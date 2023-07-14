Home
Principal Real Estate Securities Fund

mutual fund
PRCEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.44 -0.02 -0.08%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
Retirement (PRETX) Primary Retirement (PRERX) Retirement (PREPX) Other (PREJX) Inst (PIREX) Retirement (PRAEX) A (PRRAX) C (PRCEX) Retirement (PFRSX)
PRCEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Real Estate Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 16, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kelly Rush

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the real estate industry at the time of purchase. A real estate company has at least 50% of its assets, income or profits derived from products or services related to the real estate industry. Real estate companies include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and companies with substantial real estate holdings such as paper, lumber, hotel and entertainment companies, as well as those whose products and services relate to the real estate industry, including building supply manufacturers, mortgage lenders and mortgage servicing companies.REITs are pooled investment vehicles that invest in income producing real estate, real estate related loans, or other types of real estate interests. REITs are corporations or business trusts that are permitted to eliminate corporate level federal income taxes by meeting certain requirements of the Internal Revenue Code.The Fund invests in equity securities regardless of market capitalization (small, medium or large). The Fund invests in growth equity securities. The Fund concentrates its investments (invest more than 25% of its net assets) in securities in the real estate industry.The Fund is considered non-diversified, which means it can invest a higher percentage of assets in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund. As a result, changes in the value of a single investment could cause greater fluctuations in the Fund’s share price than would occur in a more diversified fund.
Read More

PRCEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -10.9% 328.6% 35.02%
1 Yr -3.5% -35.3% 246.7% 23.02%
3 Yr 4.1%* -14.0% 46.9% 24.05%
5 Yr 2.6%* -14.6% 23.4% 14.88%
10 Yr 1.9%* -7.6% 9.9% 22.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.6% -51.3% 81.2% 23.19%
2021 15.5% -3.9% 24.3% 43.17%
2020 -2.0% -14.7% 10.5% 26.48%
2019 6.2% -0.2% 9.4% 9.02%
2018 -1.7% -7.1% 0.8% 36.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -22.8% 328.6% 32.85%
1 Yr -3.5% -35.3% 246.7% 24.46%
3 Yr 4.1%* -14.0% 46.9% 21.84%
5 Yr 2.6%* -14.6% 23.4% 15.25%
10 Yr 1.9%* -6.6% 14.1% 48.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.6% -51.3% 81.2% 23.19%
2021 15.5% -3.9% 24.3% 43.17%
2020 -2.0% -14.7% 10.5% 26.48%
2019 6.2% -0.2% 9.4% 9.02%
2018 -1.7% -6.8% 0.8% 59.13%

NAV & Total Return History

PRCEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRCEX Category Low Category High PRCEX % Rank
Net Assets 6.65 B 2.85 M 78.4 B 11.16%
Number of Holdings 47 20 642 41.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.3 B 7.44 K 35.2 B 10.32%
Weighting of Top 10 46.79% 15.9% 99.8% 67.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 7.62%
  2. Equinix Inc 5.23%
  3. AvalonBay Communities Inc 5.22%
  4. Ventas Inc 4.59%
  5. Essex Property Trust Inc 4.56%
  6. Sun Communities Inc 4.06%
  7. Extra Space Storage Inc 4.05%
  8. VICI Properties Inc Ordinary Shares 4.02%
  9. Invitation Homes Inc 3.92%
  10. Welltower Inc 3.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRCEX % Rank
Stocks 		97.25% 0.01% 106.94% 76.16%
Cash 		2.75% -98.06% 25.84% 19.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 88.97%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 84.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 88.61%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 88.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRCEX % Rank
Real Estate 		96.42% 34.46% 100.00% 83.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.58% 0.00% 45.29% 9.02%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 86.84%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 92.11%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 89.85%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 86.84%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 88.35%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 86.84%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 89.10%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 86.84%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 87.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRCEX % Rank
US 		97.25% 0.01% 101.17% 61.21%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 91.10%

PRCEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.99% 0.07% 26.04% 19.42%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 67.62%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 95.59%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

PRCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 83.33%

Trading Fees

PRCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.11% 380.00% 40.84%

PRCEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRCEX Category Low Category High PRCEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.18% 0.00% 12.22% 45.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRCEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRCEX Category Low Category High PRCEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.16% -1.14% 6.05% 87.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRCEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRCEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kelly Rush

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 06, 2000

21.5

21.5%

As head of global property securities, Kelly directs the domestic and global real estate investment trust (REIT) activity for Principal Real Estate Investors, the dedicated real estate group of Principal Global Investors. He has experience in both separate account and pooled fund management, and has been managing real estate stock portfolios since 1997. Previously, Kelly participated in structuring commercial mortgage loans for public real estate companies and the analysis of real estate investment trust issued bonds. He has been with the real estate investment area of the firm since 1987. Kelly received an MBA in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Iowa. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Kelly is a member of the Iowa Society of Financial Analysts and the CFA Institute. Kelly is an active supporter of the Toigo Foundation and is currently serving as a mentor to a 2007 Toigo Fellow. Kelly’s prior speaking engagements include the Institutional Investor Endowments & Foundations Roundtable, the NAREIT Institutional Investor Forum, the National Conference of Public Employee Retirement Systems (NCPERS), and the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) Law Conference.

Anthony Kenkel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2012

9.96

10.0%

Anthony is a managing director of real estate securities portfolio management for Principal Real Estate Investors, the dedicated real estate unit of Principal Global Investors. Currently based in Singapore, he is responsible for the firm’s Asia Pacific real estate capability in REITs and listed real estate securities, and has prior experience managing the firm’s Americas real estate capabilities. He also remains active in managing U.S. securities as one of the teams listed U.S. portfolio managers. Anthony joined Principal in 1997. In 2000, he became a real estate consultant for Arthur Andersen before joining GATX Corporation as a senior financial analyst in 2002. Anthony rejoined Principal in 2005 in his current position. He received a bachelor's degree in finance from Drake University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. Anthony has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst and Financial Risk Manager designations.

Keith Bokota

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 22, 2013

8.53

8.5%

Keith is an associate director of real estate securities portfolio management for Principal Real Estate Investors Real Estate, the dedicated real estate group of Principal Global Investors. He is responsible for analyzing real estate investment trusts and is a member of the real estate securities portfolio management team. Keith joined the firm in 2007 as an analyst and moved to his current position in 2013. Before joining Principal Real Estate Investors, Keith worked as an analyst for Jones Lang LaSalle. Keith received his bachelor’s degree in finance and international business from Georgetown University and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

