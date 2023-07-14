Home
Trending ETFs

PQTAX (Mutual Fund)

PQTAX (Mutual Fund)

PIMCO TRENDS Managed Futures Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.77 +0.03 +0.28%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (PQTPX) Primary Inst (PQTIX) A (PQTAX) Inst (PQTNX) (PQTCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO TRENDS Managed Futures Strategy Fund

PQTAX | Fund

$10.77

$3.51 B

0.00%

$0.00

2.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.6%

1 yr return

-20.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$3.51 B

Holdings in Top 10

94.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PQTAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO TRENDS Managed Futures Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Dorsten

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by pursuing a quantitative trading strategy intended to capture the persistence of price trends (up and/or down) observed in global financial markets and commodities. The Fund’s investment strategy represents a composite of financial and commodity derivatives designed to provide exposure to global financial market and commodity price trends. Within the strategy’s allocations, contracts are positioned either long or short based on various characteristics related to their prices. When determining the target allocation for the strategy, PIMCO uses proprietary quantitative models. The target allocations may include long, short, or no positions in the underlying financial markets and commodities specified in the models. The quantitative models are developed and maintained by PIMCO, and are subject to change over time without notice in PIMCO’s discretion. PIMCO also retains discretion over the final target asset allocation and the implementation of the target asset allocation, which may include positions that differ from target allocations determined by quantitative models.The Fund will invest under normal circumstances in derivative instruments linked to interest rates, currencies, mortgages, credit, commodities (including individual commodities and commodity indices), equity indices and volatility-related instruments. The Fund invests in derivative instruments, including futures, options on futures, options and swap agreements. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments on a speculative basis. The Fund’s investments in derivative instruments will generally be backed by a short to intermediate duration portfolio which may consist of cash equivalent securities and Fixed Income Instruments. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities.The Fund may seek to gain exposure to the commodity futures markets primarily through investments in swap agreements and futures, and through investments in the PIMCO Cayman Commodity Fund VIII, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). In order to comply with certain issuer diversification limits imposed by the Internal Revenue Code, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is advised by PIMCO, and has the same investment objective as the Fund. As discussed in greater detail elsewhere in the prospectus, the Subsidiary (unlike the Fund) may invest without limitation in commodity-linked swap agreements and other commodity-linked derivative instruments. The value of commodity-linked derivative instruments may be affected by overall market movements and other factors affecting the value of a particular industry or commodity, such as weather, disease, embargoes, or political and regulatory developments. The Fund and the Subsidiary may also temporarily hold physical commodities directly as a means of settling derivatives transactions.The Fund may also invest in leveraged or unleveraged commodity index- linked notes, which are derivative debt instruments with principal and/or coupon payments linked to the performance of commodity indices. These commodity index-linked notes are sometimes referred to as “structured notes” because the terms of these notes may be structured by the issuer and the purchaser of the note. The value of these notes will rise or fall in response to changes in the underlying commodity or related index.In addition, the Fund may invest its assets in particular sectors of the commodities futures market.The Fund may invest in high yield securities (“junk bonds”) rated below investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may obtain foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) without limitation. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales.
Read More

PQTAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PQTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.6% -7.4% 14.6% 62.77%
1 Yr -20.9% -16.1% 36.5% 56.99%
3 Yr 2.3%* -7.9% 13.3% 15.73%
5 Yr 2.3%* -5.3% 10.0% 21.69%
10 Yr N/A* -2.4% 4.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PQTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.0% -16.4% 12.9% 40.86%
2021 5.8% -9.3% 17.5% 33.70%
2020 1.2% -25.8% 2.2% 5.81%
2019 0.1% -5.1% 21.0% 52.63%
2018 0.4% -20.3% 4.6% 8.45%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PQTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.6% -7.4% 14.6% 62.77%
1 Yr -20.9% -20.3% 36.5% 77.42%
3 Yr 2.3%* -9.0% 11.1% 33.71%
5 Yr 2.3%* -5.7% 8.7% 36.14%
10 Yr N/A* -2.4% 4.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PQTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.0% -16.4% 12.9% 40.86%
2021 5.8% -9.3% 17.5% 33.70%
2020 1.2% -20.3% 2.5% 10.47%
2019 0.1% -5.1% 21.0% 65.79%
2018 0.4% -20.3% 6.7% 15.49%

NAV & Total Return History

PQTAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PQTAX Category Low Category High PQTAX % Rank
Net Assets 3.51 B 2.12 M 1.74 B 22.34%
Number of Holdings 1192 3 876 3.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.41 B -100 M 2.04 B 11.70%
Weighting of Top 10 94.52% 20.3% 94.0% 40.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pimco Cayman Commodity Fund Viii Ltd 40.69%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PQTAX % Rank
Cash 		231.86% -687.11% 117.03% 75.53%
Other 		33.17% 0.00% 58.63% 24.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.73% 0.00% 2.27% 15.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 59.57%
Stocks 		-4.72% -1.78% 72.26% 43.62%
Bonds 		-161.05% -50.36% 717.59% 26.60%

PQTAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PQTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.10% 0.75% 12.88% 44.09%
Management Fee 1.55% 0.65% 2.99% 80.85%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 49.18%
Administrative Fee 0.40% 0.09% 0.45% 94.44%

Sales Fees

PQTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.50% 5.75% 81.82%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PQTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PQTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 0.00% 198.00% 50.00%

PQTAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PQTAX Category Low Category High PQTAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 55.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PQTAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PQTAX Category Low Category High PQTAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.56% -3.14% 1.55% 11.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PQTAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PQTAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Dorsten

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Mr. Dorsten is an executive vice president in the Newport Beach office and a portfolio manager in the quantitative strategies group. He is the lead portfolio manager for managed futures in addition to having portfolio management responsibilities in multi-asset alternative risk premia and beta replication strategies. He was previously a member of the financial engineering group working on mortgage-backed securities and event-linked bonds. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2006, he received his Ph.D. in theoretical particle physics from the California Institute of Technology, where he was a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow. He holds undergraduate degrees in mathematics and physics from Ohio State University.

Graham Rennison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Mr. Rennison is a senior vice president in the quantitative portfolio management group in the Newport Beach office, focusing on multi-asset-class systematic strategies. He was previously a member of the client analytics group, advising clients on strategic asset allocation. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, Mr. Rennison was a director and head of systematic strategies research at Barclays Capital in New York and also spent five years at Lehman Brothers. He has 15 years of investment experience and holds master's and undergraduate degrees in mathematics from Cambridge University, England.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 14.09 5.41 5.06

