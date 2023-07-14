The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of companies with medium market capitalizations. The fund currently defines medium market capitalization companies as companies with a market capitalization of at least $3 billion and up to the higher of $50 billion or the largest company held in the Russell Midcap Index. As of June 30, 2022, the largest company held in the Russell Midcap Index had a market capitalization of $46.5 billion. The fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company that subsequently appreciates above the medium market capitalization threshold. Because of this, the fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in medium market capitalization stocks at any given time. The fund normally invests significantly in securities that the portfolio managers expect will generate income (for example, by paying dividends). The portfolio managers use a value investing style focusing on companies whose securities the portfolio managers believe have attractive valuation and fundamental strength. The portfolio managers use initial parameters and quantitative tools to narrow the fund’s selection universe and also review and consider fundamental changes. After narrowing the universe through a combination of qualitative analysis and fundamental research, the portfolio managers select securities for the fund. In addition to common stocks and other equity securities (such as preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants), the fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in non-U.S. securities, including emerging market securities (but without limit in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)) and may invest up to 25% of its assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs). The fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.