Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-2.6%
1 yr return
-20.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
Net Assets
$3.51 B
Holdings in Top 10
94.5%
Expense Ratio 2.10%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 35.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PQTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.0%
|-16.4%
|12.9%
|40.86%
|2021
|5.8%
|-9.3%
|17.5%
|33.70%
|2020
|1.2%
|-25.8%
|2.2%
|5.81%
|2019
|0.1%
|-5.1%
|21.0%
|52.63%
|2018
|0.4%
|-20.3%
|4.6%
|8.45%
|Period
|PQTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.0%
|-16.4%
|12.9%
|40.86%
|2021
|5.8%
|-9.3%
|17.5%
|33.70%
|2020
|1.2%
|-20.3%
|2.5%
|10.47%
|2019
|0.1%
|-5.1%
|21.0%
|65.79%
|2018
|0.4%
|-20.3%
|6.7%
|15.49%
|PQTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQTAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.51 B
|2.12 M
|1.74 B
|22.34%
|Number of Holdings
|1192
|3
|876
|3.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.41 B
|-100 M
|2.04 B
|11.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|94.52%
|20.3%
|94.0%
|40.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQTAX % Rank
|Cash
|231.86%
|-687.11%
|117.03%
|75.53%
|Other
|33.17%
|0.00%
|58.63%
|24.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.73%
|0.00%
|2.27%
|15.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|59.57%
|Stocks
|-4.72%
|-1.78%
|72.26%
|43.62%
|Bonds
|-161.05%
|-50.36%
|717.59%
|26.60%
|PQTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.10%
|0.75%
|12.88%
|44.09%
|Management Fee
|1.55%
|0.65%
|2.99%
|80.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|49.18%
|Administrative Fee
|0.40%
|0.09%
|0.45%
|94.44%
|PQTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|81.82%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PQTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PQTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|0.00%
|198.00%
|50.00%
|PQTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQTAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.32%
|PQTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PQTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQTAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.56%
|-3.14%
|1.55%
|11.83%
|PQTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2022
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2020
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2020
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2017
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.758
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Mr. Dorsten is an executive vice president in the Newport Beach office and a portfolio manager in the quantitative strategies group. He is the lead portfolio manager for managed futures in addition to having portfolio management responsibilities in multi-asset alternative risk premia and beta replication strategies. He was previously a member of the financial engineering group working on mortgage-backed securities and event-linked bonds. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2006, he received his Ph.D. in theoretical particle physics from the California Institute of Technology, where he was a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow. He holds undergraduate degrees in mathematics and physics from Ohio State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Mr. Rennison is a senior vice president in the quantitative portfolio management group in the Newport Beach office, focusing on multi-asset-class systematic strategies. He was previously a member of the client analytics group, advising clients on strategic asset allocation. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, Mr. Rennison was a director and head of systematic strategies research at Barclays Capital in New York and also spent five years at Lehman Brothers. He has 15 years of investment experience and holds master's and undergraduate degrees in mathematics from Cambridge University, England.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|14.09
|5.41
|5.06
