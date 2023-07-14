Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.6%
1 yr return
0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$3.06 B
Holdings in Top 10
41.1%
Expense Ratio 0.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 48.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in Asian companies (excluding Japanese companies). For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in Asian companies, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider.
The fund expects to primarily invest in common stocks of companies located (or with primary operations) in Asian countries other than Japan. The countries in which the fund normally invests include, but are not limited to, the following:
·Primary Emphasis: China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.
·Others: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.
The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a single issuer and own more of the issuer’s voting securities than is permissible for a “diversified” fund. The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size. The fund invests significantly in Asian countries and typically has substantial investments in China.
While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for certain industry sectors and individual countries within the region, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.
Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.
In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:
·leading or improving market position;
·attractive business niche;
·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;
·seasoned management;
·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and
·sound or improving balance sheet.
|Period
|PRASX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-1.6%
|17.6%
|63.16%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-21.2%
|15.9%
|80.70%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-19.8%
|10.7%
|64.15%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-15.7%
|4.7%
|51.92%
|10 Yr
|0.5%*
|-5.6%
|6.3%
|61.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRASX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.1%
|-40.0%
|5.2%
|56.14%
|2021
|-8.5%
|-25.3%
|7.5%
|60.38%
|2020
|8.8%
|-3.3%
|22.5%
|37.74%
|2019
|5.9%
|-0.8%
|9.7%
|15.09%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-7.5%
|-0.7%
|68.75%
|Period
|PRASX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-14.0%
|17.6%
|57.89%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-26.8%
|15.5%
|64.91%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-19.8%
|10.7%
|64.15%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-15.7%
|8.2%
|66.00%
|10 Yr
|0.5%*
|-1.5%
|7.2%
|86.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRASX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.1%
|-40.0%
|5.2%
|56.14%
|2021
|-8.5%
|-25.3%
|7.5%
|60.38%
|2020
|8.8%
|-3.3%
|22.5%
|37.74%
|2019
|5.9%
|-0.8%
|9.7%
|15.09%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-4.8%
|-0.7%
|89.58%
|PRASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRASX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.06 B
|3.86 M
|5.61 B
|6.90%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|35
|1746
|31.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.33 B
|1.29 M
|2.16 B
|6.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.12%
|17.7%
|60.0%
|72.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRASX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.94%
|82.14%
|99.81%
|31.03%
|Cash
|2.06%
|0.13%
|15.78%
|67.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|3.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|20.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.14%
|27.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|3.45%
|PRASX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.19%
|10.06%
|77.59%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.19%
|1.00%
|50.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.20%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.08%
|0.25%
|50.00%
|PRASX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PRASX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|38.24%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRASX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.00%
|9.00%
|222.00%
|33.33%
|PRASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRASX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.38%
|0.00%
|6.76%
|29.31%
|PRASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PRASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRASX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.48%
|-1.41%
|4.89%
|37.93%
|PRASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2002
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 1999
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 1998
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1997
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1996
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1995
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1994
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 1992
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2014
8.0
8.0%
Anh Thi Lu has been chairman of the committee since 2009. Ms. Lu is a portfolio manager in the Equity Division of T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Limited. Ms. Lu is the lead portfolio manager for the Asia ex-Japan Equity Strategy. Ms. Lu is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Limited. She joined the Firm in 2001 and her investment experience dates from 1995. Prior to joining the firm, she was a vice president of the Asia Pacific Technology Investment Banking Division of Salomon Smith Barney in Hong Kong. Before Salomon Smith Barney, Anh spent three years at LGT Asset Management as an analyst and portfolio manager. Ms. Lu earned a B.A. with honours from the University of Western Ontario.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|22.43
|4.67
|0.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...