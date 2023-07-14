Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund

mutual fund
PRARX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.63 -0.03 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PARYX) Primary Retirement (PRARX) A (PARTX) Retirement (PRREX)
PRARX (Mutual Fund)

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.63 -0.03 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PARYX) Primary Retirement (PRARX) A (PARTX) Retirement (PRREX)
PRARX (Mutual Fund)

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.63 -0.03 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PARYX) Primary Retirement (PRARX) A (PARTX) Retirement (PRREX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund

PRARX | Fund

$9.63

$1.97 B

3.17%

$0.31

0.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.7%

1 yr return

-0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$1.97 B

Holdings in Top 10

9.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund

PRARX | Fund

$9.63

$1.97 B

3.17%

$0.31

0.87%

PRARX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Dec 23, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Albert Chan

Fund Description

PRARX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -6.3% 3.8% 35.36%
1 Yr -0.4% -11.5% 2.9% 25.04%
3 Yr -2.0%* -6.1% 1.3% 21.69%
5 Yr -0.9%* -10.7% 3.2% 56.46%
10 Yr -0.5%* -11.7% 2.1% 23.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.1% -17.7% -2.5% 30.46%
2021 -0.7% -2.0% 2.2% 33.45%
2020 0.4% -2.8% 4.6% 72.63%
2019 0.4% -28.6% 3.0% 57.28%
2018 0.0% -3.7% 0.4% 5.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -6.3% 3.8% 33.45%
1 Yr -0.4% -11.5% 1.9% 21.59%
3 Yr -2.0%* -6.1% 4.5% 22.18%
5 Yr -0.9%* -8.3% 1.7% 60.37%
10 Yr -0.5%* -10.3% 2.1% 35.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.1% -17.7% -2.5% 29.75%
2021 -0.7% -2.0% 2.2% 33.27%
2020 0.4% -2.8% 4.6% 72.63%
2019 0.4% -28.6% 3.0% 59.96%
2018 0.0% -1.0% 1.3% 18.92%

NAV & Total Return History

PRARX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRARX Category Low Category High PRARX % Rank
Net Assets 1.97 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 42.41%
Number of Holdings 549 4 4919 38.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 179 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 56.13%
Weighting of Top 10 9.06% 1.7% 100.0% 88.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bank of America Corporation 4.45% 1.64%
  2. Bank of America Corporation 4.2% 1.11%
  3. Banco Santander, S.A. 1.722% 1.02%
  4. AT&T Inc 4.12% 1.00%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co. 3.875% 0.92%
  6. AT&T Inc 4.25% 0.87%
  7. CVS Health Corp 2.875% 0.84%
  8. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 3.40571% 0.76%
  9. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 3.55771% 0.74%
  10. BPCE SA 1% 0.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRARX % Rank
Bonds 		79.47% 49.71% 194.71% 94.30%
Cash 		16.70% -102.46% 39.20% 4.32%
Convertible Bonds 		3.82% 0.00% 27.71% 32.30%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 23.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 28.67%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 11.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRARX % Rank
Corporate 		58.29% 0.00% 100.00% 20.73%
Securitized 		24.37% 0.00% 97.27% 54.92%
Cash & Equivalents 		16.56% 0.00% 44.09% 5.53%
Government 		0.78% 0.00% 73.63% 90.50%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 25.39%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 54.92%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRARX % Rank
US 		70.41% 0.00% 165.96% 86.01%
Non US 		9.06% 0.00% 72.71% 73.06%

PRARX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.01% 19.98% 32.01%
Management Fee 0.37% 0.00% 1.19% 62.07%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 62.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PRARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 2.00% 500.00% 9.11%

PRARX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRARX Category Low Category High PRARX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.17% 0.00% 11.01% 70.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRARX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRARX Category Low Category High PRARX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.26% -1.27% 4.98% 44.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRARX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRARX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Albert Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Brett Kozlowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2018

4.0

4.0%

Mr. Kozlowski is a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Structured Credit group. He is responsible for developing investment strategies within securitized sectors, including agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS); non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and asset-backed securities. In addition, he is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam Income Fund and assists in the management of several institutional client portfolios. He joined Putnam in 2008 and has been in the investment industry since 1997. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Kozlowski held roles of increasing responsibility at Fidelity Investmentsincluding Portfolio Manager from 2008 to 2006; Research Analyst from 2006 to 2003; Trader from 2001 to 2003; Portfolio Analyst from 2000 to 2001; and Research Associate from 1997 to 2000. He earned a B.S. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Michael Lima

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Andrew Benson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Mr. Benson is a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income group. He specializes in investment-grade and crossover strategies within the Corporate and Tax-Exempt Credit team. Mr. Benson is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam’s Core Bond, Core Bond Intermediate, Core Plus, Investment-Grade Corporate Credit, Short Duration Bond, Stable Value, and Ultra Short Duration Income strategies as well as crossover credit and preferred mandates. He collaborates with portfolio managers and analysts on ESG integration, assessing the fundamental relevance of ESG issues at a security level and the potential for alpha generation and risk mitigation at the portfolio level. Mr. Benson has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 2008. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Benson was an Investment-Grade Trader and an Analyst in the Global Credit Research group, focusing on high-yield and investment-grade issuers in the food, beverage, restaurant, and supermarket sectors. Earlier, he served as a High-Yield Trader and Investment Associate, covering the gaming, technology, and auto supplier sectors. Mr. Benson earned a B.A. in Economics from Tufts University.

Joanne Driscoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Ms. Driscoll is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam Funds. Ms. Driscoll is responsible for leading the money market investment process and has accountability for the implementation of the group’s work. She joined Putnam in 1995 as the Money Market Credit Analyst with the Cash Management Group. Ms. Driscoll is a CFA charterholder and has been in the investment industry since 1992.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.13 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×