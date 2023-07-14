Home
PRELX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.09 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
Adv (PAELX) Primary Other (PRELX) Inst (TEIMX) Inst (TRZFX)

Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

Net Assets

$383 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 83.10%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PRELX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    May 26, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Keirle

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in bonds that are denominated in emerging markets currencies, and in derivative instruments that provide investment exposure to such securities. Emerging market bonds include fixed rate and floating rate bonds that are issued by governments, government agencies, and supranational organizations of, and corporate issuers located in or conducting the predominant part of their business activities in, the emerging market countries of Latin America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

The fund considers frontier markets to be a subset of emerging markets and any investments in frontier markets will be counted toward the fund’s 80% investment policy. The fund relies on a classification by either JP Morgan or the International Monetary Fund to determine which countries are emerging markets.

Investment decisions are based on fundamental research as well as market factors, such as yield and credit quality differences among bonds as well as supply and demand trends and currency

values. The fund generally invests in securities where the combination of fixed-income returns and currency exchange rates appears attractive or, if the currency trend is unfavorable, where the adviser believes the currency risk can be minimized through hedging. The fund may purchase bonds of any credit quality and there are no overall limits on the fund’s investments in bonds that are unrated or rated below investment-grade (also known as “junk” bonds).

Through the use of currency derivative instruments such as forward currency exchange contracts, currency swaps, foreign currency options, and currency futures, the fund has wide flexibility to purchase and sell currencies independently of whether the fund owns bonds in those currencies and to engage in currency hedging transactions. The fund’s currency positions will vary with its outlook on the strength or weakness of one foreign currency compared to another foreign currency and the relative value of various foreign currencies to one another. Currency hedging is permitted, but not required, and the fund will normally be heavily exposed to foreign currencies. The fund may take a short position in a currency, which allows the fund to sell a currency in excess of the value of its holdings denominated in that currency or sell a currency even if it does not hold any assets denominated in the currency. In addition, the fund may use interest rate swaps and futures in order to take long or short positions with respect to its exposure to a particular country or bond market, subject to the investment restrictions applicable to futures and swaps.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

Read More

PRELX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -6.1% 13.6% 10.18%
1 Yr 13.1% -7.5% 19.8% 17.07%
3 Yr -5.1%* -17.0% 16.1% 37.50%
5 Yr -4.3%* -18.6% 8.6% 68.04%
10 Yr -5.6%* -14.7% 6.6% 80.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -58.7% 15.1% 35.71%
2021 -7.1% -12.8% 25.4% 93.97%
2020 -0.2% -6.9% 25.9% 75.49%
2019 1.8% -19.2% 4.3% 67.44%
2018 -2.7% -7.2% 5.2% 87.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -19.8% 11.3% 9.28%
1 Yr 13.1% -21.4% 19.8% 15.57%
3 Yr -5.1%* -17.0% 16.0% 37.30%
5 Yr -4.3%* -18.6% 8.5% 68.17%
10 Yr -5.6%* -14.7% 10.5% 85.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -58.7% 15.1% 36.02%
2021 -7.1% -12.8% 25.4% 93.97%
2020 -0.2% -6.9% 25.9% 75.49%
2019 1.8% -19.2% 4.3% 68.11%
2018 -2.7% -7.2% 5.2% 91.17%

NAV & Total Return History

PRELX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRELX Category Low Category High PRELX % Rank
Net Assets 383 M 49.1 K 15.3 B 43.41%
Number of Holdings 139 4 2121 81.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 113 M -134 M 1.25 B 37.50%
Weighting of Top 10 34.25% 2.2% 95.0% 22.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Indonesia (Republic of) 9% 9.75%
  2. Indonesia (Republic of) 10.5% 9.22%
  3. Indonesia (Republic of) 8.125% 9.04%
  4. Russian Federation 6.9% 8.70%
  5. China (People's Republic Of) 3.22% 8.48%
  6. Russian Federation 7.05% 7.96%
  7. China (People's Republic Of) 3.57% 6.19%
  8. Russian Federation 6.1% 6.11%
  9. Malaysia (Government Of) 4.392% 5.23%
  10. Thailand (Kingdom Of) 1.2% 5.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRELX % Rank
Bonds 		84.22% -0.02% 116.66% 80.49%
Cash 		14.56% -16.66% 101.67% 19.21%
Convertible Bonds 		1.22% 0.00% 8.47% 14.94%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 85.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 79.57%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 75.30%

PRELX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.17% 43.25% 69.06%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.10% 31.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 16.00%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.02% 0.65% 67.83%

Sales Fees

PRELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% 66.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 83.10% 0.00% 218.00% 74.05%

PRELX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRELX Category Low Category High PRELX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.22% 0.00% 27.78% 46.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRELX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRELX Category Low Category High PRELX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.41% -2.28% 9.04% 35.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRELX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRELX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Keirle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2011

11.02

11.0%

Andrew Keirle is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price International Ltd. He is a portfolio manager of the T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Fund and chairman of the fund's Investment Advisory Committee. Before joining T. Rowe Price in 2005, he was a portfolio manager and analyst at Lazard Asset Management. Prior to joining Lazard, Andrew spent seven years as a global portfolio manager at Gulf International Bank in London. He is a qualified member of the Institute of Investment Management and Research, and he also holds a diploma from the Society of Technical Analysts. Andrew graduated from the University of Swansea at the University of Wales in 1996 with a B.Sc. in economics and politics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

