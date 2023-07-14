Sudhir Nanda is a portfolio manager and the head of the Quantitative Equity Group for T. Rowe Price. He is president of the Investment Advisory Committees of the QM US Small-Cap Growth Equity, QM US Value Equity, QM US Small- and Mid-Cap Core Equity, and QM Global Equity Strategies. He is a vice president and member of the Investment Advisory Committees for the Capital Appreciation, Diversified Mid-Cap Growth, and Institutional Global Value Equity Strategies. In addition, he is a member of the U.S. Equity Steering Committee. Mr. Nanda is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.