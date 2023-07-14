Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
46.1%
1 yr return
22.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-11.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.1%
Net Assets
$4.16 B
Holdings in Top 10
57.2%
Expense Ratio 0.86%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 81.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of companies we expect to generate a majority of
their revenues from the development, advancement, and use of technology. The fund’s primary emphasis is on the common stocks of what the adviser considers to be leading technology companies around the world. We normally seek to invest in at least 5 countries and allocate approximately 25% of the fund’s assets in stocks of companies outside the U.S., including companies in emerging markets. However, the amount of the fund’s assets invested in foreign securities will vary depending on the portfolio manager’s view of opportunities overseas versus those in the U.S. Some of the industries and companies likely to be represented in the fund’s portfolio include:
·communications - voice, data, and wireless;
·Internet infrastructure - hardware, software, and networking equipment;
·semiconductors - components and equipment;
·computer - hardware and software;
·e-commerce (companies doing business through the Internet) and data processing services; and
·media and entertainment.
The Internet and the widespread availability of communications services continue to break down regional boundaries. Therefore, we will seek to invest across a broad range of global enterprises.
Stock selection is based on intensive fundamental research that assesses companies’ business prospects, the valuations of their stocks, and their prospects for share price appreciation. The fund’s investments can range from small companies offering new technologies, including privately held companies and companies that only recently began to publicly trade, to large firms with established track records. Investments may also include companies positioned to benefit from advances in technology even if they are not direct technology providers. The fund may at times maintain a relatively concentrated portfolio, particularly when the fund’s top holdings outperform the remainder of the portfolio.
The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.
The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.
|Period
|PRGTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|46.1%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|15.02%
|1 Yr
|22.9%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|45.06%
|3 Yr
|-11.8%*
|-40.5%
|27.8%
|88.39%
|5 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-30.6%
|25.2%
|81.57%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-15.1%
|24.7%
|62.30%
* Annualized
|PRGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRGTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.16 B
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|18.80%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|10
|397
|71.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.51 B
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|11.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.16%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|22.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRGTX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.91%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|96.61%
|Cash
|8.08%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|2.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|76.27%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|76.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|74.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|74.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRGTX % Rank
|Technology
|74.48%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|38.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.31%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|12.71%
|Communication Services
|10.85%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|37.71%
|Real Estate
|0.36%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|25.42%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|73.31%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|92.80%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|87.29%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|93.64%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|73.31%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|77.54%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|73.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRGTX % Rank
|US
|72.53%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|86.86%
|Non US
|19.38%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|16.53%
|PRGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.86%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|59.31%
|Management Fee
|0.73%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|49.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|25.97%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|59.26%
|PRGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PRGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|81.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|84.24%
|PRGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRGTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|77.12%
|PRGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PRGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRGTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.73%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|70.00%
|PRGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
