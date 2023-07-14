Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
15.3%
1 yr return
14.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
Net Assets
$7.14 B
Holdings in Top 10
9.3%
Expense Ratio 0.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.30%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PRDSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|28.45%
|1 Yr
|14.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|29.92%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|26.04%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|18.70%
|10 Yr
|6.4%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|7.99%
* Annualized
|PRDSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRDSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.14 B
|183 K
|28 B
|4.35%
|Number of Holdings
|318
|6
|1336
|7.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|774 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|12.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.34%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|97.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRDSX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.01%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|24.75%
|Cash
|0.99%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|72.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|8.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|25.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|4.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|4.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRDSX % Rank
|Healthcare
|23.23%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|49.16%
|Technology
|22.75%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|64.38%
|Industrials
|16.32%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|60.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.52%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|21.07%
|Basic Materials
|4.69%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|15.55%
|Consumer Defense
|4.68%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|34.11%
|Financial Services
|4.22%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|76.59%
|Energy
|3.31%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|35.28%
|Communication Services
|2.36%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|49.50%
|Real Estate
|2.04%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|48.66%
|Utilities
|0.89%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|16.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRDSX % Rank
|US
|97.47%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|12.71%
|Non US
|1.54%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|79.10%
|PRDSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.78%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|88.14%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|14.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.31%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|65.88%
|PRDSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PRDSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|66.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRDSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.30%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|19.26%
|PRDSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRDSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|9.87%
|PRDSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PRDSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRDSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.40%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|20.51%
|PRDSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.010
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 1998
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 02, 2006
15.67
15.7%
Sudhir Nanda is a portfolio manager and the head of the Quantitative Equity Group for T. Rowe Price. He is president of the Investment Advisory Committees of the QM US Small-Cap Growth Equity, QM US Value Equity, QM US Small- and Mid-Cap Core Equity, and QM Global Equity Strategies. He is a vice president and member of the Investment Advisory Committees for the Capital Appreciation, Diversified Mid-Cap Growth, and Institutional Global Value Equity Strategies. In addition, he is a member of the U.S. Equity Steering Committee. Mr. Nanda is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
