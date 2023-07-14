Home
PGIM Quant Solutions Mid-Cap Core Equity Fund

mutual fund
PQCCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.1 -0.1 -0.98%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Retirement (PQCCX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Quant Solutions Mid-Cap Core Equity Fund

PQCCX | Fund

$10.10

$16.5 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.97%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

Net Assets

$16.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 135.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PQCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Quant Solutions Mid-Cap Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 17, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stacie Mintz

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of mid-capitalization U.S. companies. Equity and equity-related securities include common and preferred stock, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), futures contracts, and other derivative instruments whose value is based on common stock, such as rights, warrants or options to purchase common stock. The term “investable assets” in this Prospectus refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund considers mid-capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations within the market cap range of companies included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index. As of August 31, 2022, the market cap range of companies included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index was $1.8billion to $17.7 billion. Securities of companies whose market capitalizations no longer meet this definition after purchase by the Fund still will be considered securities of mid-capitalization companies for purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy. The Fund may also invest in short-term fixed income securities in conjunction with derivatives in an effort to reduce volatility relative to the S&P MidCap 400 Index.The Fund is not sponsored by or affiliated with S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”).The Fund’s subadviser employs a quantitatively driven, bottom-up investment process. The stock selection process utilizes an adaptive model that evaluates stocks differently based on their growth expectations. The subadviser constructs portfolios that seek to maximize the Fund’s investments in the most attractive stocks identified by the model, subject to risk constraints.
Read More

PQCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PQCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -23.7% 31.6% 21.30%
1 Yr 2.6% -41.1% 28.9% 79.75%
3 Yr 1.7%* -20.8% 20.7% 79.02%
5 Yr -3.5%* -15.0% 80.6% 80.49%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PQCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -52.6% 20.1% 78.43%
2021 0.4% -25.0% 15.1% 90.44%
2020 0.8% -2.9% 196.6% 87.13%
2019 5.4% -2.6% 8.3% 50.14%
2018 -4.6% -11.1% 0.0% 64.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PQCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -27.0% 31.6% 18.55%
1 Yr 2.6% -41.1% 48.6% 69.83%
3 Yr 1.7%* -20.8% 20.7% 79.10%
5 Yr -3.5%* -15.0% 80.6% 84.30%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PQCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -52.6% 20.1% 78.43%
2021 0.4% -25.0% 15.1% 90.44%
2020 0.8% -2.9% 196.6% 87.13%
2019 5.4% -2.6% 8.3% 50.14%
2018 -4.6% -11.1% 0.0% 76.54%

NAV & Total Return History

PQCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PQCCX Category Low Category High PQCCX % Rank
Net Assets 16.5 M 481 K 145 B 91.02%
Number of Holdings 268 1 2445 28.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.03 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 95.02%
Weighting of Top 10 12.37% 2.9% 100.0% 74.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Targa Resources Corp 1.49%
  2. Molina Healthcare Inc 1.47%
  3. Generac Holdings Inc 1.43%
  4. Steel Dynamics Inc 1.35%
  5. Bio-Techne Corp 1.35%
  6. Carlisle Companies Inc 1.34%
  7. Signature Bank 1.30%
  8. Teradyne Inc 1.28%
  9. Etsy Inc 1.26%
  10. Pool Corp 1.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PQCCX % Rank
Stocks 		100.27% 0.00% 100.57% 0.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 78.36%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 77.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 78.86%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 77.86%
Cash 		-0.27% -2.51% 100.00% 98.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PQCCX % Rank
Industrials 		16.08% 0.00% 45.89% 50.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.45% 2.49% 46.48% 31.17%
Technology 		14.30% 0.00% 40.65% 67.33%
Financial Services 		14.11% 0.00% 46.10% 48.88%
Healthcare 		9.89% 0.00% 47.15% 54.36%
Real Estate 		9.10% 0.00% 25.82% 34.41%
Basic Materials 		8.41% 0.00% 26.18% 9.98%
Energy 		6.10% 0.00% 58.13% 39.15%
Consumer Defense 		3.89% 0.00% 32.18% 55.61%
Utilities 		2.78% 0.00% 18.97% 64.09%
Communication Services 		0.91% 0.00% 30.98% 86.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PQCCX % Rank
US 		98.43% 0.00% 100.04% 26.87%
Non US 		1.84% 0.00% 27.19% 42.54%

PQCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PQCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.03% 33.98% 53.30%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 30.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

PQCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PQCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PQCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 135.00% 0.00% 321.00% 95.18%

PQCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PQCCX Category Low Category High PQCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 83.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PQCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PQCCX Category Low Category High PQCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.73% -2.06% 3.38% 30.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PQCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PQCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stacie Mintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2016

5.54

5.5%

Stacie L. Mintz, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, she manages US Core, Long Short and Market Neutral strategies, as well as overseeing the team responsible for implementation. Prior to her current role, Stacie was a member of the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team, where she was responsible for several retail and institutional portfolios. In addition, during that time, she was responsible for managing the overall asset allocation for the Prudential Pension Plan. She earned a BA in Economics from Rutgers University, an MBA in Finance from New York University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Devang Gambhirwala

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2016

5.54

5.5%

Devang Gambhirwala is a Principal and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, he is responsible for managing US Core, Long Short and Market Neutral strategies. He is also responsible for the management of structured products. Prior to joining QMA, Devang worked as a Quantitative Research Analyst and Assistant Portfolio Manager for PGIM. He earned a BS in Computer and Information Sciences from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and an MBA from Rutgers University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

