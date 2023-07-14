Principal investments

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and other real-estate related securities. Under normal market circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of companies in the real estate industry, which may include common shares, preferred shares, initial public offerings ("IPOs") and units of beneficial interest in real estate companies (inclusive of REITs). The fund invests in such securities of companies with varying market capitalizations.

The fund will consider real estate securities to be those securities issued by companies principally engaged in the real estate industry, defined to mean those companies which (1) derive at least 50% of their revenues from the ownership, operation, development, construction, financing, management or sale of commercial, industrial or residential real estate and similar activities, or (2) invest at least 50% of their assets in such real estate.

The fund may invest in the securities of issuers located in a number of different countries throughout the world. Under normal market circumstances, the fund will maintain exposure to real estate related securities of issuers in the US and in at least three countries outside the US. The amount invested outside the US may vary, and at any given time, the fund may have a significant exposure to non-US securities depending upon an investment advisor's investment decisions.

Management process

The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s). The relative value of each subadvisor's share of the fund's assets may change over time.

UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team constructs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence

meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.

In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.

The subadvisor utilizes a strategy that involves focusing on investments in equity REITs as well as similar entities formed under the laws of non-US countries, and the subadvisor may also invest in mortgage REITs, hybrid REITs and other US and foreign real estate-related investments, including emerging market real estate-related investments.