Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Quant Solutions International Developed Markets Index Fund

PQDMX | Fund

$13.46

$72.6 M

2.14%

$0.29

0.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

19.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$72.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PQDMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Quant Solutions International Developed Markets Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Funds (Prudential)
  • Inception Date
    Nov 17, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Edward Louie

Fund Description

The Fund intends to invest, under normal market conditions, over 80% of its investable assets in securities included in the FTSE Developed Markets Ex-North America Net Index (the “Index”) in approximately the same proportions as those of the Index. FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”) determines whether a country is “developed” through its own methodology of macroeconomic and market-based criteria, including relative income, development status, and individual country risk, as well as market structure. Weighing within the index is free float adjusted. As of December 31, 2021, the companies included in the Index had market capitalizations ranging from $111 million to $384.7 billion. The Fund is not sponsored by or affiliated with FTSE.The principal type of equity and equity-related securities in which the Fund invests is common stock. In addition to common stock, the Fund may invest in a combination of cash-equivalent instruments and stock index futures, with the amount committed at any time as initial margin on open futures positions not to exceed 5% of the Fund’s total assets, and in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) which replicate the Index up to a maximum of 5% of the total assets of the Fund at time of purchase.Replication and Sampling Methods. The Fund seeks to replicate the Index to the extent possible, taking into account asset levels, capital flows and trade size, by investing substantially all of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. Where it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities of the Index, the subadviser may use a sampling strategy based on market capitalization and industry weightings. The subadviser may also use stock index futures and/or ETFs to achieve the investment objective. The relative portfolio holdings of the Fund at any time may not be precisely identical to the proportions of holdings of the Index.Although the Fund invests over 80% of its investable assets in securities that comprise the Index, the Fund may at times hold securities that are either to be added to or have been removed from the Index. When a security is removed from the Index, the Fund will sell it within a reasonable time. In addition, the Fund's holdings may change for other reasons, such as when the Fund receives securities of companies spun off from companies included in the Index.The subadviser tries to minimize the difference between the investment results of the Fund and those of the Index. Tracking of the Index is monitored regularly. In addition to potential tracking differences, brokerage, transaction costs and other Fund expenses will cause the Fund's return to be lower than the return of the Index.Although index funds, by their nature, tend to be tax-efficient vehicles, the Fund is managed without regard to tax consequences.As an index fund, the Fund is not actively managed by portfolio managers who buy and sell securities based on research and analysis.Derivative StrategiesDerivatives are financial instruments whose value depends upon, or is derived from, the value of something else, such as one or more underlying investments, indexes or currencies. A derivative contract will obligate or entitle the Fund to deliver or receive an asset or cash payment based on the change in value of one or more investments, indexes or currencies. The subadviser may use various derivative strategies to try to improve the Fund’s return. Derivatives may be traded on organized exchanges, or in individually negotiated transactions with other parties (these are known as “over-the-counter” derivatives). The Fund may be limited in its use of derivatives by rules adopted by the SEC governing derivatives transactions. Although the Fund has the flexibility to make use of derivatives, it may choose not to for a variety of reasons, even under very volatile market conditions.Futures Contracts and Related Options. The Fund may purchase and sell stock index futures contracts. A futures contract is an agreement to buy or sell a set quantity of an underlying asset at a future date, or to make or receive a cash payment based on the value of a securities index, or some other asset, at a stipulated future date. The terms of futures contracts are standardized. In the case of a financial futures contract based upon a broad index, there is no delivery of the securities comprising the underlying index, margin is uniform, a clearing corporation or an exchange is the counterparty and the Fund makes daily margin payments based on price movements in the index. An option on a futures contract gives the purchaser the right to buy or sell a futures contract in exchange for a premium.Futures Contracts and Related Options. The Fund may purchase and sell stock index futures contracts. A futures contract is an agreement to buy or sell a set quantity of an underlying asset at a future date, or to make or receive a cash payment based on the value of a securities index, or some other asset, at a stipulated future date. The terms of futures contracts are standardized. In the case of a financial futures contract based upon a broad index, there is no delivery of the securities comprising the underlying index, margin is uniform, a clearing corporation or an exchange is the counterparty and the Fund makes daily margin payments based on price movements in the index. An option on a futures contract gives the purchaser the right to buy or sell a futures contract in exchange for a premium.Exchange-Traded FundsThe Fund may invest in securities of ETFs, subject to certain limits on investment in securities of non-affiliated investment companies. Securities of ETFs represent shares of ownership in either open-end investment management companies or unit investment trusts (“UITs”). ETFs may be index-based and hold a portfolio of common stocks or bonds designed to generally correspond to the price and yield performance of a specific securities index or may be actively managed. The underlying portfolio may have a broad market, sector or international orientation. ETFs give investors the opportunity to buy or sell an entire portfolio of stocks in a single security transaction in a manner similar to buying or selling a share of stock.
Read More

PQDMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PQDMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% 2.1% 19.2% 31.64%
1 Yr 19.6% -20.6% 27.8% 29.58%
3 Yr 5.2%* -14.8% 25.3% 30.25%
5 Yr 1.8%* -9.9% 60.8% 27.45%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PQDMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -43.6% 71.3% 41.69%
2021 2.8% -15.4% 9.4% 42.67%
2020 2.8% -10.4% 121.9% 45.70%
2019 4.2% -0.5% 8.5% 66.93%
2018 -3.4% -13.0% 0.0% 24.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PQDMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -16.4% 19.2% 31.64%
1 Yr 19.6% -27.2% 27.8% 28.03%
3 Yr 5.2%* -14.8% 25.3% 29.39%
5 Yr 1.8%* -9.9% 60.8% 32.50%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PQDMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -43.6% 71.3% 41.69%
2021 2.8% -15.4% 9.4% 42.67%
2020 2.8% -10.4% 121.9% 45.70%
2019 4.2% -0.5% 8.5% 66.93%
2018 -3.4% -13.0% 0.0% 37.80%

NAV & Total Return History

PQDMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PQDMX Category Low Category High PQDMX % Rank
Net Assets 72.6 M 1.02 M 369 B 87.25%
Number of Holdings 1590 1 10801 5.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.77 M 0 34.5 B 92.38%
Weighting of Top 10 13.55% 1.9% 101.9% 86.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 2.04%
  2. Nestle SA 2.04%
  3. Nestle SA 2.04%
  4. Nestle SA 2.04%
  5. Nestle SA 2.04%
  6. Nestle SA 2.04%
  7. Nestle SA 2.04%
  8. Nestle SA 2.04%
  9. Nestle SA 2.04%
  10. Nestle SA 2.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PQDMX % Rank
Stocks 		97.75% 0.00% 122.60% 56.06%
Cash 		2.24% -65.15% 100.00% 38.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 11.00%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 41.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 3.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 12.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PQDMX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.82% 0.00% 47.75% 64.17%
Industrials 		15.26% 5.17% 99.49% 40.72%
Healthcare 		12.54% 0.00% 21.01% 43.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.49% 0.00% 36.36% 41.87%
Technology 		10.37% 0.00% 36.32% 61.29%
Consumer Defense 		9.65% 0.00% 32.29% 47.63%
Basic Materials 		8.27% 0.00% 23.86% 47.19%
Communication Services 		5.41% 0.00% 21.69% 63.74%
Energy 		4.55% 0.00% 16.89% 57.84%
Real Estate 		3.33% 0.00% 14.59% 14.68%
Utilities 		3.29% 0.00% 13.68% 32.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PQDMX % Rank
Non US 		96.88% 0.00% 125.24% 37.52%
US 		0.87% -7.78% 68.98% 78.84%

PQDMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PQDMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.69% 0.02% 26.51% 73.55%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.60% 13.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

PQDMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PQDMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PQDMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 2.00% 247.00% 29.10%

PQDMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PQDMX Category Low Category High PQDMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.14% 0.00% 13.15% 17.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PQDMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PQDMX Category Low Category High PQDMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.16% -0.93% 6.38% 29.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PQDMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PQDMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Edward Louie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2016

5.54

5.5%

Edward Louie is a Portfolio Manager for QMA. Ed manages domestic and international index funds. He is responsible for portfolio management as well as trading equities, currencies and futures for QMA’s index portfolios. Previously, he served as an analyst for QMA’s Index team as well as QMA’s Value Equity team. Ed earned a BA in Economics from Stony Brook University and an MBA in Accounting from Baruch College.

Edward Lithgow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2016

5.54

5.5%

Edward J. Lithgow is a Portfolio Manager for QMA. He manages domestic and international index funds. In addition, Mr. Lithgow also assists with portfolio management and research for QMA’s US Core Equity portfolios. Previously, he was a quantitative analyst for QMA’s US Core Equity and Index teams with responsibility for optimizing portfolios, monitoring cash flows as well as performance attribution and risk analysis. Mr. Lithgow also traded equities, currencies, and futures for QMA’s index funds. Mr. Lithgow earned a BS in Business Administration from Seton Hall University and an MBA in Finance from St. Joseph’s University.

Stacie Mintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2021

1.3

1.3%

Stacie L. Mintz, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, she manages US Core, Long Short and Market Neutral strategies, as well as overseeing the team responsible for implementation. Prior to her current role, Stacie was a member of the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team, where she was responsible for several retail and institutional portfolios. In addition, during that time, she was responsible for managing the overall asset allocation for the Prudential Pension Plan. She earned a BA in Economics from Rutgers University, an MBA in Finance from New York University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

