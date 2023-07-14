Home
T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
PRDMX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$41.26 -0.22 -0.53%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (PRDMX) Primary Inst (RPTTX)
Vitals

YTD Return

17.0%

1 yr return

19.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

Net Assets

$1.84 B

Holdings in Top 10

13.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.30%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PRDMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Donald Peters

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in a broadly diversified portfolio of common stocks of mid-cap growth

companies. T. Rowe Price expects the earnings of these companies to grow at a faster rate than the average company. The fund defines mid-cap companies as those whose market capitalization (number of shares outstanding multiplied by share price) falls within the range of either the S&P MidCap 400 Index or the Russell Midcap Growth Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization ranges for the S&P MidCap 400 Index and the Russell Midcap Growth Index were approximately $1.74 billion to $33.68 billion, and $1.22 billion to $58.76 billion, respectively.

The fund has the flexibility to purchase some larger and smaller companies that have qualities consistent with the portfolio’s core characteristics. In other words, the fund may on occasion purchase a stock with a market capitalization is outside of the mid-cap range. The market capitalization of the companies in the fund’s portfolio, and the S&P and the Russell indices changes over time, and the fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it holds just because the company’s market capitalization grows or falls outside of the index ranges. The portfolio will be broadly diversified, and the top 25 holdings will not constitute a large portion of the fund’s assets. This broad diversification should help reduce the effects of individual security price volatility on overall fund performance.

Stock selection is based on a combination of fundamental, bottom-up analysis and top-down quantitative strategies in an effort to identify companies with superior long-term appreciation prospects. We generally use a growth approach, looking for companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·a demonstrated ability to consistently increase revenues, earnings, and cash flow;

·capable management;

·attractive business niches; and

·a sustainable competitive advantage.

Valuation measures, such as a company’s price/earnings (P/E) ratio relative to the market and its own growth rate, are also considered. We will typically limit holdings of high-yielding stocks, but the payment of dividends—even above-average dividends—does not disqualify a stock from consideration. Most holdings are expected to have relatively low dividend yields.

The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the information technology sector. In addition, the fund lends its portfolio securities as a means of generating additional income.

PRDMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRDMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.0% -26.9% 59.5% 45.66%
1 Yr 19.6% -43.3% 860.3% 19.79%
3 Yr 1.8%* -41.8% 41.4% 26.99%
5 Yr 5.1%* -28.3% 82.5% 16.21%
10 Yr 7.6%* -18.3% 13.6% 14.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRDMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 19.75%
2021 1.4% -52.0% 83.9% 35.90%
2020 7.9% -17.6% 195.3% 54.08%
2019 7.8% -16.0% 9.5% 11.89%
2018 -1.6% -13.6% 24.1% 18.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRDMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.0% -53.4% 55.3% 43.72%
1 Yr 19.6% -60.3% 860.3% 18.73%
3 Yr 1.8%* -41.8% 41.4% 27.09%
5 Yr 5.1%* -27.6% 82.5% 19.37%
10 Yr 7.6%* -17.1% 15.4% 26.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRDMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 19.93%
2021 1.4% -52.0% 83.9% 35.90%
2020 7.9% -17.6% 195.3% 54.08%
2019 7.8% -16.0% 9.5% 11.89%
2018 -1.6% -13.6% 24.1% 40.53%

NAV & Total Return History

PRDMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRDMX Category Low Category High PRDMX % Rank
Net Assets 1.84 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 34.86%
Number of Holdings 266 20 3702 7.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 295 M 360 K 10.9 B 51.06%
Weighting of Top 10 13.71% 5.5% 92.1% 92.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Palo Alto Networks Inc 1.68%
  2. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 1.54%
  3. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 1.54%
  4. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 1.54%
  5. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 1.54%
  6. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 1.54%
  7. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 1.54%
  8. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 1.54%
  9. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 1.54%
  10. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 1.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRDMX % Rank
Stocks 		98.52% 23.99% 100.52% 41.20%
Cash 		1.48% -0.52% 26.94% 56.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 9.15%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 15.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 1.23%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 5.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRDMX % Rank
Technology 		34.76% 0.04% 62.17% 32.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.17% 0.00% 57.41% 32.39%
Healthcare 		16.05% 0.00% 43.77% 68.66%
Industrials 		12.74% 0.00% 38.23% 67.43%
Financial Services 		5.65% 0.00% 43.01% 60.56%
Communication Services 		3.51% 0.00% 18.33% 34.33%
Real Estate 		3.12% 0.00% 19.28% 39.96%
Consumer Defense 		2.76% 0.00% 16.40% 39.44%
Energy 		2.69% 0.00% 62.10% 35.21%
Basic Materials 		2.55% 0.00% 17.25% 39.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 26.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRDMX % Rank
US 		96.69% 23.38% 100.52% 24.12%
Non US 		1.83% 0.00% 35.22% 66.02%

PRDMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRDMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.02% 19.28% 77.46%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.50% 26.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 5.21%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.40% 73.06%

Sales Fees

PRDMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRDMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRDMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.30% 0.00% 250.31% 38.82%

PRDMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRDMX Category Low Category High PRDMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 9.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRDMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRDMX Category Low Category High PRDMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.41% -2.24% 2.75% 31.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRDMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PRDMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Donald Peters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Donald J. Peters is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division of T. Rowe Price. He manages major institutional relationships in the structured active and tax-efficient strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Peters has been in investment industry since 1986 and has been with T. Rowe Price since 1993. Prior to joining the firm in 1993, he was a portfolio manager for Geewax, Terker and Company. Mr. Peters is a former naval officer and was interviewed and selected by Admiral Hyman G. Rickover to work at his headquarters for the Navy's nuclear propulsion program. Mr. Peters earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics from Tulane University and an M.B.A. in finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is also a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Mr. Peters is the author of "Valuing a Growth Stock," Journal of Portfolio Management, Spring 1991; "Are Earnings Surprises Predictable?," Journal of Investing, Summer 1993; "The Influence of Size on Earnings Surprise Predictability," Journal of Investing, Winter 1993; (with Richard T. Whitney) "The Changing Balance of Power Between the Buy and Sell Sides," Journal of Investing, Fall 1996; (with Mary J. Miller) "Taxable Investors Need Different Strategies," Journal of Investing, Fall 1998; "What a Portfolio Manager Needs to Successfully Implement a Tax Efficient Strategy," Journal of Investing, Spring 2003; (with Sudhir Nanda) "A Very Long-Term Buy-and-Hold Portfolio," Journal of Portfolio Management, Spring 2006; "Taxable Investors Deserve Better," Journal of Investing, Spring 2017; and A Contrarian Strategy for Growth Stock Investing, Quorum Books, 1993. Mr. Peters is a trustee and chairman of the Investment Committee of the Baltimore Museum of Art. He is also a member of Tulane University's President's Council.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

