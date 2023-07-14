Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.0%
1 yr return
3.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.1%
Net Assets
$1.1 B
Holdings in Top 10
42.5%
Expense Ratio 1.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PQSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.0%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|95.79%
|1 Yr
|3.9%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|84.03%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|15.97%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|12.96%
|10 Yr
|3.9%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|15.98%
* Annualized
|PQSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQSCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.1 B
|183 K
|28 B
|35.62%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|6
|1336
|96.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|528 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|24.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.51%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|9.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQSCX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.48%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|48.66%
|Cash
|2.52%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|45.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|9.03%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|25.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|5.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|5.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQSCX % Rank
|Industrials
|36.64%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|0.17%
|Financial Services
|20.08%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|3.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.74%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|4.35%
|Technology
|8.29%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|98.33%
|Basic Materials
|6.66%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|2.51%
|Healthcare
|6.47%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|95.65%
|Consumer Defense
|3.12%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|64.88%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|34.78%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|75.25%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|74.25%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|84.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQSCX % Rank
|US
|93.22%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|53.34%
|Non US
|4.26%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|41.64%
|PQSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.96%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|11.69%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|25.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.24%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|48.82%
|PQSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|6.45%
|PQSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PQSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|5.33%
|PQSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQSCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|10.70%
|PQSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PQSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQSCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.60%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|38.47%
|PQSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2011
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2010
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2009
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 14, 2008
14.14
14.1%
Julie Kutasov is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization energy and financials sectors. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2001, she worked at Goldman Sachs in a program focused on investment management for high-net worth individuals and at Arthur Andersen as a Senior Associate leading teams that provided financial-audit and business-advisory services to a variety of clients in service-related industries. Ms. Kutasov holds a Certified Public Accountant license (currently inactive) in the state of California. She has approximately 16 years of equity research experience. Ms. Kutasov earned a B.A. in Business Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, where she graduated summa cum laude, and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2009
13.27
13.3%
Craig Stone is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization producer-durables sector. He has approximately 29 years of equity research experience. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2000, Mr. Stone was a Portfolio Manager at Doheny Asset Management. He earned a B.S. in International Business from San Francisco State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
