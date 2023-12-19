Home
Trending ETFs

Name

As of 12/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation and Income Fund

PRCFX | Fund

$25.63

-

-

1.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PRCFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    Dec 12, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund normally invests 50-70% of its net assets in fixed income and other debt instruments, including corporate and government bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, convertible bonds, and bank loans (which represent an interest in amounts owed by a borrower to a syndicate of lenders). The fund normally invests 30-50% of its net assets in common and preferred stocks.

We work as hard to reduce risk as to maximize gains and may seek to realize gains rather than lose them in market declines. In addition, we search for attractive risk/reward values among all types of securities. The portion of the fund invested in a type of particular security, such as stocks or bonds, results largely from a case-by-case analysis of each instrument and will vary based on market conditions. When selecting stocks, the adviser generally focuses on finding companies whose stocks are expected to provide an attractive return relative to the company’s

associated risk. There are no limits on the market capitalization of the issuers of the stocks in which the fund invests.

The fund follows a similar security selection process with respect to fixed income and other debt instruments. When deciding whether to adjust duration, credit risk exposure, or allocations among the various asset classes, the adviser generally focuses on finding holdings with the best risk-adjusted return potential while emphasizing income generation. For example, the adviser may examine characteristics and relative prospects among government and agency obligations; bank loans; and corporate bonds, including those rated noninvestment grade (BB and lower, or an equivalent rating), commonly known as high yield “junk” bonds. The fund may purchase fixed income instruments of any maturity and there are no overall maturity or duration restrictions for the fixed income portion of the portfolio. In addition, there are no limits on the fund’s investments in debt instruments that are rated noninvestment grade, including distressed and defaulted securities.

High yield bond issuers often include small or relatively new companies lacking the history or capital to merit investment-grade status, former blue chip companies downgraded because of financial problems, companies electing to borrow heavily to finance or avoid a takeover or buyout, and firms with heavy debt loads. While high yield corporate bonds are typically issued with a fixed interest rate, bank loans have floating interest rates that reset periodically (typically quarterly or monthly). Bank loans represent amounts borrowed by companies or other entities from banks and other lenders. The fund will primarily acquire floating rate loans as an assignment from another lender who holds a floating rate loan.

PRCFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PRCFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRCFX Category Low Category High PRCFX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRCFX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

PRCFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.70% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.45% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

PRCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

PRCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

PRCFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRCFX Category Low Category High PRCFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRCFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRCFX Category Low Category High PRCFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRCFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

PRCFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

