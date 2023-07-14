Normally, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in equity securities of issuers located throughout the world. Derivative instruments that provide exposure to such securities or have similar economic characteristics may be used to satisfy the fund’s 80% policy. The fund’s principal focus is on companies that exhibit solid fundamental characteristics and are underappreciated by the market. The fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization, and in securities in any industry or market sector. The fund may invest in both developed and emerging markets without limit. The fund may invest in initial public offerings of equity securities. Normally, the fund invests at least a minimum percentage of its net assets in issuers located outside of the United States. The minimum percentage is the lesser of (a) 40% or (b) the percentage of the MSCI World NR Index that is represented by non-U.S. issuers from time to time minus 10 percentage points. For example, if non-U.S. issuers represent 45% of the MSCI World NR Index, the minimum percentage is 35% and in that case the fund will normally invest at least 35% of its net assets in issuers located outside of the U.S. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the minimum percentage determined as described above is more than 30%, the minimum percentage may be reduced to 30% for so long as market conditions for these investments or in specific foreign markets are deemed unfavorable by the adviser. For the purposes of satisfying this policy, the fund may invest in derivative instruments that provide exposure to such non-U.S. issuers or have similar economic characteristics. For purposes of the fund’s investment policies, equity securities include common stocks and other equity instruments, such as funds that invest primarily in equity securities, depositary receipts, warrants, rights and preferred stocks. The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in debt securities, including up to 5% of its net assets in below investment grade debt securities (known as “junk bonds”), and cash and cash equivalents. The fund may purchase and sell forward foreign currency exchange contracts in non-U.S. currencies in connection with its investments, including as a means of managing relative currency and country exposure. The fund may also use derivatives, including stock index futures and options and futures on equity-based volatility indices, for a variety of other purposes, including: in an attempt to hedge against adverse changes in the market price of securities, interest rates or currency exchange rates; as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities; to attempt to increase the fund's return as a non-hedging strategy that may be considered speculative; to manage portfolio characteristics; and as a cash flow management technique. The fund may choose not to make use of derivatives for a variety of reasons, and any use may be limited by applicable law and regulations. The fund integrates a top-down view of the global macro-economic landscape with fundamental, bottom up, equity analysis. The investment process combines the skill of the adviser’s macroeconomic analyst and fundamental equity research teams in a rigorous risk adjusted portfolio construction process. The fund seeks to invest in those issuers that have above average potential for sales and earnings growth that are also trading at attractive market valuations. In selecting stocks, the adviser employs fundamental research and an evaluation of the issuer based on its financial statements and operations. The adviser relies on the knowledge, experience and judgment of its staff and the staff of its affiliates who have access to a wide variety of research. The adviser focuses on the quality and valuation of issuers and securities. The adviser generally sells a portfolio security when it believes that the issuer no longer offers the potential for above average earnings and sales growth. The adviser makes that determination based upon the same criteria it uses to select portfolio securities. The adviser integrates environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations into its investment research process by evaluating the business models and practices of issuers and their ESG-related risks. The adviser believes ESG analysis is a meaningful facet of fundamental research, the process of evaluating an issuer based on its financial position, business operations, competitive standing and management. This process considers ESG information, where available, in assessing an investment’s performance potential. The adviser generally considers ESG information in the context of an issuer’s respective sector or industry. The adviser may consider ESG ratings provided by third parties or internal sources, as well as issuer disclosures and public information, in evaluating issuers. ESG considerations are not a primary focus of the fund, and the weight given by the adviser to ESG considerations in making investment decisions will vary and, for any specific decision, they may be given little or no weight.