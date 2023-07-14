The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in Asian companies (excluding Japanese companies). For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in Asian companies, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider.

The fund expects to primarily invest in common stocks of companies located (or with primary operations) in Asian countries other than Japan. The countries in which the fund normally invests include, but are not limited to, the following:

·Primary Emphasis: China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

·Others: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a single issuer and own more of the issuer’s voting securities than is permissible for a “diversified” fund. The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size. The fund invests significantly in Asian countries and typically has substantial investments in China.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for certain industry sectors and individual countries within the region, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.

Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·leading or improving market position;

·attractive business niche;

·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;

·seasoned management;

·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and

·sound or improving balance sheet.