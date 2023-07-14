Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.8%
1 yr return
3.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$178 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.6%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 218.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PQIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|27.47%
|1 Yr
|3.8%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|38.84%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|55.23%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|56.07%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|43.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|PQIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.2%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|9.31%
|2021
|6.7%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|86.33%
|2020
|-1.4%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|67.29%
|2019
|2.7%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|56.47%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|19.35%
|Period
|PQIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|26.39%
|1 Yr
|3.8%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|36.02%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|50.87%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|51.26%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|41.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|PQIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.2%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|9.31%
|2021
|6.7%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|86.33%
|2020
|-1.4%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|69.16%
|2019
|2.7%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|72.21%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|51.77%
|PQIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|178 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|66.31%
|Number of Holdings
|938
|2
|10961
|15.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|46.5 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|70.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.60%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|66.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQIIX % Rank
|Bonds
|60.07%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|2.51%
|Stocks
|52.71%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|80.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.68%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|7.93%
|Other
|0.01%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|62.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|81.00%
|Cash
|-15.47%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|97.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQIIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|16.68%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|13.16%
|Technology
|15.42%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|46.28%
|Consumer Defense
|13.75%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|4.46%
|Financial Services
|13.62%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|39.28%
|Real Estate
|10.99%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|77.49%
|Basic Materials
|10.14%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|14.86%
|Industrials
|8.24%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|43.52%
|Energy
|3.53%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|87.90%
|Utilities
|2.89%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|39.28%
|Communication Services
|2.73%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|79.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.01%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|63.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQIIX % Rank
|Non US
|26.87%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|52.40%
|US
|25.84%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|78.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQIIX % Rank
|Government
|25.10%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|34.45%
|Derivative
|21.88%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|5.85%
|Cash & Equivalents
|20.84%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|95.20%
|Securitized
|16.78%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|25.89%
|Corporate
|15.17%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|58.87%
|Municipal
|0.24%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|13.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQIIX % Rank
|US
|55.88%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|2.92%
|Non US
|4.19%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|32.57%
|PQIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|84.97%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|49.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|90.00%
|PQIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|PQIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PQIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|218.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|94.74%
|PQIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.45%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|60.29%
|PQIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PQIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.79%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|8.06%
|PQIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2021
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2018
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2017
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.121
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.118
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.091
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.147
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.116
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.109
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.089
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.144
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.116
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.085
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.137
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.110
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.097
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.077
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.136
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.103
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2013
8.66
8.7%
Mr. Ivascyn is Group Chief Investment Officer and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is lead portfolio manager for the firm’s income strategies and credit hedge fund and mortgage opportunistic strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he worked at Bear Stearns in the asset-backed securities group, as well as T. Rowe Price and Fidelity Investments. He holds an MBA in analytic finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from Occidental College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 04, 2013
8.66
8.7%
Mr. Murata is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, managing income-oriented, multi-sector credit, opportunistic and securitized strategies. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S.) for 2013. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, he researched and implemented exotic equity and interest rate derivatives at Nikko Financial Technologies. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering-economic systems and operations research from Stanford University. He also earned a J.D. from Stanford Law School and is a member of the State Bar of California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Ms. Erin Browne served as Managing Director, Global Macro Portfolio Manager at UBS O'Connor. She also serves as a Head of Asset Allocation, Asset Management at UBS. She was Global Macro Portfolio Manager at Point72 Asset Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Dr. Sharef is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Americas Portfolio Committee and has served as a rotating member of the Investment Committee. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he worked in the mortgage credit strategists group at Morgan Stanley. He has 11 years of investment and financial services experience and holds a Ph.D. in operations research from Cornell University, specializing in statistics and biometrics. He received an undergraduate degree from Princeton University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
