The fund normally invests 50-70% of its net assets in fixed income and other debt instruments, including corporate and government bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, convertible bonds, and bank loans (which represent an interest in amounts owed by a borrower to a syndicate of lenders). The fund normally invests 30-50% of its net assets in common and preferred stocks.

We work as hard to reduce risk as to maximize gains and may seek to realize gains rather than lose them in market declines. In addition, we search for attractive risk/reward values among all types of securities. The portion of the fund invested in a type of particular security, such as stocks or bonds, results largely from a case-by-case analysis of each instrument and will vary based on market conditions. When selecting stocks, the adviser generally focuses on finding companies whose stocks are expected to provide an attractive return relative to the company’s

associated risk. There are no limits on the market capitalization of the issuers of the stocks in which the fund invests.

The fund follows a similar security selection process with respect to fixed income and other debt instruments. When deciding whether to adjust duration, credit risk exposure, or allocations among the various asset classes, the adviser generally focuses on finding holdings with the best risk-adjusted return potential while emphasizing income generation. For example, the adviser may examine characteristics and relative prospects among government and agency obligations; bank loans; and corporate bonds, including those rated noninvestment grade (BB and lower, or an equivalent rating), commonly known as high yield “junk” bonds. The fund may purchase fixed income instruments of any maturity and there are no overall maturity or duration restrictions for the fixed income portion of the portfolio. In addition, there are no limits on the fund’s investments in debt instruments that are rated noninvestment grade, including distressed and defaulted securities.

High yield bond issuers often include small or relatively new companies lacking the history or capital to merit investment-grade status, former blue chip companies downgraded because of financial problems, companies electing to borrow heavily to finance or avoid a takeover or buyout, and firms with heavy debt loads. While high yield corporate bonds are typically issued with a fixed interest rate, bank loans have floating interest rates that reset periodically (typically quarterly or monthly). Bank loans represent amounts borrowed by companies or other entities from banks and other lenders. The fund will primarily acquire floating rate loans as an assignment from another lender who holds a floating rate loan.