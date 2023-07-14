Home
Trending ETFs

PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund

mutual fund
PQIZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.65 -0.05 -0.43%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (PQIIX) Primary Inst (PQIPX) C (PQICX) A (PQIZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund

PQIZX | Fund

$11.65

$178 M

3.12%

$0.36

1.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.7%

1 yr return

3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$178 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 218.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$50

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund

PQIZX | Fund

$11.65

$178 M

3.12%

$0.36

1.15%

PQIZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Dec 14, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alfred Murata

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of income-producing investments, and will typically invest between 35 - 65% of its assets in equity and equity-related securities (the “Equity Sleeve”) selected in accordance with PIMCO’s systematic equity income strategy. Equity-related securities include securities having an equity component (e.g., hybrids, bank capital, certain real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and business development companies (“BDCs”)) and equity derivatives. With respect to investments in equity securities, there is no limitation on the market capitalization range of the issuers in which the Fund may invest.The securities for the Equity Sleeve are selected by PIMCO from a broad universe of global equities. PIMCO’s systematic equity income strategy uses a factor risk model with constraints on sector, region and security exposures relative to the Fund’s primary benchmark. The strategy is primarily a model-driven approach subject to portfolio manager oversight. Portfolio managers have discretion to adjust the model over time and to selectively override the model in order to seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.The Fund will also typically invest 35 – 65% of its assets in “Fixed Income Instruments” of varying maturities selected primarily based on their ability to deliver consistent income, subject to prudent risk management. Fixed Income Instruments include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The debt investments of the Fund may include investment-grade securities and high yield securities (“junk bonds”) of any rating.The Fund’s approach to fixed income securities selection incorporates PIMCO’s global macroeconomic views and multi-sector fixed income investment expertise. The Fund’s fixed income assets are selected based on fundamental analysis, as well as PIMCO’s view regarding the attractiveness of key investment risk factors.Outside of the Equity Sleeve and fixed income portions of the Fund’s portfolio described above, the Fund may tactically allocate up to 15% of its assets in other income-producing investments, which can include but are not limited to a combination of Acquired Funds (defined below), REITs, preferred securities and BDCs. These investments may be utilized in PIMCO’s discretion, subject to the restrictions and limitations of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).The Fund may invest in the least expensive class of shares of any actively managed or smart beta funds (including mutual funds or exchange-traded funds) of the Trust, or PIMCO ETF Trust or PIMCO Funds, each an affiliated open-end investment company, except funds of funds and PIMCO California Municipal Intermediate Value Fund, PIMCO California Municipal Opportunistic Value Fund, PIMCO National Municipal Intermediate Value Fund and PIMCO National Municipal Opportunistic Value Fund (“Underlying PIMCO Funds”), and may also invest in other unaffiliated funds and exchange-traded funds (collectively, “Acquired Funds”).The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts, swap agreements, equity-linked notes, equity-linked securities and participatory notes, consistent with its investment objectives. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may also enter into reverse repurchase agreements and lend portfolio securities.The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to foreign (non-U.S.) countries. The Fund may obtain foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) without limitation. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest in such instruments without limitation subject to any applicable legal or regulatory limitation).
Read More

PQIZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PQIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -23.7% 16.4% 27.68%
1 Yr 3.8% -8.9% 48.3% 40.34%
3 Yr 5.3%* -2.2% 16.4% 62.81%
5 Yr 0.0%* -0.7% 13.4% 67.99%
10 Yr -0.3%* 0.9% 11.8% 57.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PQIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -40.8% 20.6% 9.76%
2021 6.7% -21.0% 24.5% 87.47%
2020 -1.4% -24.2% 27.8% 66.36%
2019 2.7% -23.1% 11.7% 56.72%
2018 -2.5% -100.0% 20.6% 21.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PQIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -23.7% 16.4% 26.61%
1 Yr 3.8% -12.8% 48.3% 76.69%
3 Yr 5.3%* -3.4% 16.4% 84.28%
5 Yr 0.0%* -1.1% 13.4% 86.04%
10 Yr -0.3%* 0.9% 11.8% 68.51%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PQIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -40.8% 20.6% 9.76%
2021 6.7% -21.0% 24.5% 87.47%
2020 -1.4% -24.2% 27.8% 67.76%
2019 2.7% -23.1% 11.7% 72.46%
2018 -2.5% -2.9% 23.1% 52.86%

NAV & Total Return History

PQIZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PQIZX Category Low Category High PQIZX % Rank
Net Assets 178 M 1.12 M 110 B 66.74%
Number of Holdings 938 2 10961 15.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 46.5 M -31.7 M 22 B 70.98%
Weighting of Top 10 27.60% 10.8% 100.0% 66.52%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PQIZX % Rank
Bonds 		60.07% -39.76% 93.84% 2.92%
Stocks 		52.71% -45.72% 98.42% 81.00%
Convertible Bonds 		2.68% 0.00% 25.49% 8.35%
Other 		0.01% -1.25% 197.12% 62.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 95.62%
Cash 		-15.47% -97.12% 185.58% 98.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PQIZX % Rank
Healthcare 		16.68% 0.00% 30.30% 13.59%
Technology 		15.42% 0.00% 39.48% 46.71%
Consumer Defense 		13.75% 0.00% 31.85% 4.88%
Financial Services 		13.62% 0.00% 30.34% 39.70%
Real Estate 		10.99% 0.00% 90.14% 78.13%
Basic Materials 		10.14% 0.00% 60.23% 15.29%
Industrials 		8.24% 0.09% 32.39% 43.95%
Energy 		3.53% 0.00% 38.61% 88.32%
Utilities 		2.89% 0.00% 40.29% 39.70%
Communication Services 		2.73% 0.00% 28.59% 80.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.01% 0.00% 20.84% 64.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PQIZX % Rank
Non US 		26.87% -46.69% 57.06% 52.82%
US 		25.84% -4.82% 95.75% 79.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PQIZX % Rank
Government 		25.10% 0.00% 98.64% 34.86%
Derivative 		21.88% 0.00% 41.88% 6.26%
Cash & Equivalents 		20.84% 0.10% 100.00% 95.82%
Securitized 		16.78% 0.00% 83.28% 26.30%
Corporate 		15.17% 0.00% 99.90% 59.29%
Municipal 		0.24% 0.00% 31.28% 13.57%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PQIZX % Rank
US 		55.88% -177.12% 87.76% 3.34%
Non US 		4.19% -39.00% 137.36% 32.99%

PQIZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PQIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.16% 2.71% 51.98%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.70% 82.44%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 50.60%
Administrative Fee 0.35% 0.01% 0.70% 98.95%

Sales Fees

PQIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 50.57%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

PQIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PQIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 218.00% 0.00% 441.00% 95.22%

PQIZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PQIZX Category Low Category High PQIZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.12% 0.00% 10.92% 93.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PQIZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PQIZX Category Low Category High PQIZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.41% -5.20% 6.33% 10.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PQIZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PQIZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alfred Murata

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2013

8.66

8.7%

Mr. Murata is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, managing income-oriented, multi-sector credit, opportunistic and securitized strategies. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S.) for 2013. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, he researched and implemented exotic equity and interest rate derivatives at Nikko Financial Technologies. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering-economic systems and operations research from Stanford University. He also earned a J.D. from Stanford Law School and is a member of the State Bar of California.

Daniel Ivascyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 04, 2013

8.66

8.7%

Mr. Ivascyn is Group Chief Investment Officer and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is lead portfolio manager for the firm’s income strategies and credit hedge fund and mortgage opportunistic strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he worked at Bear Stearns in the asset-backed securities group, as well as T. Rowe Price and Fidelity Investments. He holds an MBA in analytic finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from Occidental College.

Emmanuel Sharef

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Dr. Sharef is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Americas Portfolio Committee and has served as a rotating member of the Investment Committee. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he worked in the mortgage credit strategists group at Morgan Stanley. He has 11 years of investment and financial services experience and holds a Ph.D. in operations research from Cornell University, specializing in statistics and biometrics. He received an undergraduate degree from Princeton University.

Erin Browne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Ms. Erin Browne served as Managing Director, Global Macro Portfolio Manager at UBS O'Connor. She also serves as a Head of Asset Allocation, Asset Management at UBS. She was Global Macro Portfolio Manager at Point72 Asset Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

