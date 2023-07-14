Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Tax-Efficient Equity Fund

mutual fund
PREFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$53.3 +0.09 +0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (PREFX) Primary Inst (TEEFX)
PREFX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Tax-Efficient Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$53.3 +0.09 +0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (PREFX) Primary Inst (TEEFX)
PREFX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Tax-Efficient Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$53.3 +0.09 +0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (PREFX) Primary Inst (TEEFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Tax-Efficient Equity Fund

PREFX | Fund

$53.30

$735 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

27.0%

1 yr return

21.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.1%

Net Assets

$735 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$53.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.60%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Tax-Efficient Equity Fund

PREFX | Fund

$53.30

$735 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.76%

PREFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 27.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Tax-Efficient Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Donald Peters

Fund Description

The fund seeks to buy, and hold for the long-term, stocks of attractively valued, high-quality growth companies. Stock selection is based on a combination of fundamental, bottom-up analysis and top-down quantitative strategies in an effort to identify companies with superior long-term appreciation prospects. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities.

The fund typically uses a growth approach in selecting investments by looking for companies with one or more of the following characteristics: a demonstrated ability to consistently increase revenues, earnings, and cash flow; strong management; attractive business niches; and a sustainable competitive advantage. Valuation measures, such as a company’s price/earnings ratio relative to the market and its own growth rate, are also considered. We will typically limit holdings of high-yielding stocks, but the payment of dividends—even above-average dividends—does not disqualify a stock from consideration. Most holdings are expected to have relatively low dividend yields.

The fund typically invests in stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies (although companies of any size may be purchased) and may invest a significant portion of its assets in the technology sector.

The fund’s goal is to generate competitive pretax performance and to outperform on an after-tax basis over a full market cycle. In an effort to achieve strong after-tax returns, the fund seeks to avoid realizing capital gain distributions by limiting sales of existing holdings and not rotating from one sector to another in an attempt to capture short-term outperformance. However, taxable gains may be realized in order to satisfy redemption requests or when we believe the benefits of selling a security outweighs tax considerations. As appropriate, we may attempt to use losses from sales of securities that have declined to offset future gains that would otherwise be taxable.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).

Read More

PREFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PREFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.0% -41.7% 64.0% 55.83%
1 Yr 21.4% -46.2% 77.9% 27.30%
3 Yr 7.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 12.98%
5 Yr 10.1%* -30.4% 23.4% 6.86%
10 Yr 11.4%* -16.9% 19.6% 6.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PREFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.1% -85.9% 81.6% 32.69%
2021 9.4% -31.0% 26.7% 15.85%
2020 9.9% -13.0% 34.8% 27.66%
2019 7.8% -6.0% 10.6% 6.09%
2018 -0.3% -15.9% 2.0% 8.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PREFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.0% -41.7% 64.0% 53.61%
1 Yr 21.4% -46.2% 77.9% 24.84%
3 Yr 7.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 12.98%
5 Yr 10.1%* -30.4% 23.4% 8.98%
10 Yr 11.4%* -16.9% 19.6% 14.91%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PREFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.1% -85.9% 81.6% 32.78%
2021 9.4% -31.0% 26.7% 15.77%
2020 9.9% -13.0% 34.8% 27.66%
2019 7.8% -6.0% 10.6% 6.09%
2018 -0.3% -15.9% 3.1% 23.43%

NAV & Total Return History

PREFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PREFX Category Low Category High PREFX % Rank
Net Assets 735 M 189 K 222 B 60.70%
Number of Holdings 346 2 3509 7.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 299 M -1.37 M 104 B 62.05%
Weighting of Top 10 34.64% 11.4% 116.5% 88.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.77%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.68%
  3. Apple Inc 5.64%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 4.23%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 3.43%
  6. Tesla Inc 2.40%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 2.21%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 2.21%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 2.21%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 2.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PREFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.33% 50.26% 104.50% 30.74%
Cash 		0.67% -10.83% 49.73% 65.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 13.44%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 19.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 8.11%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 7.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PREFX % Rank
Technology 		38.11% 0.00% 65.70% 38.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.14% 0.00% 62.57% 45.66%
Healthcare 		12.98% 0.00% 39.76% 46.07%
Communication Services 		9.96% 0.00% 66.40% 55.41%
Financial Services 		8.96% 0.00% 43.06% 51.48%
Industrials 		7.15% 0.00% 30.65% 39.67%
Consumer Defense 		2.78% 0.00% 25.50% 62.54%
Basic Materials 		2.32% 0.00% 18.91% 26.07%
Real Estate 		0.93% 0.00% 16.05% 52.30%
Energy 		0.68% 0.00% 41.09% 45.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 33.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PREFX % Rank
US 		95.26% 34.69% 100.00% 46.31%
Non US 		4.07% 0.00% 54.22% 41.80%

PREFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PREFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.01% 20.29% 68.03%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.50% 52.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.78%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 65.92%

Sales Fees

PREFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PREFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 71.93%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PREFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.60% 0.00% 316.74% 8.71%

PREFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PREFX Category Low Category High PREFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 17.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PREFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PREFX Category Low Category High PREFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.25% -6.13% 1.75% 43.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PREFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PREFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Donald Peters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2000

21.43

21.4%

Donald J. Peters is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division of T. Rowe Price. He manages major institutional relationships in the structured active and tax-efficient strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Peters has been in investment industry since 1986 and has been with T. Rowe Price since 1993. Prior to joining the firm in 1993, he was a portfolio manager for Geewax, Terker and Company. Mr. Peters is a former naval officer and was interviewed and selected by Admiral Hyman G. Rickover to work at his headquarters for the Navy's nuclear propulsion program. Mr. Peters earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics from Tulane University and an M.B.A. in finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is also a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Mr. Peters is the author of "Valuing a Growth Stock," Journal of Portfolio Management, Spring 1991; "Are Earnings Surprises Predictable?," Journal of Investing, Summer 1993; "The Influence of Size on Earnings Surprise Predictability," Journal of Investing, Winter 1993; (with Richard T. Whitney) "The Changing Balance of Power Between the Buy and Sell Sides," Journal of Investing, Fall 1996; (with Mary J. Miller) "Taxable Investors Need Different Strategies," Journal of Investing, Fall 1998; "What a Portfolio Manager Needs to Successfully Implement a Tax Efficient Strategy," Journal of Investing, Spring 2003; (with Sudhir Nanda) "A Very Long-Term Buy-and-Hold Portfolio," Journal of Portfolio Management, Spring 2006; "Taxable Investors Deserve Better," Journal of Investing, Spring 2017; and A Contrarian Strategy for Growth Stock Investing, Quorum Books, 1993. Mr. Peters is a trustee and chairman of the Investment Committee of the Baltimore Museum of Art. He is also a member of Tulane University's President's Council.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×