 -0.47 -0.75%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (PRIDX) Primary Inst (TIDDX) Inst (TRZKX)
PRIDX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$62.19 -0.47 -0.75%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (PRIDX) Primary Inst (TIDDX) Inst (TRZKX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund

PRIDX | Fund

$62.19

$7.44 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.4%

1 yr return

7.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$7.44 B

Holdings in Top 10

12.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$62.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.40%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund

PRIDX | Fund

$62.19

$7.44 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.18%

PRIDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 1988
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ben Griffiths

Fund Description

The fund expects to primarily invest outside the U.S. and to diversify broadly across a variety of industries in developed and emerging market countries throughout the world. The fund will emphasize investing in small- to medium-sized companies. Depending on market conditions, the fund’s portfolio should be composed of investments in at least 10 countries and 100 different companies. Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in non-U.S. stocks. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in non-U.S. stocks, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser’s outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.

Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·leading or improving market position;

·attractive business niche;

·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;

·seasoned management;

·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and

·sound or improving balance sheet.

Read More

PRIDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -8.9% 20.7% 55.00%
1 Yr 7.4% -9.3% 33.0% 82.86%
3 Yr -5.6%* -19.6% 4.2% 73.85%
5 Yr -3.2%* -12.7% 5.5% 48.76%
10 Yr 2.1%* -10.4% 5.5% 27.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.4% -46.4% -21.4% 60.29%
2021 -3.7% -16.7% 7.9% 82.31%
2020 9.9% -0.5% 17.6% 16.92%
2019 5.3% 2.3% 9.5% 49.60%
2018 -4.9% -13.3% -0.7% 46.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -27.1% 20.7% 55.00%
1 Yr 7.4% -48.7% 33.0% 82.86%
3 Yr -5.6%* -14.4% 4.2% 74.62%
5 Yr -3.2%* -12.7% 5.5% 56.67%
10 Yr 2.1%* -5.2% 6.6% 67.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.4% -46.4% -21.4% 60.29%
2021 -3.7% -16.7% 7.9% 82.31%
2020 9.9% -0.5% 17.6% 16.92%
2019 5.3% 2.3% 9.5% 49.60%
2018 -4.9% -13.2% -0.6% 56.30%

NAV & Total Return History

PRIDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRIDX Category Low Category High PRIDX % Rank
Net Assets 7.44 B 1.79 M 7.44 B 0.71%
Number of Holdings 229 30 1618 10.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.06 B 398 K 1.22 B 4.29%
Weighting of Top 10 12.52% 5.3% 48.4% 90.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ocado Group PLC 1.97%
  2. Ocado Group PLC 1.97%
  3. Ocado Group PLC 1.97%
  4. Ocado Group PLC 1.97%
  5. Ocado Group PLC 1.97%
  6. Ocado Group PLC 1.97%
  7. Ocado Group PLC 1.97%
  8. Ocado Group PLC 1.97%
  9. Ocado Group PLC 1.97%
  10. Ocado Group PLC 1.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRIDX % Rank
Stocks 		97.58% 82.89% 99.66% 40.71%
Cash 		2.18% 0.00% 17.11% 60.71%
Other 		0.24% -0.34% 1.87% 9.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 5.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 4.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRIDX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		22.43% 1.31% 28.28% 1.43%
Industrials 		20.21% 0.00% 40.13% 63.57%
Healthcare 		13.95% 1.74% 29.97% 35.00%
Technology 		13.07% 6.70% 37.76% 65.71%
Financial Services 		10.40% 1.92% 22.28% 34.29%
Communication Services 		6.41% 1.49% 23.23% 22.14%
Basic Materials 		4.89% 0.00% 18.70% 64.29%
Real Estate 		4.25% 0.00% 13.00% 43.57%
Consumer Defense 		3.11% 1.61% 17.90% 80.00%
Utilities 		1.04% 0.00% 5.12% 39.29%
Energy 		0.24% 0.00% 9.29% 70.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRIDX % Rank
Non US 		97.42% 71.19% 99.66% 22.14%
US 		0.16% 0.00% 23.33% 77.14%

PRIDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.01% 22.37% 69.23%
Management Fee 1.03% 0.00% 1.75% 81.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 7.06%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.05% 0.26% 62.86%

Sales Fees

PRIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 40.74%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.40% 8.00% 316.00% 38.79%

PRIDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRIDX Category Low Category High PRIDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 21.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRIDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRIDX Category Low Category High PRIDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.08% -1.81% 1.51% 55.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRIDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRIDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ben Griffiths

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Ben Griffiths is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price International Ltd and an investment analyst in the Equity Research Team of T. Rowe Price International Ltd, covering European small-cap stocks. Ben has been with the firm since 2006. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, he was an investment manager with Baillie Gifford. Ben earned a diploma in investment analysis from Stirling University and an M.Eng. in engineering science from Oxford University. He also has earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×