T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund

mutual fund
PRGFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$83.63 +0.28 +0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (PRGFX) Primary Adv (TRSAX) Retirement (RRGSX) Inst (PRUFX) Inst (TRJZX)
T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund

PRGFX | Fund

$83.63

$49.9 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.63%

Vitals

YTD Return

35.7%

1 yr return

19.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

Net Assets

$49.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

51.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$83.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund

PRGFX | Fund

$83.63

$49.9 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.63%

PRGFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 35.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Apr 11, 1950
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Fath

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of a diversified group of growth companies. While it may invest in companies of any market capitalization, the fund generally seeks investments in stocks of large-capitalization companies with one or more of the following characteristics: strong cash flow and an above-average rate of earnings growth; the ability to sustain earnings momentum during economic downturns; and occupation of a lucrative niche in the economy and the ability to expand even during times of slow economic growth. As growth investors, we believe that when a company increases its earnings faster than both inflation and the overall growth rate of the economy, the market will eventually reward it with a higher stock price.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the information technology, consumer discretionary, and communication services sectors.

PRGFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.7% -41.7% 64.0% 14.78%
1 Yr 19.8% -46.2% 77.9% 34.84%
3 Yr 0.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 53.63%
5 Yr 3.1%* -30.4% 23.4% 41.96%
10 Yr 6.5%* -16.9% 19.6% 26.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.1% -85.9% 81.6% 85.82%
2021 4.7% -31.0% 26.7% 45.78%
2020 9.7% -13.0% 34.8% 28.62%
2019 6.5% -6.0% 10.6% 26.87%
2018 -1.8% -15.9% 2.0% 37.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.7% -41.7% 64.0% 13.71%
1 Yr 19.8% -46.2% 77.9% 31.97%
3 Yr 0.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 53.46%
5 Yr 3.1%* -30.4% 23.4% 46.77%
10 Yr 6.5%* -16.9% 19.6% 55.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.1% -85.9% 81.6% 85.82%
2021 4.7% -31.0% 26.7% 45.78%
2020 9.7% -13.0% 34.8% 28.62%
2019 6.5% -6.0% 10.6% 27.05%
2018 -1.8% -15.9% 3.1% 59.05%

NAV & Total Return History

PRGFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRGFX Category Low Category High PRGFX % Rank
Net Assets 49.9 B 189 K 222 B 4.49%
Number of Holdings 82 2 3509 34.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.9 B -1.37 M 104 B 2.87%
Weighting of Top 10 51.90% 11.4% 116.5% 24.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 11.49%
  2. Microsoft Corp 11.19%
  3. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.85%
  4. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.85%
  5. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.85%
  6. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.85%
  7. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.85%
  8. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.85%
  9. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.85%
  10. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 7.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRGFX % Rank
Stocks 		94.44% 50.26% 104.50% 91.15%
Cash 		5.56% -10.83% 49.73% 7.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 73.03%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 73.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 72.62%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 71.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRGFX % Rank
Technology 		38.19% 0.00% 65.70% 38.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		26.23% 0.00% 62.57% 3.77%
Communication Services 		18.54% 0.00% 66.40% 5.98%
Healthcare 		7.93% 0.00% 39.76% 90.49%
Industrials 		4.41% 0.00% 30.65% 68.61%
Financial Services 		4.21% 0.00% 43.06% 91.23%
Basic Materials 		0.49% 0.00% 18.91% 68.20%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 79.92%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 90.98%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 87.70%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 96.72%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRGFX % Rank
US 		89.82% 34.69% 100.00% 76.56%
Non US 		4.62% 0.00% 54.22% 36.39%

PRGFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.63% 0.01% 20.29% 82.72%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 25.74%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 17.68%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 77.70%

Sales Fees

PRGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.70% 0.00% 316.74% 28.36%

PRGFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRGFX Category Low Category High PRGFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 75.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRGFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRGFX Category Low Category High PRGFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.31% -6.13% 1.75% 49.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRGFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRGFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Fath

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 16, 2014

8.38

8.4%

Joe Fath is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is the portfolio manager and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Growth Stock Fund. He is also a member of the portfolio management team for the US Large-Cap Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. Joe serves as a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the Media & Telecommunications, Capital Opportunity and Mid-Cap Growth Funds. He joined the firm in 2002 as an analyst covering gaming, lodging, cruise lines, airlines, and air freight and logistics companies after serving as a summer intern for the firm in 2001. He was also the chief financial officer and cofounder of Broadform, Inc., a start-up educational/software company. In addition, Joe worked as director of operations analysis for Players International, a multi-jurisdictional gaming operator in the United States. He also was employed by Coopers & Lybrand as a senior associate in the Business Assurance and Financial Services Group. Joe graduated, with honors, with a B.S. in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He earned an M.B.A., with honors, in finance and entrepreneurial management from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Joe also has earned the Certified Public Accountant accreditation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

