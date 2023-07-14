Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund

mutual fund
PRAFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.15 -0.12 -0.84%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (PRAFX) Primary Inst (PRIKX) Inst (TRZRX)
PRAFX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.15 -0.12 -0.84%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (PRAFX) Primary Inst (PRIKX) Inst (TRZRX)
PRAFX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.15 -0.12 -0.84%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (PRAFX) Primary Inst (PRIKX) Inst (TRZRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund

PRAFX | Fund

$14.15

$6.27 B

1.32%

$0.19

0.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.4%

1 yr return

12.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

Net Assets

$6.27 B

Holdings in Top 10

29.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund

PRAFX | Fund

$14.15

$6.27 B

1.32%

$0.19

0.84%

PRAFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Jul 28, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Coghlan

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in “real assets” and securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their profits or revenues from, or commit at least 50% of assets to, real assets and activities related to real assets. Real assets are defined broadly by the fund and are considered to include any assets that have physical properties, such as energy and natural resources, real estate, basic materials, equipment, utilities and infrastructure, and commodities.

Most assets will typically be invested in common stocks and the fund’s goal is to hold a portfolio of securities and other investments that, over time, should provide some protection against the impact of inflation. In selecting investments, the adviser seeks sectors in equity markets across the globe that are expected to outperform the overall equity market during periods of high or rising inflation.

Companies involved in activities related to real assets may produce cash flows and subsequent valuations that increase when the overall price level in the economy is rising. The fund may also seek companies whose revenue and earnings are expected to rise if the prices of certain real assets rise during a period of general inflation.

The fund may invest in securities issued by companies of any market capitalization, as well as real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are pooled investment vehicles that typically invest directly in real estate, in mortgages and loans collateralized by real estate, or in a combination of the two. The fund invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and inflation, as well as its outlook for certain industry sectors and geographic areas. Security selection is based on fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify high-quality companies with good appreciation prospects. We generally favor companies with characteristics such as an attractive industry position, a compelling business model, strong management, and reasonable stock price valuation.

The fund will invest in companies located throughout the world and there is no limit on the fund’s investments in international securities or issuers in emerging markets.

The fund uses futures and options on stock indices, bond markets, and currencies, as well as interest rate futures, interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and forward currency exchange contracts, primarily to adjust the fund’s overall risk profile, enhance returns, and express the adviser’s views on inflationary conditions.

Read More

PRAFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -35.6% 29.2% 3.69%
1 Yr 12.7% 17.3% 252.4% 43.41%
3 Yr 9.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 75.79%
5 Yr 4.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 86.44%
10 Yr 3.0%* -6.9% 18.3% 99.81%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.4% -24.3% 957.1% 72.81%
2021 11.1% -38.3% 47.1% 74.21%
2020 1.8% -54.2% 0.6% 41.05%
2019 3.9% -76.0% 54.1% 91.65%
2018 -2.9% -26.1% 47.8% 0.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -35.6% 29.2% 3.69%
1 Yr 12.7% 11.4% 252.4% 39.77%
3 Yr 9.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 73.72%
5 Yr 4.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 84.97%
10 Yr 3.0%* -6.9% 18.3% 99.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.4% -24.3% 957.1% 72.81%
2021 11.1% -33.1% 47.1% 74.46%
2020 1.8% -44.4% 1.8% 59.62%
2019 3.9% -6.5% 54.1% 96.19%
2018 -2.9% -14.4% 47.8% 0.48%

NAV & Total Return History

PRAFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRAFX Category Low Category High PRAFX % Rank
Net Assets 6.27 B 199 K 133 B 13.93%
Number of Holdings 233 1 9075 9.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.09 B -18 M 37.6 B 17.84%
Weighting of Top 10 29.29% 9.1% 100.0% 81.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BHP Group Ltd 5.13%
  2. BHP Group Ltd 5.13%
  3. BHP Group Ltd 5.13%
  4. BHP Group Ltd 5.13%
  5. BHP Group Ltd 5.13%
  6. BHP Group Ltd 5.13%
  7. BHP Group Ltd 5.13%
  8. BHP Group Ltd 5.13%
  9. BHP Group Ltd 5.13%
  10. BHP Group Ltd 5.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRAFX % Rank
Stocks 		94.50% 61.84% 125.47% 43.61%
Cash 		6.68% -174.70% 23.12% 75.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 10.90%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 9.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 87.56%
Bonds 		-1.17% -1.50% 161.67% 6.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRAFX % Rank
Real Estate 		36.59% 0.00% 39.48% 0.22%
Basic Materials 		29.74% 0.00% 38.60% 0.22%
Energy 		15.82% 0.00% 21.15% 1.98%
Industrials 		10.28% 0.00% 44.06% 85.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.47% 0.00% 40.94% 95.48%
Utilities 		2.13% 0.00% 29.12% 43.28%
Consumer Defense 		0.66% 0.00% 73.28% 95.37%
Technology 		0.65% 0.00% 49.87% 98.02%
Communication Services 		0.26% 0.00% 57.66% 98.35%
Financial Services 		0.22% 0.00% 38.42% 96.48%
Healthcare 		0.20% 0.00% 35.42% 98.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRAFX % Rank
US 		56.84% 0.13% 103.82% 58.48%
Non US 		37.66% 0.58% 99.46% 32.16%

PRAFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.01% 44.27% 77.77%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.82% 36.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 21.74%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.76% 79.80%

Sales Fees

PRAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 45.83%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.70% 0.00% 395.00% 66.17%

PRAFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRAFX Category Low Category High PRAFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.32% 0.00% 3.26% 87.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRAFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRAFX Category Low Category High PRAFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.03% -4.27% 12.65% 9.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRAFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRAFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Coghlan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Mr. Coghlan joined the Firm in 2017 and his investment experience dates from 1997. Since joining the Firm, he has served as a portfolio manager in the Multi-Asset Division of T. Rowe Price. Prior to joining the Firm, he worked as a fund manager and the head of Multi-Asset Asia for Schroders Investment Management. Richard Coghlan, PhD, joined Schroders in 2000. Based in New York, Richard manages assets on behalf of Schroders’ North American Multi-Asset clients. Richard is a member of the Global Asset Allocation Committee, the Head of the Currency risk premia research team and a member of the Commodities risk premia research team. From 2004-2015, Richard held a multitude of senior management roles in Schroders’ Asian offices including most recently the Head of Multi-Asset, Asia. For three years prior, he served as the Head of Investments, Korea and as a Korean Investment Specialist supervising both the investment trust and the corporate restructuring businesses. In 2003, Richard managed Multi-Asset portfolios in Schroders Korea. Richard first joined Schroders in 2000 in Korea. His investment career commenced in 1997 as a Director with the Asian Finance and Investment Corporation, an affiliate of the Asian Development Bank. Richard holds an MBA in Finance and Accounting, University of Chicago, MSc and PhD in Geochemistry, Brown University and BSc in Geology, Duke University.

Christopher Faulkner-MacDonagh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Mr. Faulkner-MacDonagh is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for T. Rowe Price. He joined T. Rowe Price in 2016 and his investment experience dates from 1998. Since joining T. Rowe Price, he has served as a portfolio strategist. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, he worked as a market strategist at Standard Life Investments and as a senior economist at Ziff Brothers Investments.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×