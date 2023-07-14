Home
Vitals

YTD Return

8.3%

1 yr return

5.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$171 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 51.30%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PRAMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Africa & Middle East Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 06, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Oluwaseun Oyegunle

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in African and Middle Eastern companies. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in African and Middle Eastern companies, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. The fund expects to primarily invest in common stocks of companies located (or with primary operations) in Africa and the Middle East. The countries in which the fund normally invests include, but are not limited to, the following:

·Primary Emphasis: Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates.

·Others: Algeria, Angola, Botswana, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger Republic, Rwanda, Senegal, Syria, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a single issuer and own more of the issuer’s voting securities than is permissible for a “diversified” fund. The fund may make substantial investments in banks and financial companies in various African and Middle Eastern countries.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for certain industry sectors and individual countries within the region, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.

Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·leading or improving market position;

·attractive business niche;

·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;

·seasoned management;

·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and

·sound or improving balance sheet.

Read More

PRAMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -99.8% 582.9% 56.73%
1 Yr 5.6% -99.8% 518.8% 73.08%
3 Yr 14.9%* -86.7% 81.8% 12.75%
5 Yr 2.0%* -68.4% 34.4% 47.52%
10 Yr N/A* -44.2% 17.2% 30.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -98.9% 105.8% 29.00%
2021 13.8% -14.8% 20.1% 9.18%
2020 -2.4% -7.5% 12.6% 77.32%
2019 0.5% -4.8% 10.7% 89.69%
2018 -2.2% -10.8% 3.7% 27.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -99.8% 582.9% 30.77%
1 Yr 5.6% -99.8% 518.8% 36.54%
3 Yr 14.9%* -86.7% 81.8% 8.91%
5 Yr 2.0%* -68.4% 38.8% 52.87%
10 Yr N/A* -44.2% 22.9% 30.77%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -98.9% 105.8% 29.00%
2021 13.8% -14.8% 20.1% 9.18%
2020 -2.4% -7.5% 12.6% 77.32%
2019 0.5% -4.8% 10.7% 89.69%
2018 -2.2% -10.8% 3.7% 27.17%

NAV & Total Return History

PRAMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRAMX Category Low Category High PRAMX % Rank
Net Assets 171 M 500 K 6.04 B 39.05%
Number of Holdings 50 13 873 55.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 74.6 M 996 K 3.17 B 42.86%
Weighting of Top 10 42.17% 10.1% 100.0% 89.52%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRAMX % Rank
Stocks 		96.74% 0.00% 102.00% 80.00%
Cash 		3.26% -2.00% 100.00% 20.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 78.10%
Other 		0.00% -7.90% 31.19% 79.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.30% 77.14%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.75% 78.10%

PRAMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.09% 4.32% 20.39%
Management Fee 1.03% 0.00% 1.35% 95.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

PRAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 56.94%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 51.30% 4.00% 217.50% 92.39%

PRAMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRAMX Category Low Category High PRAMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.05% 0.00% 14.40% 53.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRAMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRAMX Category Low Category High PRAMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.02% -4.11% 6.59% 77.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRAMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRAMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Oluwaseun Oyegunle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Seun Oyegunle is the portfolio manager of the Africa & Middle East Fund in the Equity Division of T. Rowe Price. Seun’s investment experience began in 2009, and he has been with T. Rowe Price since 2013, beginning as a research analyst, covering retail and other sectors across a number of emerging markets, in the Emerging Markets department of the Equity Division. Prior to this, Seun was employed by Asset and Research Management Ltd. as an analyst covering the consumer goods sector. He also was employed by Vetiva Capital Management Ltd. Seun earned an M.B.A. in finance from the University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School, and a B.Sc. in chemical engineering from the University of Lagos. Seun also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 31.8 8.13 10.64

