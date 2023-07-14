Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
4.1%
1 yr return
3.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
Net Assets
$9.97 B
Holdings in Top 10
24.8%
Expense Ratio 0.86%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PQIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|51.20%
|1 Yr
|3.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|56.97%
|3 Yr
|6.4%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|52.48%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|34.54%
|10 Yr
|4.9%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|16.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|PQIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|75.34%
|2021
|7.6%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|52.72%
|2020
|1.4%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|17.96%
|2019
|5.3%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|24.13%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|22.16%
|PQIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQIAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.97 B
|1 M
|151 B
|13.01%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|2
|1727
|68.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.45 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|12.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.82%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|65.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQIAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.79%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|60.26%
|Cash
|2.21%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|35.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|38.01%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|32.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|34.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|34.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQIAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.23%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|51.16%
|Healthcare
|18.51%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|37.54%
|Industrials
|11.27%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|54.70%
|Consumer Defense
|8.92%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|41.42%
|Technology
|8.79%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|71.62%
|Energy
|7.18%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|60.81%
|Communication Services
|7.10%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|27.89%
|Utilities
|5.64%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|33.75%
|Real Estate
|4.81%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|21.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.30%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|76.65%
|Basic Materials
|4.27%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|27.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQIAX % Rank
|US
|84.30%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|82.92%
|Non US
|13.49%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|12.07%
|PQIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.86%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|55.00%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|35.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|34.65%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PQIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|53.98%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PQIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PQIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|23.91%
|PQIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQIAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.98%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|46.56%
|PQIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PQIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQIAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.33%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|50.76%
|PQIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 20, 2022
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2021
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2021
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2021
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2020
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2020
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.947
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2019
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2019
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2019
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2018
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2018
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2017
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2017
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2010
12.04
12.0%
Dan is the Chief Investment Officer at Edge Asset Management, an investment boutique within Principal Global Investors, and serves as a Portfolio Manager. He is responsible for security selection and overseeing the firm’s equity strategies. Dan joined Edge as a Portfolio Manager in 2001 and was promoted to the Head of Equities in 2005. He has been in the investment industry since 1979. Previously, he was Vice President and Senior Business Manager for Info Space, Inc./Go2Net, Inc. His background also includes positions with Brookhaven Capital Management, LLC/Clyde Hill Research and Ragen MacKenzie. Dan received an MBA from New York University and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Ned Vidinli is an Associate Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Analyst at Edge Asset Management, an affiliate of Principal Global Investors. He joined EDGE in 2010 and has been in the investment industry since 1996. Mr. Vidinli has worked in a variety of capacities in and around the Financial sector. Previously, he was a Senior Analyst for FSI Group, Inc. providing fundamental research coverage for Financials, an Associate Director for Fitch Ratings, and an Associate National Bank Examiner for the U.S. Department of Treasury – Comptroller of the Currency. He received an M.B.A. from Benedictine University and a bachelor's degree in business administration and finance from Drake University. Mr. Vidinli has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2021
1.4
1.4%
Sarah E. Radecki joined Principal in 1999. Ms. Radecki earned bachelor’s degrees in political science and economics from Saint Mary’s College of California and a master’s degree in economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
