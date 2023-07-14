The Fund intends, under normal market conditions, to invest over 80% of its investable assets in securities included in the S&P Composite 1500 Index (the “Index”) in approximately the same proportions as those of the Index. The Fund is not sponsored by or affiliated with S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”). The term “investable assets” in this Prospectus refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. As of August 31, 2022, the companies included in the Index have market capitalizations ranging from $172 million to $2.5 trillion. The principal type of equity and equity-related securities in which the Fund invests is common stock. In addition to common stocks, the Fund may invest in a combination of cash-equivalent instruments and stock index futures, with the amount committed at any time as initial margin on open futures positions not to exceed 5% of the Fund’s total assets, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) which replicate the Index up to a maximum of 5% of the total assets of the Fund at time of purchase. Replication and Sampling Methods. The Fund seeks to replicate the Index to the extent possible, taking into account asset levels, capital flows and trade size, by investing over 80% of its investable assets in the securities that make up the Index, holding each security in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. Where it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities of the Index, the subadviser may use a sampling strategy based on market capitalization and industry weightings. The subadviser may also use stock index futures and/or ETFs to achieve the investment objective. The relative portfolio holdings of the Fund at any time may not be precisely identical to the proportions of holdings of the Index. Although the Fund invests over 80% of its investable assets in securities that comprise the Index, the Fund may at times hold securities that are either to be added to or have been removed from the Index. When a security is removed from the Index, the Fund will sell it within a reasonable time. In addition, the Fund's holdings may change for other reasons, such as when the Fund receives securities of companies spun off from companies in the Index. The subadviser will try to minimize the difference between the investment results of the Fund and those of the Index. Tracking of the Index will be monitored regularly. In addition to potential tracking differences, brokerage, transaction costs and other Fund expenses will cause the Fund's return to be lower than the return of the Index. Although index funds, by their nature, tend to be tax-efficient vehicles, the Fund is managed without regard to tax consequences. As an index fund, the Fund is not actively managed by portfolio managers who buy and sell securities based on research and analysis.