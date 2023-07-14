The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of mid-capitalization U.S. companies. Equity and equity-related securities include common and preferred stock, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), futures contracts, and other derivative instruments whose value is based on common stock, such as rights, warrants or options to purchase common stock. The term “investable assets” in this Prospectus refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund considers mid-capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations within the market cap range of companies included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index. As of August 31, 2022, the market cap range of companies included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index was $1.8 billion to $17.7 billion. Securities of companies whose market capitalizations no longer meet this definition after purchase by the Fund still will be considered securities of mid-capitalization companies for purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy. The Fund may also invest in short-term fixed income securities in conjunction with derivatives in an effort to reduce volatility relative to the S&P MidCap 400 Index.The Fund is not sponsored by or affiliated with S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”). The Fund’s subadviser employs a quantitatively driven, bottom-up investment process. The stock selection process utilizes an adaptive model that evaluates stocks differently based on their growth expectations. The subadviser constructs portfolios that seek to maximize the Fund’s investments in the most attractive stocks identified by the model, subject to risk constraints.