Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.0%
1 yr return
14.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$23.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PRBMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|3.9%
|12.9%
|77.71%
|1 Yr
|14.5%
|30.7%
|65.2%
|87.23%
|3 Yr
|5.3%*
|8.7%
|13.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|10.3%
|14.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PRBMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.1%
|-3.3%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2021
|3.7%
|11.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-23.9%
|-7.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|13.0%
|20.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|1.7%
|8.6%
|N/A
|PRBMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRBMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|23.6 M
|60.7 K
|7.18 B
|56.99%
|Number of Holdings
|18
|4
|494
|51.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22.2 M
|51.6 K
|7.13 B
|60.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|38.0%
|100.0%
|21.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRBMX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.11%
|65.98%
|98.58%
|64.58%
|Bonds
|6.52%
|0.00%
|92.61%
|10.63%
|Cash
|1.18%
|-86.71%
|14.73%
|84.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.11%
|0.00%
|0.77%
|2.72%
|Other
|0.06%
|-0.07%
|13.26%
|32.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.36%
|44.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRBMX % Rank
|Technology
|19.06%
|14.77%
|21.46%
|57.77%
|Financial Services
|15.91%
|12.29%
|18.11%
|53.68%
|Healthcare
|11.70%
|8.82%
|15.72%
|67.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.26%
|9.27%
|14.12%
|55.31%
|Industrials
|11.13%
|9.57%
|15.26%
|60.22%
|Communication Services
|7.52%
|6.12%
|11.04%
|49.59%
|Consumer Defense
|6.91%
|4.55%
|11.70%
|7.63%
|Basic Materials
|5.49%
|2.40%
|5.65%
|33.24%
|Energy
|4.51%
|1.87%
|4.03%
|50.14%
|Real Estate
|3.59%
|1.82%
|9.04%
|52.04%
|Utilities
|2.93%
|0.55%
|4.39%
|15.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRBMX % Rank
|US
|52.63%
|34.23%
|75.57%
|83.38%
|Non US
|39.48%
|18.37%
|51.41%
|22.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRBMX % Rank
|Government
|53.10%
|0.00%
|72.52%
|33.79%
|Cash & Equivalents
|29.43%
|1.23%
|99.01%
|46.59%
|Derivative
|9.44%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|4.90%
|Securitized
|5.55%
|0.00%
|29.24%
|42.78%
|Corporate
|2.45%
|0.08%
|63.17%
|71.66%
|Municipal
|0.02%
|0.00%
|4.01%
|52.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRBMX % Rank
|US
|4.61%
|-0.24%
|50.12%
|10.63%
|Non US
|1.91%
|0.00%
|42.49%
|46.05%
|PRBMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.07%
|0.02%
|35.30%
|18.01%
|Management Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.94%
|31.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|2.47%
|PRBMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PRBMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRBMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|3.00%
|208.00%
|19.48%
|PRBMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRBMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.14%
|0.00%
|1.44%
|7.53%
|PRBMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|PRBMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRBMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.10%
|-0.04%
|8.75%
|30.42%
|PRBMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 13, 2019
2.55
2.6%
Ms. Erin Browne served as Managing Director, Global Macro Portfolio Manager at UBS O'Connor. She also serves as a Head of Asset Allocation, Asset Management at UBS. She was Global Macro Portfolio Manager at Point72 Asset Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 13, 2019
2.55
2.6%
Mr. Rennison is a senior vice president in the quantitative portfolio management group in the Newport Beach office, focusing on multi-asset-class systematic strategies. He was previously a member of the client analytics group, advising clients on strategic asset allocation. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, Mr. Rennison was a director and head of systematic strategies research at Barclays Capital in New York and also spent five years at Lehman Brothers. He has 15 years of investment experience and holds master's and undergraduate degrees in mathematics from Cambridge University, England.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 28, 2021
1.01
1.0%
Mr. Shvetz is a senior vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was a staff assistant to Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Previously, Mr. Shvetz served in the U.S. State Department's 24-hour command center and as a congressional aide. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and an undergraduate degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|8.11
|2.38
|1.25
