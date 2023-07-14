Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.1%
1 yr return
25.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
Net Assets
$1.04 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.1%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.60%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in European companies. Under normal conditions, at least five countries will be represented in the fund’s portfolio. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in European companies, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. The fund expects to primarily invest in common stocks of companies located (or with primary operations) in Europe. The countries in which the fund normally invests include, but are not limited to, the following:
·Primary Emphasis: Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and United Kingdom.
·Others: Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, and Turkey.
The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size. While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for certain industry sectors and individual countries within the region, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.
The fund seeks to purchase the stocks of companies with quality management and strong cash flows, and does not emphasize either a growth or value bias in selecting investments. The adviser seeks stocks that the adviser believes have the most favorable combination of company fundamentals, earnings potential, and relative valuation.
In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:
·leading or improving market position;
·attractive business niche;
·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;
·seasoned management;
·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and
·sound or improving balance sheet.
|Period
|PRESX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.1%
|-15.2%
|34.7%
|20.62%
|1 Yr
|25.7%
|-9.7%
|40.5%
|20.62%
|3 Yr
|4.8%*
|-2.9%
|12.0%
|64.21%
|5 Yr
|3.6%*
|-6.4%
|8.2%
|40.66%
|10 Yr
|3.1%*
|-3.1%
|8.5%
|28.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRESX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.7%
|-45.1%
|-3.8%
|63.16%
|2021
|5.0%
|-4.5%
|11.4%
|75.53%
|2020
|3.7%
|-6.9%
|13.1%
|35.48%
|2019
|5.7%
|1.8%
|9.7%
|31.52%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-9.6%
|-1.8%
|27.91%
|Period
|PRESX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.1%
|-29.2%
|34.7%
|17.53%
|1 Yr
|25.7%
|-25.4%
|62.0%
|17.35%
|3 Yr
|4.8%*
|-2.4%
|11.9%
|66.67%
|5 Yr
|3.6%*
|-6.4%
|13.3%
|39.77%
|10 Yr
|3.1%*
|-3.1%
|10.5%
|54.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRESX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.7%
|-45.1%
|-3.8%
|63.16%
|2021
|5.0%
|-4.5%
|11.4%
|75.53%
|2020
|3.7%
|-6.9%
|13.1%
|35.48%
|2019
|5.7%
|1.8%
|9.7%
|31.52%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-9.6%
|-1.8%
|30.23%
|PRESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRESX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.04 B
|5.4 M
|23.5 B
|14.43%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|7
|1788
|53.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|320 M
|1.4 M
|4.3 B
|14.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.11%
|4.3%
|87.9%
|72.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRESX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.67%
|0.10%
|108.46%
|39.18%
|Cash
|1.33%
|-81.12%
|99.90%
|49.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|12.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-12.19%
|3.61%
|48.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.81%
|11.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.91%
|6.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRESX % Rank
|Industrials
|18.97%
|2.47%
|34.57%
|38.95%
|Healthcare
|18.67%
|0.00%
|28.53%
|12.63%
|Financial Services
|17.24%
|0.00%
|36.14%
|17.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.59%
|0.00%
|37.84%
|10.53%
|Basic Materials
|8.24%
|0.00%
|19.84%
|33.68%
|Communication Services
|6.17%
|0.00%
|11.10%
|34.74%
|Consumer Defense
|5.74%
|0.00%
|23.04%
|71.58%
|Technology
|5.58%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|73.68%
|Real Estate
|2.06%
|0.00%
|12.81%
|38.95%
|Utilities
|1.75%
|0.00%
|15.55%
|53.68%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.53%
|81.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRESX % Rank
|Non US
|97.33%
|0.00%
|106.03%
|46.39%
|US
|1.34%
|0.00%
|95.38%
|51.55%
|PRESX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.07%
|5.71%
|60.82%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.06%
|1.19%
|47.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|31.82%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|91.67%
|PRESX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PRESX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|54.55%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRESX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.60%
|1.68%
|184.00%
|65.28%
|PRESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRESX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.11%
|0.00%
|6.40%
|40.82%
|PRESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|PRESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRESX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.16%
|-1.72%
|4.23%
|56.25%
|PRESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.470
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.430
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.510
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.480
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2002
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2001
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 1999
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 1998
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1996
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1993
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 1993
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 1992
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Tobias Fabian Mueller joined T. Rowe Price in 2011, and his investment experience dates from 2004-2009 and 2011-present (he attended the University of Chicago Booth School of Business from 2009-2011). For the past five years, he has served as a portfolio manager for the Firm’s European Select Strategy (since 2018) and, prior to that, as a research analyst covering the technology, medical technology, and exchange sectors in the Firm’s Equity Division.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|24.59
|7.08
|0.64
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...