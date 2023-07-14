The Fund intends to invest, under normal market conditions, over 80% of its investable assets in securities included in the FTSE Developed Markets Ex-North America Net Index (the “Index”) in approximately the same proportions as those of the Index. FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”) determines whether a country is “developed” through its own methodology of macroeconomic and market-based criteria, including relative income, development status, and individual country risk, as well as market structure. Weighing within the index is free float adjusted. As of December 31, 2021, the companies included in the Index had market capitalizations ranging from $111 million to $384.7 billion. The Fund is not sponsored by or affiliated with FTSE. The principal type of equity and equity-related securities in which the Fund invests is common stock. In addition to common stock, the Fund may invest in a combination of cash-equivalent instruments and stock index futures, with the amount committed at any time as initial margin on open futures positions not to exceed 5% of the Fund’s total assets, and in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) which replicate the Index up to a maximum of 5% of the total assets of the Fund at time of purchase. Replication and Sampling Methods. The Fund seeks to replicate the Index to the extent possible, taking into account asset levels, capital flows and trade size, by investing substantially all of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. Where it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities of the Index, the subadviser may use a sampling strategy based on market capitalization and industry weightings. The subadviser may also use stock index futures and/or ETFs to achieve the investment objective. The relative portfolio holdings of the Fund at any time may not be precisely identical to the proportions of holdings of the Index. Although the Fund invests over 80% of its investable assets in securities that comprise the Index, the Fund may at times hold securities that are either to be added to or have been removed from the Index. When a security is removed from the Index, the Fund will sell it within a reasonable time. In addition, the Fund's holdings may change for other reasons, such as when the Fund receives securities of companies spun off from companies included in the Index. The subadviser tries to minimize the difference between the investment results of the Fund and those of the Index. Tracking of the Index is monitored regularly. In addition to potential tracking differences, brokerage, transaction costs and other Fund expenses will cause the Fund's return to be lower than the return of the Index. Although index funds, by their nature, tend to be tax-efficient vehicles, the Fund is managed without regard to tax consequences. As an index fund, the Fund is not actively managed by portfolio managers who buy and sell securities based on research and analysis. Derivative Strategies Derivatives are financial instruments whose value depends upon, or is derived from, the value of something else, such as one or more underlying investments, indexes or currencies. A derivative contract will obligate or entitle the Fund to deliver or receive an asset or cash payment based on the change in value of one or more investments, indexes or currencies. The subadviser may use various derivative strategies to try to improve the Fund’s return. Derivatives may be traded on organized exchanges, or in individually negotiated transactions with other parties (these are known as “over-the-counter” derivatives). The Fund may be limited in its use of derivatives by rules adopted by the SEC governing derivatives transactions. Although the Fund has the flexibility to make use of derivatives, it may choose not to for a variety of reasons, even under very volatile market conditions. Futures Contracts and Related Options. The Fund may purchase and sell stock index futures contracts. A futures contract is an agreement to buy or sell a set quantity of an underlying asset at a future date, or to make or receive a cash payment based on the value of a securities index, or some other asset, at a stipulated future date. The terms of futures contracts are standardized. In the case of a financial futures contract based upon a broad index, there is no delivery of the securities comprising the underlying index, margin is uniform, a clearing corporation or an exchange is the counterparty and the Fund makes daily margin payments based on price movements in the index. An option on a futures contract gives the purchaser the right to buy or sell a futures contract in exchange for a premium. Exchange-Traded Funds The Fund may invest in securities of ETFs, subject to certain limits on investment in securities of non-affiliated investment companies. Securities of ETFs represent shares of ownership in either open-end investment management companies or unit investment trusts (“UITs”). ETFs may be index-based and hold a portfolio of common stocks or bonds designed to generally correspond to the price and yield performance of a specific securities index or may be actively managed. The underlying portfolio may have a broad market, sector or international orientation. ETFs give investors the opportunity to buy or sell an entire portfolio of stocks in a single security transaction in a manner similar to buying or selling a share of stock.