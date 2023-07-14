Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-0.5%
1 yr return
-7.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$84.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
81.3%
Expense Ratio 0.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 72.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PQTSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.5%
|-10.2%
|200.9%
|89.52%
|1 Yr
|-7.5%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|62.38%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-30.3%
|8.3%
|93.03%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-18.4%
|9.7%
|93.43%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|4.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PQTSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.5%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|86.96%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|91.63%
|2020
|2.4%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|59.50%
|2019
|1.3%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|60.80%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-2.3%
|0.1%
|68.42%
|PQTSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQTSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|84.2 M
|6.4 M
|61.7 B
|98.58%
|Number of Holdings
|23
|6
|1306
|90.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|69.2 M
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|84.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|81.29%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|8.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQTSX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.72%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|47.87%
|Cash
|1.28%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|48.82%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|75.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|71.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|69.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|81.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQTSX % Rank
|Government
|98.72%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|13.27%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.28%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|72.04%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|79.15%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|92.89%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|89.57%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|74.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQTSX % Rank
|US
|98.72%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|31.75%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|83.89%
|PQTSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.41%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|67.31%
|Management Fee
|0.23%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|25.59%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|PQTSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PQTSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PQTSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|72.00%
|0.00%
|246.00%
|69.65%
|PQTSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQTSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.33%
|0.00%
|10.33%
|38.86%
|PQTSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PQTSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQTSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.39%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|61.54%
|PQTSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.064
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2016
5.54
5.5%
Craig Dewling is a Managing Director and Head of the Multi-Sector and Liquidity Team at PGIM Fixed Income. In this role, Mr. Dewling has portfolio management and trading oversight for US Treasuries and government agency securities, mortgage-backed securities, structured product securities, and interest rate derivative transactions for all strategies, products, and distribution channels. He is also a senior portfolio manager for US Government, mortgage-backed securities, insurance strategies, and multi-sector fixed income portfolios. He has specialized in mortgage-backed securities since 1991. Earlier, he was a taxable bond generalist for Prudential's proprietary accounts, specializing in US Treasuries and agencies. Mr. Dewling joined the Firm in 1987 in the Securities Systems Group. Mr. Dewling received a BS in Quantitative Business Analysis from The Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in Finance from Rutgers University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2016
5.54
5.5%
Gary Wu, CFA, is a Principal and a US government portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income's Multi-Sector and Liquidity Team. He has been responsible for managing US Treasury products since joining the Team in 2000. Previously, Mr. Wu was a portfolio manager on PGIM Fixed Income’s Money Markets Desk. From 1997 to 1999, Mr. Wu was a risk analyst in PGIM Fixed Income’s quantitative research group. Mr. Wu joined the Firm in 1994 in the Guaranteed Products Unit, where he was responsible for annuity pricing. Mr. Wu received a BS in Business Administration and Mathematics from The State University of New York, at Albany. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 14, 2021
1.13
1.1%
Robert Tipp, CFA, is a Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist, and Head of Global Bonds for PGIM Fixed Income. In addition to comanaging the Global Aggregate Plus strategy, Mr. Tipp is responsible for global rates positioning for Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other portfolios. Mr. Tipp has worked at the Firm since 1991, where he has held a variety of senior investment manager and strategist roles. Prior to joining the Firm, he was a Director in the Portfolio Strategies Group at the First Boston Corporation, where he developed, marketed, and implemented strategic portfolio products for money managers. Before that, Mr. Tipp was a Senior Staff Analyst at the Allstate Research & Planning Center, and managed fixed income and equity derivative strategies at Wells Fargo Investment Advisors. He received a BS in Business Administration and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. Mr. Tipp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for PGIM Total Return Bond Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 14, 2021
1.13
1.1%
Mick Meyler is a Principal for PGIM Fixed Income's Developed Market Rates team, specializing in government securities, futures and interest rate swaps/derivatives. He joined PGIM Fixed Income in 2017 and assists with managing overall portfolio strategy, performs quantitative analysis, and designs and implements risk positions. Most recently, Mr. Meyler was with Nomura Securities where he was a Director in Interest Rate Sales focused on relative value and macro sales. Prior to that he was a portfolio manager at Citigroup's Proprietary Trading business and then at Nomura Securities' Proprietary Trading business where he implemented and managed relative value trading strategies in government securities and interest rate swaps/options. Mr. Meyler began his career in Capital Markets in 2001 in an Interest Rates Sales role at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Meyler received an BA in Economics from Rutgers University and an MBA with a concentration in Quantitative Finance from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 14, 2021
1.13
1.1%
Scott Donnelly, CFA, is a Vice President and a U.S. government portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income's Multi-Sector and Liquidity Team. Prior to his current role, Mr. Donnelly was a Sr. Investment Vice President for the Firm's Global Portfolio Management unit, overseeing the portfolio management activities within its Asia ex-Japan and European insurance operations. Mr. Donnelly started his career with the Firm in 2007 in the Institutional Investment Products group. Previously, he held portfolio management and actuarial roles at MetLife. Scott received a BS in Finance from St. Joseph's University and MBA from New York University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.56
|11.1
