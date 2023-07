Micro-cap companies represent the smallest sector of public companies based on market capitalization. Normally, the micro-cap companies in which the Fund invests are in their earliest stages of public development and may offer unique products, services or technologies or may serve special or rapidly expanding niches.

The Fund’s investment adviser uses a “bottom-up” approach of fundamental analysis to look for individual companies that the adviser believes offer significant potential for stock price appreciation. In addition, the adviser seeks to invest in companies with the following attributes:

• Have a high percentage of their shares owned by company management;

• Possess relatively low levels of long-term debt;

• Have a potential for above-average growth in revenues and/or earnings; and

• Possess reasonable valuations based on the ratios of price-to-sales, price-to-earnings, and price-to-book values.

At times, the Fund’s portfolio may contain the shares of unseasoned companies, companies that are undergoing corporate restructuring, initial public offerings, and companies believed to possess undervalued assets.

Although the Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation, stocks may be sold in the short-term for several reasons. These include: (1) a company’s size has expanded beyond the point where it can no longer be considered a small capitalization company; (2) a company’s financial condition deteriorates to the point that, in the opinion of the Fund’s investment adviser, the company’s future growth prospects are impaired; (3) a company’s valuation multiples such as price-to-sales ratio, price-to-earnings ratio, or price-to-book value ratio expand to the point that the Fund’s investment adviser believes the company’s stock is significantly overvalued; or (4) the Fund’s investment adviser believes that another stock has better investment potential.

The Ultra MicroCap Fund is intended for investors who are willing to withstand the risk of short-term price fluctuations in exchange for potential long-term capital appreciation.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of United States companies with market capitalizations that are below $300 million at the time of initial purchase, which the Fund’s investment adviser refers to as “micro-cap” companies. The micro-cap companies in which the Fund may invest include “early stage” micro-cap companies, which are companies that are in a relatively early stage of development with market capitalizations that are below $50 million.