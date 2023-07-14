Home
PRCPX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Credit Opportunities Fund, Inc.

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.7 -0.01 -0.13%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Adv (PAOPX) Primary No Load (PRCPX) Inst (TCRRX)

Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$91.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.50%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PRCPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 5.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Credit Opportunities Fund, Inc.
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Apr 29, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rodney Rayburn

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in credit instruments and derivative instruments that are linked to, or provide investment exposure to, credit instruments. The fund defines credit instruments broadly to include any debt instrument or instrument with debt-like characteristics. The fund’s investments in credit instruments typically include corporate and sovereign bonds, bank loans, convertible securities and preferred stocks, and securitized instruments, which are vehicles backed by pools of assets such as mortgages, loans, or other receivables.

The fund may invest without limit in bonds that are rated below investment grade (below BBB, or an equivalent rating) or are not rated by established credit rating agencies (commonly referred to as “high yield” bonds or “junk” bonds), as well as bank loans and other instruments that are rated below investment grade or are not rated by established credit rating agencies. Such investments should be considered speculative and may include distressed and defaulted securities. The fund may invest in bonds and other instruments of any maturity and does not attempt to maintain any particular weighted average maturity or duration.

High yield bonds tend to provide high income in an effort to compensate investors for their higher risk of default, which is the failure to make required interest or principal payments. High yield bond issuers often include small or relatively new companies lacking the history or capital to merit investment-grade status, former blue chip companies downgraded because of financial problems, companies electing to borrow heavily to finance or avoid a takeover or buyout, and firms with heavy debt loads.

While high yield corporate bonds are typically issued with a fixed interest rate, bank loans have floating interest rates that reset periodically (typically quarterly or monthly). Bank loans represent amounts borrowed by companies or other entities from banks and other lenders. In many cases, the borrowing companies have significantly more debt than equity and the loans have been issued in connection with recapitalizations, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, or refinancings. The loans held by the fund may be senior or subordinate obligations of the borrower, and may or may not be secured by collateral. The fund may acquire bank loans directly from a lender or through the agent, as an assignment from another lender who holds a floating rate loan, or as a participation interest in another lender’s floating rate loan or portion thereof. The fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in bank loans.

The fund may invest in securities issued by both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including emerging markets (and frontier markets) issuers, and up to 50% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in non-U.S. dollar-denominated holdings. The fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securitized instruments, which may include residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, asset-backed securities, and other instruments backed by pools of assets. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks and securities that are convertible into, or which carry warrants for, common stocks and other equity securities.

In addition, the fund may use credit default swaps and options in keeping with the fund’s objective. Credit default swaps and options would primarily be used to gain exposure to a particular issuer or security, although credit default swaps may also be used to protect the fund against an expected credit event.

Read More

PRCPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -7.1% 10.3% 52.25%
1 Yr 1.4% -9.9% 18.7% 52.39%
3 Yr -2.5%* -11.1% 72.2% 51.29%
5 Yr -2.0%* -14.2% 37.5% 32.31%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -33.4% 3.6% 36.60%
2021 0.5% -4.3% 5.4% 28.07%
2020 -0.1% -8.4% 70.9% 54.38%
2019 1.9% -1.1% 5.1% 52.82%
2018 -1.4% -4.0% 0.1% 21.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -14.3% 7.8% 49.06%
1 Yr 1.4% -18.1% 22.2% 46.68%
3 Yr -2.5%* -11.1% 72.2% 51.00%
5 Yr -2.0%* -14.2% 37.5% 35.46%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -33.4% 3.6% 36.75%
2021 0.5% -4.3% 5.4% 28.07%
2020 -0.1% -8.4% 70.9% 54.38%
2019 1.9% -1.0% 5.1% 56.04%
2018 -1.4% -4.0% 0.2% 34.70%

NAV & Total Return History

PRCPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRCPX Category Low Category High PRCPX % Rank
Net Assets 91.5 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 83.98%
Number of Holdings 323 2 2736 52.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.2 M -492 M 2.55 B 77.67%
Weighting of Top 10 15.47% 3.0% 100.0% 27.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Asurion 4.23%
  2. T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve 3.88%
  3. Ultimate Software 3.85%
  4. Ultimate Software 3.85%
  5. Ultimate Software 3.85%
  6. Ultimate Software 3.85%
  7. Ultimate Software 3.85%
  8. Ultimate Software 3.85%
  9. Ultimate Software 3.85%
  10. Ultimate Software 3.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRCPX % Rank
Bonds 		93.62% 0.00% 154.38% 59.54%
Cash 		2.12% -52.00% 100.00% 66.14%
Preferred Stocks 		2.06% 0.00% 14.10% 5.33%
Stocks 		1.30% -0.60% 52.82% 27.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.89% 0.00% 17.89% 61.96%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 95.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRCPX % Rank
Utilities 		38.98% 0.00% 100.00% 5.96%
Communication Services 		22.33% 0.00% 99.99% 20.73%
Basic Materials 		22.19% 0.00% 100.00% 5.44%
Real Estate 		13.44% 0.00% 86.71% 10.62%
Technology 		3.07% 0.00% 34.19% 15.03%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.37%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 93.78%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.11%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 98.70%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 95.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRCPX % Rank
US 		1.30% -0.60% 47.59% 26.95%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 96.54%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRCPX % Rank
Corporate 		96.30% 0.00% 129.69% 37.23%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.15% 0.00% 99.98% 72.29%
Municipal 		1.17% 0.00% 4.66% 0.58%
Government 		0.37% 0.00% 99.07% 24.53%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 94.37%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 96.25%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRCPX % Rank
US 		83.76% 0.00% 150.64% 30.40%
Non US 		9.86% 0.00% 118.12% 76.08%

PRCPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.22% 0.03% 18.97% 32.94%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.84% 58.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 17.14%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.50% 79.10%

Sales Fees

PRCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 58.18%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.50% 1.00% 255.00% 31.84%

PRCPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRCPX Category Low Category High PRCPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.44% 0.00% 37.22% 22.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRCPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRCPX Category Low Category High PRCPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.08% -2.39% 14.30% 18.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRCPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRCPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rodney Rayburn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 08, 2015

6.9

6.9%

Rodney Rayburn is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division. He is president and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee of the Credit Opportunities Fund. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price in 2014, Rodney spent five years as a managing director at Värde Partners in Minneapolis, where he was actively involved in performing and nonperforming loans, bonds, and reorganized equities across a variety of industries. Prior to that, he was a senior investment analyst at Stark Investments in Milwaukee. Rodney earned a B.S. in economics from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. in finance and economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

