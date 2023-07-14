Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.0%
1 yr return
19.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.1%
Net Assets
$1.84 B
Holdings in Top 10
13.7%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.30%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in a broadly diversified portfolio of common stocks of mid-cap growth
companies. T. Rowe Price expects the earnings of these companies to grow at a faster rate than the average company. The fund defines mid-cap companies as those whose market capitalization (number of shares outstanding multiplied by share price) falls within the range of either the S&P MidCap 400 Index or the Russell Midcap Growth Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization ranges for the S&P MidCap 400 Index and the Russell Midcap Growth Index were approximately $1.74 billion to $33.68 billion, and $1.22 billion to $58.76 billion, respectively.
The fund has the flexibility to purchase some larger and smaller companies that have qualities consistent with the portfolio’s core characteristics. In other words, the fund may on occasion purchase a stock with a market capitalization is outside of the mid-cap range. The market capitalization of the companies in the fund’s portfolio, and the S&P and the Russell indices changes over time, and the fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it holds just because the company’s market capitalization grows or falls outside of the index ranges. The portfolio will be broadly diversified, and the top 25 holdings will not constitute a large portion of the fund’s assets. This broad diversification should help reduce the effects of individual security price volatility on overall fund performance.
Stock selection is based on a combination of fundamental, bottom-up analysis and top-down quantitative strategies in an effort to identify companies with superior long-term appreciation prospects. We generally use a growth approach, looking for companies with one or more of the following characteristics:
·a demonstrated ability to consistently increase revenues, earnings, and cash flow;
·capable management;
·attractive business niches; and
·a sustainable competitive advantage.
Valuation measures, such as a company’s price/earnings (P/E) ratio relative to the market and its own growth rate, are also considered. We will typically limit holdings of high-yielding stocks, but the payment of dividends—even above-average dividends—does not disqualify a stock from consideration. Most holdings are expected to have relatively low dividend yields.
The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the information technology sector. In addition, the fund lends its portfolio securities as a means of generating additional income.
|Period
|PRDMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.0%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|45.66%
|1 Yr
|19.6%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|19.79%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|26.99%
|5 Yr
|5.1%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|16.21%
|10 Yr
|7.6%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|14.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRDMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.5%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|19.75%
|2021
|1.4%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|35.90%
|2020
|7.9%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|54.08%
|2019
|7.8%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|11.89%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|18.94%
|Period
|PRDMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.0%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|43.72%
|1 Yr
|19.6%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|18.73%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|27.09%
|5 Yr
|5.1%*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|19.37%
|10 Yr
|7.6%*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|26.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRDMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.5%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|19.93%
|2021
|1.4%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|35.90%
|2020
|7.9%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|54.08%
|2019
|7.8%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|11.89%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|40.53%
|PRDMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRDMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.84 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|34.86%
|Number of Holdings
|266
|20
|3702
|7.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|295 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|51.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.71%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|92.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRDMX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.52%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|41.20%
|Cash
|1.48%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|56.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|9.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|15.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|1.23%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|5.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRDMX % Rank
|Technology
|34.76%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|32.22%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.17%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|32.39%
|Healthcare
|16.05%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|68.66%
|Industrials
|12.74%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|67.43%
|Financial Services
|5.65%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|60.56%
|Communication Services
|3.51%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|34.33%
|Real Estate
|3.12%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|39.96%
|Consumer Defense
|2.76%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|39.44%
|Energy
|2.69%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|35.21%
|Basic Materials
|2.55%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|39.08%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|26.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRDMX % Rank
|US
|96.69%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|24.12%
|Non US
|1.83%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|66.02%
|PRDMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|77.46%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|26.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.21%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|73.06%
|PRDMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PRDMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRDMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.30%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|38.82%
|PRDMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRDMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|9.68%
|PRDMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PRDMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRDMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.41%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|31.79%
|PRDMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Donald J. Peters is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division of T. Rowe Price. He manages major institutional relationships in the structured active and tax-efficient strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Peters has been in investment industry since 1986 and has been with T. Rowe Price since 1993. Prior to joining the firm in 1993, he was a portfolio manager for Geewax, Terker and Company. Mr. Peters is a former naval officer and was interviewed and selected by Admiral Hyman G. Rickover to work at his headquarters for the Navy's nuclear propulsion program. Mr. Peters earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics from Tulane University and an M.B.A. in finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is also a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Mr. Peters is the author of "Valuing a Growth Stock," Journal of Portfolio Management, Spring 1991; "Are Earnings Surprises Predictable?," Journal of Investing, Summer 1993; "The Influence of Size on Earnings Surprise Predictability," Journal of Investing, Winter 1993; (with Richard T. Whitney) "The Changing Balance of Power Between the Buy and Sell Sides," Journal of Investing, Fall 1996; (with Mary J. Miller) "Taxable Investors Need Different Strategies," Journal of Investing, Fall 1998; "What a Portfolio Manager Needs to Successfully Implement a Tax Efficient Strategy," Journal of Investing, Spring 2003; (with Sudhir Nanda) "A Very Long-Term Buy-and-Hold Portfolio," Journal of Portfolio Management, Spring 2006; "Taxable Investors Deserve Better," Journal of Investing, Spring 2017; and A Contrarian Strategy for Growth Stock Investing, Quorum Books, 1993. Mr. Peters is a trustee and chairman of the Investment Committee of the Baltimore Museum of Art. He is also a member of Tulane University's President's Council.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
