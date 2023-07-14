Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
-0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$1.97 B
Holdings in Top 10
9.1%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
|Period
|PRARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|35.36%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|25.04%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|21.69%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-10.7%
|3.2%
|56.46%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-11.7%
|2.1%
|23.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.1%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|30.46%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|33.45%
|2020
|0.4%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|72.63%
|2019
|0.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|57.28%
|2018
|0.0%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|5.41%
|Period
|PRARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|33.45%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|21.59%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|22.18%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|60.37%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-10.3%
|2.1%
|35.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.1%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|29.75%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|33.27%
|2020
|0.4%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|72.63%
|2019
|0.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|59.96%
|2018
|0.0%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|18.92%
|PRARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRARX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.97 B
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|42.41%
|Number of Holdings
|549
|4
|4919
|38.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|179 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|56.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.06%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|88.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRARX % Rank
|Bonds
|79.47%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|94.30%
|Cash
|16.70%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|4.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.82%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|32.30%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|23.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|28.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|11.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRARX % Rank
|Corporate
|58.29%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|20.73%
|Securitized
|24.37%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|54.92%
|Cash & Equivalents
|16.56%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|5.53%
|Government
|0.78%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|90.50%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|25.39%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|54.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRARX % Rank
|US
|70.41%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|86.01%
|Non US
|9.06%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|73.06%
|PRARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|32.01%
|Management Fee
|0.37%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|62.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|62.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PRARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PRARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|9.11%
|PRARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRARX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.17%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|70.64%
|PRARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PRARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRARX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.26%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|44.35%
|PRARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2018
4.0
4.0%
Mr. Kozlowski is a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Structured Credit group. He is responsible for developing investment strategies within securitized sectors, including agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS); non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and asset-backed securities. In addition, he is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam Income Fund and assists in the management of several institutional client portfolios. He joined Putnam in 2008 and has been in the investment industry since 1997. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Kozlowski held roles of increasing responsibility at Fidelity Investmentsincluding Portfolio Manager from 2008 to 2006; Research Analyst from 2006 to 2003; Trader from 2001 to 2003; Portfolio Analyst from 2000 to 2001; and Research Associate from 1997 to 2000. He earned a B.S. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Mr. Benson is a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income group. He specializes in investment-grade and crossover strategies within the Corporate and Tax-Exempt Credit team. Mr. Benson is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam’s Core Bond, Core Bond Intermediate, Core Plus, Investment-Grade Corporate Credit, Short Duration Bond, Stable Value, and Ultra Short Duration Income strategies as well as crossover credit and preferred mandates. He collaborates with portfolio managers and analysts on ESG integration, assessing the fundamental relevance of ESG issues at a security level and the potential for alpha generation and risk mitigation at the portfolio level. Mr. Benson has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 2008. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Benson was an Investment-Grade Trader and an Analyst in the Global Credit Research group, focusing on high-yield and investment-grade issuers in the food, beverage, restaurant, and supermarket sectors. Earlier, he served as a High-Yield Trader and Investment Associate, covering the gaming, technology, and auto supplier sectors. Mr. Benson earned a B.A. in Economics from Tufts University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Ms. Driscoll is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam Funds. Ms. Driscoll is responsible for leading the money market investment process and has accountability for the implementation of the group’s work. She joined Putnam in 1995 as the Money Market Credit Analyst with the Cash Management Group. Ms. Driscoll is a CFA charterholder and has been in the investment industry since 1992.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.13
|2.41
