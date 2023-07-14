Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
20.6%
1 yr return
19.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.5%
Net Assets
$11.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
31.0%
Expense Ratio 0.42%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.50%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in U.S. equity securities (or any borrowings that have similar economic characteristics). The strategy attempts to create a portfolio with similar characteristics to the Standard & Poor’s 500 Stock Index® (S&P 500 Index) with the potential to provide excess returns relative to the Index. The fund uses a disciplined portfolio construction process whereby it weights each sector and industry approximately the same as the S&P 500 Index. Within each sector and industry, the weighting of individual fund holdings can vary significantly from their weighting within the S&P 500 Index. The fund, which may be considered an “enhanced index” fund, attempts to outperform the S&P 500 Index by overweighting those stocks that are viewed favorably relative to their weighting in the Index, and underweighting or avoiding those stocks that are viewed negatively.
The fund will generally remain fully invested (less than 5% in cash reserves) and seeks to be sector neutral when compared to the S&P 500 Index. While the majority of assets will be invested in large-capitalization U.S. common stocks, the fund may have small- and mid-capitalization and foreign exposure in keeping with fund objectives. The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the information technology sector.
|Period
|PRCOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.6%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|6.41%
|1 Yr
|19.0%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|5.71%
|3 Yr
|12.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|8.37%
|5 Yr
|9.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|10.31%
|10 Yr
|8.4%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|14.05%
* Annualized
|PRCOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRCOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.9 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|11.30%
|Number of Holdings
|251
|2
|4154
|30.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.72 B
|288 K
|270 B
|12.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.01%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|52.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRCOX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.88%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|15.15%
|Cash
|0.12%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|83.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|12.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|12.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|6.61%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|7.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRCOX % Rank
|Technology
|25.63%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|26.48%
|Healthcare
|13.88%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|65.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.30%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|9.67%
|Financial Services
|12.98%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|68.87%
|Communication Services
|9.57%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|22.45%
|Industrials
|7.54%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|85.08%
|Consumer Defense
|6.11%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|70.85%
|Utilities
|3.15%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|23.14%
|Energy
|3.07%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|70.09%
|Real Estate
|2.54%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|56.93%
|Basic Materials
|2.24%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|71.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRCOX % Rank
|US
|96.60%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|49.06%
|Non US
|3.28%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|35.78%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRCOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRCOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.73%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|49.89%
|PRCOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PRCOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRCOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.80%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|42.84%
|PRCOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2006
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2005
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2004
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2003
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2002
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2001
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2015
7.42
7.4%
Jason Polun is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He joined the T. Rowe Price Group in 2003. He is a director of equity research for North America, chair of the Equity Research Advisory Committee, and a member of the Equity Steering Committee. In addition, Jason is co-portfolio manager of the Capital Opportunity Fund and is a member of the portfolio oversight team. He is also cochair of the Capital Opportunity Fund's Investment Advisory Committee. Previously, Jason was a research analyst following money center banks and specialty finance companies and a member of the Investment Advisory Committee of the Equity Income Fund and Financial Services Fund. Prior to rejoining the firm in 2007, Jason was employed by Wellington Management Company, LLP, as a vice president and an equity research analyst, where his coverage included aerospace and defense, energy, packaged food, restaurant, and chemical companies. He earned a B.S. in business and finance from Mount St. Mary's College and an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Palmer Scholar. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2015
7.42
7.4%
Ann Holcomb is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Trust Company. She is also a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Equity Group. Ann is a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the Capital Opportunity Fund. She joined the firm in 1996, and her investment experience dates from 1995.Prior to her current position, she was an investment data analyst and database programmer in the Quantitative Equity Group. Ann earned a B.A. in mathematics from Goucher College and an M.S. in finance from Loyola University Maryland. She has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Mr. Nogueira has been chairman of the committee since the fund’s inception. He joined the Firm in 2004 and has a total of 15 years of investment experience. Since joining the T. Rowe, he has served as a portfolio manager (beginning in 2016) and as an equity research analyst and assisted other portfolio managers in executing certain of the Firm’s equity strategies. Nogueira holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
