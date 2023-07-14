Home
Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

8.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$37.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 108.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PQEMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.15%
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Quant Solutions Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Wen Jin

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal conditions, at least 80% of its investable assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity and equity-related securities of companies located in or otherwise economically tied to emerging markets countries. The Fund’s investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions.The Fund defines emerging markets countries as countries that are classified by Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) as emerging markets. The Fund is not sponsored by or affiliated with MSCI.A company is considered to be an emerging market company if it satisfies at least one of the following criteria:its securities are traded principally on stock exchanges in one or more emerging market countries;it derives 50% or more of its total revenue from goods produced, sales made or services performed in one or more emerging market countries;it maintains 50% or more of its assets in one or more emerging market countries;it is organized under the laws of an emerging market country; orits principal executive office is located in an emerging market country.The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization. The Fund may invest a large portion of its assets in a single country or region.The Fund may invest in equity and equity-related securities (which include but are not limited to, common and preferred stock, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), securities convertible into common stock, structured securities including participation notes (“P-Notes”) and structured notes (“S-Notes”), depositary receipts, and other instruments whose value is based on common stock, such as rights and warrants) and derivatives.In determining which securities to buy and sell, the subadviser employs an active, bottom-up, systematic stock selection process based on fundamentals. At the core of the subadviser’s stock selection process is an adaptive model that evaluates stocks differently based on their growth expectations. The subadviser’s investment process allows it to focus on fundamental metrics of companies, including valuation, growth, financial momentum and quality. The subadviser evaluates all stocks in the emerging markets universe daily. The emerging markets universe refers to the MSCI Emerging Market Standard Index constituents (including American Depositary Receipts/Global Depositary Receipts whose underlyings are Index constituents) defined by MSCI.
PQEMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PQEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -11.0% 30.2% 40.79%
1 Yr 8.6% -12.7% 29.2% 57.79%
3 Yr -0.1%* -17.0% 12.8% 36.77%
5 Yr -1.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 65.29%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PQEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -50.1% 7.2% 18.29%
2021 -2.1% -18.2% 13.6% 41.75%
2020 3.4% -7.2% 79.7% 76.41%
2019 3.1% -4.4% 9.2% 85.50%
2018 -4.1% -7.2% 7.0% 59.45%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PQEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -30.3% 30.2% 39.36%
1 Yr 8.6% -48.9% 29.2% 53.62%
3 Yr -0.1%* -16.3% 12.8% 36.85%
5 Yr -1.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 66.56%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PQEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -50.1% 7.2% 18.29%
2021 -2.1% -18.2% 13.6% 41.75%
2020 3.4% -7.2% 79.7% 76.41%
2019 3.1% -4.4% 9.2% 85.50%
2018 -4.1% -7.2% 7.0% 64.33%

NAV & Total Return History

PQEMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PQEMX Category Low Category High PQEMX % Rank
Net Assets 37.9 M 717 K 102 B 84.56%
Number of Holdings 350 10 6734 18.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.81 M 340 K 19.3 B 85.13%
Weighting of Top 10 25.87% 2.8% 71.7% 74.94%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PQEMX % Rank
Stocks 		96.42% 0.90% 110.97% 60.91%
Cash 		3.58% -23.67% 20.19% 32.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 86.15%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 82.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 83.57%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 86.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PQEMX % Rank
Technology 		22.41% 0.00% 47.50% 47.38%
Financial Services 		20.86% 0.00% 48.86% 59.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.49% 0.00% 48.94% 44.30%
Basic Materials 		10.79% 0.00% 30.03% 22.92%
Communication Services 		9.22% 0.00% 39.29% 46.99%
Energy 		5.52% 0.00% 24.80% 30.99%
Consumer Defense 		5.25% 0.00% 28.13% 68.37%
Industrials 		4.81% 0.00% 43.53% 69.14%
Real Estate 		3.06% 0.00% 17.15% 18.18%
Healthcare 		2.85% 0.00% 93.26% 69.01%
Utilities 		2.73% 0.00% 39.12% 28.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PQEMX % Rank
Non US 		96.20% -4.71% 112.57% 46.12%
US 		0.22% -1.60% 104.72% 64.17%

PQEMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PQEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.42% 0.03% 41.06% 41.69%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 29.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

PQEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PQEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PQEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 108.00% 0.00% 190.00% 88.38%

PQEMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PQEMX Category Low Category High PQEMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.68% 0.00% 12.61% 6.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PQEMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PQEMX Category Low Category High PQEMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.15% -1.98% 17.62% 14.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PQEMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

PQEMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wen Jin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 29, 2016

5.5

5.5%

Wen Jin, PhD, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research for the Non-US strategies. Prior to joining QMA, Wen was a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Strategy and Trading at Aristeia Capital Management, where he oversaw derivatives valuation, quantitative trading strategy development and portfolio management. Previously, Wen was a Senior Quantitative Strategist in the options trading group at Citadel Investment Group where he was responsible for the development of equity option arbitrage and volatility arbitrage strategies. Wen’s research has been published in the Journal of Accounting Research and Wall Street Horizon, among other leading publications. He earned a BS in Physics from University of Sciences and Technology of China, an MA and PhD in Physics from Columbia University. Wen holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Stacie Mintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Stacie L. Mintz, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, she manages US Core, Long Short and Market Neutral strategies, as well as overseeing the team responsible for implementation. Prior to her current role, Stacie was a member of the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team, where she was responsible for several retail and institutional portfolios. In addition, during that time, she was responsible for managing the overall asset allocation for the Prudential Pension Plan. She earned a BA in Economics from Rutgers University, an MBA in Finance from New York University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Ken D'Souza

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Ken D'Souza, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis and research. Prior to joining QMA, Ken managed emerging markets portfolios as a Quantitative Analyst at Batterymarch, and held various roles in engineering, management and product development at Shaw Industries Group, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. Ken earned a BS in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, an MS in both management science and engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He has served on the Board of Directors of the CFA Society of Boston and is an officer and member of the Board of Directors of the Society of Quantitative Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

