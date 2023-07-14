Principal investments

The fund invests primarily in stocks of "emerging growth" companies that are believed to have potential for high future earnings growth relative to the overall market. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by small/medium capitalization companies. Small/medium capitalization companies means companies with a total market capitalization within the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 2500® Growth Index at the time of purchase. Dividend income is an incidental consideration in the investment advisors' selection of stocks for the fund.

The fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the stocks of companies in various economic sectors, such as technology. The fund may invest, to a limited extent, in stocks of companies with larger total market capitalizations (i.e., capitalizations above the upper end of the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 2500® Growth Index at the time of purchase) and other securities, including securities convertible into stocks. The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in non-US securities, which may trade either within or outside the US. Non-US securities that trade within the US may include American Depositary Receipts and stocks of non-US issuers listed on US exchanges.

Management process

The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s). The relative value of each subadvisor's share of the fund's assets may change over time.

UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team constructs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select

the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.

In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.

The main strategies of the subadvisors include:

• A growth strategy that focuses on companies viewed as building their earnings power and intrinsic value.

• A strategy in which the subadvisor seeks to identify and exploit the perception gap that exists between a company's business strength and the market's expectation of that strength.

• A strategy in which the subadvisor invests primarily in growth-oriented equity securities of small- and mid- cap companies selected based on a multidimensional quantitative investment process.