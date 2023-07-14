Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
-4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
Net Assets
$55.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.0%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 194.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PQCNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|65.04%
|1 Yr
|-4.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|69.15%
|3 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|71.78%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|61.93%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PQCNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.9%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|47.17%
|2021
|-2.2%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|86.23%
|2020
|1.2%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|56.84%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|57.41%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|36.07%
|PQCNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQCNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|55.5 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|93.16%
|Number of Holdings
|639
|1
|17234
|52.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|91.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.01%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|52.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQCNX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.78%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|44.12%
|Cash
|3.50%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|44.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.71%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|73.81%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|33.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|37.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|13.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQCNX % Rank
|Government
|37.11%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|25.14%
|Securitized
|32.40%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|42.19%
|Corporate
|24.58%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|69.33%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.01%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|43.62%
|Municipal
|0.90%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.86%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|37.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQCNX % Rank
|US
|92.60%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|19.24%
|Non US
|3.18%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|84.67%
|PQCNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|64.11%
|Management Fee
|0.27%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|18.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PQCNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PQCNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|194.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|67.49%
|PQCNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQCNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.27%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|62.16%
|PQCNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PQCNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQCNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.28%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|75.87%
|PQCNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2016
5.54
5.5%
Stewart Wong, CLU, ChFC, is a Principal on the Multi-Sector Portfolio Management team for PGIM Fixed Income. Mr. Wong is a senior portfolio manager on the Core Conservative mandate. Mr. Wong is also head of Agency Mortgage Backed Securities and is responsible for performance across all mandates including Core Conservative, Core, Core Plus, Mutual Funds, Liquidity Relative Value Strategies and Prudential’s proprietary accounts. Prior to assuming his current position in 1994, he developed proprietary fixed income analytics within the Financial Strategies Group. Mr. Wong joined the Firm in 1988. He received a BA in Computer Science from New York University and an MBA in Finance from Pace University. Mr. Wong holds the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 25, 2019
3.1
3.1%
Gregory Peters is a Managing Director and Senior Investment Officer of PGIM Fixed Income. He is also senior portfolio manager for Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. Prior to joining PGIM Fixed Income, Mr. Peters was the Chief Global Cross Asset Strategist at Morgan Stanley and responsible for the firm's macro research and asset allocation strategy. In addition, he was Morgan Stanley's Global Director of Fixed Income & Economic Research and served on the Firm Risk, Investment, Asset Allocation, Global Credit, and Global Fixed Income Operating Committees. Earlier, Mr. Peters worked at Salomon Smith Barney and the Department of U.S. Treasury. Mr. Peters has been recognized by Institutional Investor magazine for his efforts in macro, fixed income, high yield and investment grade strategies. Mr. Peters was also recently recognized as Business Insider's Top Analysts and Top Analyst's to Watch by CEO World. Mr. Peters earned a BA in Finance from The College of New Jersey and an MBA from Fordham University. He is also a member of the Fixed Income Analyst Society and the Bond Market Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Michael Marinelli* is a Vice President and portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income's U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond Team. In addition to his trading responsibilities, Mr. Marinelli provides portfolio management support to PGIM Fixed Income's Core Conservative Strategy. Prior to his current role, Mr. Marinelli was a member of the Portfolio Analysis Group within the Quantitative Research and Risk Management Group. Mr. Marinelli joined the Firm in 1996 and received a BS in Accounting from Rutgers University and an MBA in Financial Management from Pace University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
