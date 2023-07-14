Home
Trending ETFs

PRDSX (Mutual Fund)

PRDSX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity Fund

PRDSX | Fund

$40.00

$7.14 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

14.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

Net Assets

$7.14 B

Holdings in Top 10

9.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.30%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PRDSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sudhir Nanda

PRDSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRDSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -21.9% 50.1% 28.45%
1 Yr 14.7% -72.8% 36.6% 29.92%
3 Yr 1.0%* -54.3% 47.2% 26.04%
5 Yr 0.5%* -42.7% 12.5% 18.70%
10 Yr 6.4%* -23.2% 11.9% 7.99%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRDSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -82.1% 547.9% 16.55%
2021 -1.5% -69.3% 196.9% 38.28%
2020 6.3% -28.2% 32.1% 79.21%
2019 6.2% -3.2% 9.3% 24.31%
2018 -2.2% -14.5% 20.4% 21.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRDSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -24.8% 50.1% 27.78%
1 Yr 14.7% -72.8% 36.6% 29.24%
3 Yr 1.0%* -54.3% 47.2% 26.04%
5 Yr 0.5%* -42.7% 14.6% 23.19%
10 Yr 6.4%* -20.1% 12.6% 20.83%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRDSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -82.1% 547.9% 16.55%
2021 -1.5% -69.3% 196.9% 38.28%
2020 6.3% -28.2% 32.1% 79.21%
2019 6.2% -3.2% 9.3% 24.31%
2018 -2.2% -14.5% 20.4% 44.38%

NAV & Total Return History

PRDSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRDSX Category Low Category High PRDSX % Rank
Net Assets 7.14 B 183 K 28 B 4.35%
Number of Holdings 318 6 1336 7.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 774 M 59 K 2.7 B 12.54%
Weighting of Top 10 9.34% 5.9% 100.0% 97.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve 1.48%
  2. Generac Holdings Inc 1.27%
  3. Alcoa Corp 1.17%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.13%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.13%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.13%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.13%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.13%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.13%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRDSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.01% 77.52% 101.30% 24.75%
Cash 		0.99% -1.30% 22.49% 72.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 8.19%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 25.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 4.85%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 4.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRDSX % Rank
Healthcare 		23.23% 0.00% 47.90% 49.16%
Technology 		22.75% 2.91% 75.51% 64.38%
Industrials 		16.32% 0.00% 36.64% 60.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.52% 0.00% 40.68% 21.07%
Basic Materials 		4.69% 0.00% 10.30% 15.55%
Consumer Defense 		4.68% 0.00% 13.56% 34.11%
Financial Services 		4.22% 0.00% 42.95% 76.59%
Energy 		3.31% 0.00% 55.49% 35.28%
Communication Services 		2.36% 0.00% 15.31% 49.50%
Real Estate 		2.04% 0.00% 15.31% 48.66%
Utilities 		0.89% 0.00% 5.57% 16.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRDSX % Rank
US 		97.47% 67.06% 99.56% 12.71%
Non US 		1.54% 0.00% 26.08% 79.10%

PRDSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRDSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% 0.05% 27.56% 88.14%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.05% 4.05% 14.07%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 5.31%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.40% 65.88%

Sales Fees

PRDSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRDSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 66.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRDSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.30% 3.00% 439.00% 19.26%

PRDSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRDSX Category Low Category High PRDSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 9.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRDSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRDSX Category Low Category High PRDSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.40% -4.08% 1.10% 20.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRDSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PRDSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sudhir Nanda

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2006

15.67

15.7%

Sudhir Nanda is a portfolio manager and the head of the Quantitative Equity Group for T. Rowe Price. He is president of the Investment Advisory Committees of the QM US Small-Cap Growth Equity, QM US Value Equity, QM US Small- and Mid-Cap Core Equity, and QM Global Equity Strategies. He is a vice president and member of the Investment Advisory Committees for the Capital Appreciation, Diversified Mid-Cap Growth, and Institutional Global Value Equity Strategies. In addition, he is a member of the U.S. Equity Steering Committee. Mr. Nanda is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

