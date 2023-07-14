Home
PGIM Jennison Small-Cap Core Equity Fund

mutual fund
PQJCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.97 -0.13 -0.99%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Retirement (PQJCX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Jennison Small-Cap Core Equity Fund

PQJCX | Fund

$12.97

$31.1 M

0.29%

$0.04

1.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.7%

1 yr return

14.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$31.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 67.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PQJCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Small-Cap Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 15, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Swiatek

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of small-cap companies. The Fund primarily invests in small-cap equity and equity-related securities that the subadviser believes are relatively undervalued and have potential for stronger earnings growth. The term “investable assets” in this Prospectus refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions.The subadviser currently considers small-cap companies to be those with a market capitalization less than the largest market capitalization of the Russell 2000 Index (“Index”) at the time of investment. The market capitalization within the Index will vary, but as of August 31, 2022, the median market capitalization was approximately $1.0 billion and the largest company by market capitalization was approximately $10.7 billion. Market capitalization is measured at the time of initial purchase so that a company whose capitalization no longer meets this definition after purchase of its securities by the Fund continues to be considered small for purposes of complying with the Fund's 80% investment policy. The subadviser may change the kind of companies it considers small-cap to reflect industry norms. The Fund is not sponsored by or affiliated with FTSE Russell.In pursuing the Fund’s objective, the subadviser uses a bottom-up, fundamental research designed to capitalize on inefficiencies in small-cap asset classes. All opportunities are assessed within the context of the overall portfolio, with the subadviser making buy decisions on companies it views as having both attractive valuations and solid potential earnings or revenue growth. The portfolio management team does not distinguish between value and growth when considering holdings; however, the end result is a portfolio containing both. The portfolio management team focuses on business evaluation by means of original fundamental research and meetings with company managements. The goal is to identify companies with a majority of the following criteria: strong competitive position, quality management team, demonstrated growth in sales and earnings, balance sheet flexibility and strength, and strong earnings growth prospects.In addition to common stocks, the Fund may invest in other equity-related securities, including preferred securities, structured notes, and convertible securities—like bonds, corporate notes and preferred stocks—that it can convert to a company's common stock, the cash value of common stock, or some other equity security. The Fund may participate in the initial public offering (“IPO”) market.
PQJCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PQJCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -21.9% 50.1% 90.24%
1 Yr 14.3% -72.8% 36.6% 33.11%
3 Yr 2.2%* -54.3% 47.2% 21.88%
5 Yr -0.6%* -42.7% 12.5% 23.33%
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PQJCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -82.1% 547.9% 14.33%
2021 -2.2% -69.3% 196.9% 40.17%
2020 10.1% -28.2% 32.1% 36.02%
2019 5.9% -3.2% 9.3% 32.41%
2018 -3.9% -14.5% 20.4% 55.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PQJCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -24.8% 50.1% 88.72%
1 Yr 14.3% -72.8% 36.6% 32.44%
3 Yr 2.2%* -54.3% 47.2% 21.88%
5 Yr -0.6%* -42.7% 14.6% 31.17%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PQJCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% -82.1% 547.9% 14.33%
2021 -2.2% -69.3% 196.9% 40.17%
2020 10.1% -28.2% 32.1% 36.02%
2019 5.9% -3.2% 9.3% 32.41%
2018 -3.9% -14.5% 20.4% 67.24%

NAV & Total Return History

PQJCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PQJCX Category Low Category High PQJCX % Rank
Net Assets 31.1 M 183 K 28 B 91.81%
Number of Holdings 120 6 1336 29.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.21 M 59 K 2.7 B 93.98%
Weighting of Top 10 20.02% 5.9% 100.0% 63.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 3.25%
  2. Prudential Invt Portfolios 2 3.16%
  3. PDC Energy Inc 2.92%
  4. Performance Food Group Co 1.92%
  5. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd 1.83%
  6. Independence Realty Trust Inc 1.81%
  7. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares Class A 1.75%
  8. e.l.f. Beauty Inc 1.72%
  9. Avient Corp 1.69%
  10. Trinity Industries Inc 1.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PQJCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.85% 77.52% 101.30% 59.20%
Cash 		3.15% -1.30% 22.49% 33.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 8.70%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 25.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 5.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 4.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PQJCX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.23% 0.00% 42.95% 6.19%
Technology 		16.01% 2.91% 75.51% 90.64%
Industrials 		15.55% 0.00% 36.64% 69.23%
Healthcare 		12.89% 0.00% 47.90% 90.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.25% 0.00% 40.68% 82.61%
Real Estate 		9.07% 0.00% 15.31% 3.18%
Energy 		7.43% 0.00% 55.49% 7.02%
Consumer Defense 		5.14% 0.00% 13.56% 23.91%
Basic Materials 		3.48% 0.00% 10.30% 28.26%
Utilities 		2.41% 0.00% 5.57% 6.69%
Communication Services 		0.53% 0.00% 15.31% 79.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PQJCX % Rank
US 		93.52% 67.06% 99.56% 50.00%
Non US 		3.33% 0.00% 26.08% 47.83%

PQJCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PQJCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.05% 27.56% 47.63%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.05% 4.05% 35.01%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

PQJCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PQJCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PQJCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 67.00% 3.00% 439.00% 60.31%

PQJCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PQJCX Category Low Category High PQJCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.29% 0.00% 1.90% 10.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PQJCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PQJCX Category Low Category High PQJCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.39% -4.08% 1.10% 20.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PQJCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PQJCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Swiatek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2016

5.54

5.5%

Jason M. Swiatek, CFA, is a managing director and a small and smid cap equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in August 2000. He was named co-manager of small cap portfolios in September 2005 and co-manager of sMid cap portfolios in November 2013. Mr. Swiatek joined Prudential in 1995 as a financial reviewer for the asset management group. In 1996, he moved to Prudential's global growth equities team before joining the small cap equity team in January 1999. Prior to Prudential, Mr. Swiatek worked at Munistat/PFA, Inc. and the Center for Entrepreneurship. He received a BS, summa cum laude, in finance from Canisius College. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and CFA Institute.

Eric Sartorius

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 09, 2017

5.39

5.4%

Eric is a small cap core portfolio manager and an equity research analyst. He joined Jennison Associates in 2013 and began co-managing small cap core portfolios in 2017. He was previously with Allianz Global Investors, where he was a portfolio manager and information technology and healthcare senior research analyst on the small and smid cap growth investment team. He began his investment career as a research associate covering information technology stocks at Fred Alger Management. Eric earned a BA in political economics from Williams College.

Jonathan Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Jonathan is a smid cap core and financial services equity portfolio manager and an equity research analyst. He joined Jennison in 2006. Previously, Jonathan worked at Goldman Sachs. In his final role at the firm, he led the small companies/special situations research group. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Jonathan worked at KPMG Consulting and Jones Lang Wootton Realty Advisors (now Clarion Partners). He received a BA, magna cum laude, with high honors in history from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

