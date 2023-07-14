The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by pursuing a quantitative trading strategy intended to capture the persistence of price trends (up and/or down) observed in global financial markets and commodities. The Fund’s investment strategy represents a composite of financial and commodity derivatives designed to provide exposure to global financial market and commodity price trends. Within the strategy’s allocations, contracts are positioned either long or short based on various characteristics related to their prices. When determining the target allocation for the strategy, PIMCO uses proprietary quantitative models. The target allocations may include long, short, or no positions in the underlying financial markets and commodities specified in the models. The quantitative models are developed and maintained by PIMCO, and are subject to change over time without notice in PIMCO’s discretion. PIMCO also retains discretion over the final target asset allocation and the implementation of the target asset allocation, which may include positions that differ from target allocations determined by quantitative models. The Fund will invest under normal circumstances in derivative instruments linked to interest rates, currencies, mortgages, credit, commodities (including individual commodities and commodity indices), equity indices and volatility-related instruments. The Fund invests in derivative instruments, including futures, options on futures, options and swap agreements. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments on a speculative basis. The Fund’s investments in derivative instruments will generally be backed by a short to intermediate duration portfolio which may consist of cash equivalent securities and Fixed Income Instruments. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund may seek to gain exposure to the commodity futures markets primarily through investments in swap agreements and futures, and through investments in the PIMCO Cayman Commodity Fund VIII, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). In order to comply with certain issuer diversification limits imposed by the Internal Revenue Code, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is advised by PIMCO, and has the same investment objective as the Fund. As discussed in greater detail elsewhere in the prospectus, the Subsidiary (unlike the Fund) may invest without limitation in commodity-linked swap agreements and other commodity-linked derivative instruments. The value of commodity-linked derivative instruments may be affected by overall market movements and other factors affecting the value of a particular industry or commodity, such as weather, disease, embargoes, or political and regulatory developments. The Fund and the Subsidiary may also temporarily hold physical commodities directly as a means of settling derivatives transactions. The Fund may also invest in leveraged or unleveraged commodity index- linked notes, which are derivative debt instruments with principal and/or coupon payments linked to the performance of commodity indices. These commodity index-linked notes are sometimes referred to as “structured notes” because the terms of these notes may be structured by the issuer and the purchaser of the note. The value of these notes will rise or fall in response to changes in the underlying commodity or related index. In addition, the Fund may invest its assets in particular sectors of the commodities futures market. The Fund may invest in high yield securities (“junk bonds”) rated below investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may obtain foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) without limitation. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales.