Trending ETFs

PQTSX (Mutual Fund)

PQTSX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.5%

1 yr return

-7.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$84.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

81.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 72.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PQTSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM TIPS Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 15, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Craig Dewling

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its investable assets in U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”). In pursuit of this investment policy, the Fund may invest a large percentage of its investable assets in securities held within the Bloomberg US Treasury Inflation-Protected (TIPS) Index (the “Index”). The Fund is not sponsored by or affiliated with Bloomberg, the provider of the Index.The term “investable assets” in this Prospectus refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions.Consistent with the Fund's investment objective, the subadviser seeks diversified investment exposure to TIPS with the potential for incremental gains relative to the Index. The subadviser relies on a quantitatively driven approach. Through proprietary analytics, the subadviser attempts to exploit relative value opportunities and trading inefficiencies, while limiting risk exposures.The Fund may also hold non inflation-indexed securities, although these will normally not exceed 20% of the Fund's total assets. The investments may be public or private securities.TIPS are securities issued by the U.S. Treasury that are designed to provide inflation protection to investors. TIPS are income-generating instruments whose interest and principal payments are adjusted for inflation — a sustained increase in prices that erodes the purchasing power of money. The inflation adjustment, which is typically applied monthly to the principal of the bond, follows a designated inflation index, the Non Seasonally Adjusted Consumer Price Index (“NSA CPI”), and TIPS’ principal payments are adjusted according to changes in the NSA CPI. A fixed coupon rate is applied to the inflation-adjusted principal so that as inflation rises, both the principal value and the interest payments increase. This can provide investors with a hedge against inflation, as it helps preserve the purchasing power of an investment. Because of this inflation adjustment feature, inflation-protected bonds typically have lower yields than conventional fixed-rate bonds. The Fund’s income may decline due to a decline in Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers (“CPI-U”), also known as deflation”. If there is deflation, the principal value of an inflation-linked security will be adjusted downward, and consequently the interest payments (calculated with respect to a smaller principal amount) will be reduced. The principal value can decrease, but not below the original face value of the security. The Index includes all publicly issued TIPS that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment grade and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities in the Index must be denominated in U.S. dollars and must be fixed rate and non-convertible.While the Fund’s portfolio is structured to have similar overall characteristics to the Index, the portfolio managers may adjust certain holdings in relation to their weighting in the Index and use other investment strategies in an attempt to generate outperformance over the Index. Based on the portfolio managers’ views as to the relative value or attractiveness of a specific security as well as an internal proprietary analytics model, the Fund places a slightly greater or lesser emphasis on certain Index securities than their representation in the Index. This could result in the Fund being underweight or overweight in certain TIPS versus the Index.All fixed income securities held in the Fund will be investment grade or higher. The Fund may also acquire U.S. Government securities in the form of custodial receipts that show ownership of future interest payments, principal payments or both on certain U.S. Treasury notes or bonds. Such notes or bonds are held in custody by a bank on behalf of the owners. These custodial receipts are commonly referred to as Treasury strips.The Fund may also invest in other debt obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and government-related entities. Some (but not all) of these debt securities are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government.The Fund has no limitations with respect to the maturities of portfolio securities in which it may invest. The Fund may actively and frequently trade its portfolio securities.In managing the Fund’s assets, the subadviser uses a combination of top-down economic analysis and bottom-up research in conjunction with proprietary quantitative models and risk management systems. In the top-down economic analysis, the subadviser develops views on economic, policy and market trends. In its bottom-up research, the subadviser develops an internal rating and outlook on issuers. The rating and outlook are determined based on a thorough review of the financial health and trends of the issuer. The subadviser may also consider investment factors such as expected total return, yield, spread and potential for price appreciation as well as credit quality, maturity and risk. The Fund may invest in a security based upon the expected total return rather than the yield of such security.
PQTSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

YTD -0.5% -10.2% 200.9% 89.52%
1 Yr -7.5% -19.6% 151.3% 62.38%
3 Yr -6.9%* -30.3% 8.3% 93.03%
5 Yr -2.5%* -18.4% 9.7% 93.43%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

2022 -18.5% -52.3% -2.9% 86.96%
2021 -0.9% -4.0% 3.8% 91.63%
2020 2.4% -11.0% 7.7% 59.50%
2019 1.3% 0.2% 4.1% 60.80%
2018 -1.0% -2.3% 0.1% 68.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

YTD -0.5% -20.7% 200.9% 88.10%
1 Yr -7.5% -19.6% 151.3% 62.86%
3 Yr -6.9%* -30.3% 8.3% 93.53%
5 Yr -2.5%* -18.3% 9.7% 93.85%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

2022 -18.5% -52.3% -2.9% 86.96%
2021 -0.9% -4.0% 3.8% 91.63%
2020 2.4% -11.0% 7.7% 59.50%
2019 1.3% 0.2% 4.1% 60.80%
2018 -1.0% -1.9% 0.1% 81.05%

NAV & Total Return History

PQTSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PQTSX Category Low Category High PQTSX % Rank
Net Assets 84.2 M 6.4 M 61.7 B 98.58%
Number of Holdings 23 6 1306 90.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 69.2 M -122 M 35.7 B 84.83%
Weighting of Top 10 81.29% 9.2% 100.0% 8.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 14.27%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 14.03%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 10.05%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 9.81%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 8.28%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 7.07%
  7. United States Treasury Bonds 2.375% 5.25%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 4.67%
  9. United States Treasury Bonds 0.75% 4.25%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 4.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PQTSX % Rank
Bonds 		98.72% 59.62% 150.30% 47.87%
Cash 		1.28% -50.72% 30.48% 48.82%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 75.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 71.09%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 69.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 81.99%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PQTSX % Rank
Government 		98.72% 6.70% 112.97% 13.27%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.28% 0.00% 18.36% 72.04%
Derivative 		0.00% -20.72% 17.98% 79.15%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 58.03% 92.89%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 50.64% 89.57%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 74.88%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PQTSX % Rank
US 		98.72% 13.82% 120.98% 31.75%
Non US 		0.00% -8.42% 54.30% 83.89%

PQTSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

Expense Ratio 0.41% 0.03% 8.35% 67.31%
Management Fee 0.23% 0.00% 0.99% 25.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

Turnover 72.00% 0.00% 246.00% 69.65%

PQTSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PQTSX Category Low Category High PQTSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.33% 0.00% 10.33% 38.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PQTSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PQTSX Category Low Category High PQTSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.39% -0.06% 6.71% 61.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PQTSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PQTSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Craig Dewling

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2016

5.54

5.5%

Craig Dewling is a Managing Director and Head of the Multi-Sector and Liquidity Team at PGIM Fixed Income. In this role, Mr. Dewling has portfolio management and trading oversight for US Treasuries and government agency securities, mortgage-backed securities, structured product securities, and interest rate derivative transactions for all strategies, products, and distribution channels. He is also a senior portfolio manager for US Government, mortgage-backed securities, insurance strategies, and multi-sector fixed income portfolios. He has specialized in mortgage-backed securities since 1991. Earlier, he was a taxable bond generalist for Prudential's proprietary accounts, specializing in US Treasuries and agencies. Mr. Dewling joined the Firm in 1987 in the Securities Systems Group. Mr. Dewling received a BS in Quantitative Business Analysis from The Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in Finance from Rutgers University.

Gary Wu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2016

5.54

5.5%

Gary Wu, CFA, is a Principal and a US government portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income's Multi-Sector and Liquidity Team. He has been responsible for managing US Treasury products since joining the Team in 2000. Previously, Mr. Wu was a portfolio manager on PGIM Fixed Income’s Money Markets Desk. From 1997 to 1999, Mr. Wu was a risk analyst in PGIM Fixed Income’s quantitative research group. Mr. Wu joined the Firm in 1994 in the Guaranteed Products Unit, where he was responsible for annuity pricing. Mr. Wu received a BS in Business Administration and Mathematics from The State University of New York, at Albany. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Robert Tipp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Robert Tipp, CFA, is a Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist, and Head of Global Bonds for PGIM Fixed Income. In addition to comanaging the Global Aggregate Plus strategy, Mr. Tipp is responsible for global rates positioning for Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other portfolios. Mr. Tipp has worked at the Firm since 1991, where he has held a variety of senior investment manager and strategist roles. Prior to joining the Firm, he was a Director in the Portfolio Strategies Group at the First Boston Corporation, where he developed, marketed, and implemented strategic portfolio products for money managers. Before that, Mr. Tipp was a Senior Staff Analyst at the Allstate Research & Planning Center, and managed fixed income and equity derivative strategies at Wells Fargo Investment Advisors. He received a BS in Business Administration and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. Mr. Tipp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for PGIM Total Return Bond Fund.

Mick Meyler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Mick Meyler is a Principal for PGIM Fixed Income's Developed Market Rates team, specializing in government securities, futures and interest rate swaps/derivatives. He joined PGIM Fixed Income in 2017 and assists with managing overall portfolio strategy, performs quantitative analysis, and designs and implements risk positions. Most recently, Mr. Meyler was with Nomura Securities where he was a Director in Interest Rate Sales focused on relative value and macro sales. Prior to that he was a portfolio manager at Citigroup's Proprietary Trading business and then at Nomura Securities' Proprietary Trading business where he implemented and managed relative value trading strategies in government securities and interest rate swaps/options. Mr. Meyler began his career in Capital Markets in 2001 in an Interest Rates Sales role at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Meyler received an BA in Economics from Rutgers University and an MBA with a concentration in Quantitative Finance from the University of Chicago.

Scott Donnelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Scott Donnelly, CFA, is a Vice President and a U.S. government portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income's Multi-Sector and Liquidity Team. Prior to his current role, Mr. Donnelly was a Sr. Investment Vice President for the Firm's Global Portfolio Management unit, overseeing the portfolio management activities within its Asia ex-Japan and European insurance operations. Mr. Donnelly started his career with the Firm in 2007 in the Institutional Investment Products group. Previously, he held portfolio management and actuarial roles at MetLife. Scott received a BS in Finance from St. Joseph's University and MBA from New York University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

