Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Quant Solutions US Broad Market Index Fund

PQBMX | Fund

$16.93

$51.5 M

1.46%

$0.25

0.38%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.7%

1 yr return

7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

Net Assets

$51.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PQBMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Quant Solutions US Broad Market Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 17, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Edward Lithgow

Fund Description

The Fund intends, under normal market conditions, to invest over 80% of its investable assets in securities included in the S&P Composite 1500 Index (the “Index”) in approximately the same proportions as those of the Index. The Fund is not sponsored by or affiliated with S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”). The term “investable assets” in this Prospectus refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions.As of August 31, 2022, the companies included in the Index have market capitalizations ranging from $172 million to $2.5 trillion. The principal type of equity and equity-related securities in which the Fund invests is common stock. In addition to common stocks, the Fund may invest in a combination of cash-equivalent instruments and stock index futures, with the amount committed at any time as initial margin on open futures positions not to exceed 5% of the Fund’s total assets, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) which replicate the Index up to a maximum of 5% of the total assets of the Fund at time of purchase.Replication and Sampling Methods. The Fund seeks to replicate the Index to the extent possible, taking into account asset levels, capital flows and trade size, by investing over 80% of its investable assets in the securities that make up the Index, holding each security in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. Where it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities of the Index, the subadviser may use a sampling strategy based on market capitalization and industry weightings. The subadviser may also use stock index futures and/or ETFs to achieve the investment objective. The relative portfolio holdings of the Fund at any time may not be precisely identical to the proportions of holdings of the Index.Although the Fund invests over 80% of its investable assets in securities that comprise the Index, the Fund may at times hold securities that are either to be added to or have been removed from the Index. When a security is removed from the Index, the Fund will sell it within a reasonable time. In addition, the Fund's holdings may change for other reasons, such as when the Fund receives securities of companies spun off from companies in the Index.The subadviser will try to minimize the difference between the investment results of the Fund and those of the Index. Tracking of the Index will be monitored regularly. In addition to potential tracking differences, brokerage, transaction costs and other Fund expenses will cause the Fund's return to be lower than the return of the Index.Although index funds, by their nature, tend to be tax-efficient vehicles, the Fund is managed without regard to tax consequences. As an index fund, the Fund is not actively managed by portfolio managers who buy and sell securities based on research and analysis.
Read More

PQBMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PQBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.7% -14.3% 35.6% 29.54%
1 Yr 7.8% -55.6% 38.6% 67.54%
3 Yr 5.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 52.90%
5 Yr 5.5%* -30.5% 97.0% 27.31%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PQBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -64.5% 28.9% 77.09%
2021 6.7% -20.5% 152.6% 63.49%
2020 5.0% -13.9% 183.6% 31.23%
2019 6.5% -8.3% 8.9% 19.19%
2018 -1.5% -13.5% 12.6% 16.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PQBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.7% -20.5% 35.6% 25.72%
1 Yr 7.8% -55.6% 40.3% 58.48%
3 Yr 5.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 52.80%
5 Yr 5.5%* -29.9% 97.0% 35.76%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PQBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -64.5% 28.9% 77.16%
2021 6.7% -20.5% 152.6% 63.57%
2020 5.0% -13.9% 183.6% 31.64%
2019 6.5% -8.3% 8.9% 19.19%
2018 -1.5% -10.9% 12.6% 40.46%

NAV & Total Return History

PQBMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PQBMX Category Low Category High PQBMX % Rank
Net Assets 51.5 M 177 K 1.21 T 89.45%
Number of Holdings 1512 2 4154 3.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.1 M 288 K 270 B 92.20%
Weighting of Top 10 25.55% 1.8% 106.2% 81.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.74%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.07%
  3. Prudential Invt Portfolios 2 2.63%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 2.62%
  5. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 1.74%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.70%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 1.62%
  8. Tesla Inc 1.58%
  9. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.57%
  10. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PQBMX % Rank
Stocks 		98.01% 0.00% 130.24% 71.79%
Cash 		1.99% -102.29% 100.00% 25.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 10.58%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 11.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 5.26%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 6.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PQBMX % Rank
Technology 		23.50% 0.00% 48.94% 58.07%
Healthcare 		14.09% 0.00% 60.70% 62.79%
Financial Services 		13.59% 0.00% 55.59% 46.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.96% 0.00% 30.33% 41.55%
Industrials 		9.04% 0.00% 29.90% 50.46%
Communication Services 		8.23% 0.00% 27.94% 54.19%
Consumer Defense 		6.69% 0.00% 47.71% 54.87%
Energy 		4.84% 0.00% 41.64% 28.77%
Real Estate 		3.30% 0.00% 31.91% 28.54%
Utilities 		2.99% 0.00% 20.91% 26.26%
Basic Materials 		2.77% 0.00% 25.70% 41.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PQBMX % Rank
US 		96.94% 0.00% 127.77% 45.84%
Non US 		1.07% 0.00% 32.38% 66.39%

PQBMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PQBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.38% 0.01% 49.27% 80.23%
Management Fee 0.18% 0.00% 2.00% 16.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

PQBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PQBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PQBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 496.00% 56.31%

PQBMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PQBMX Category Low Category High PQBMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.46% 0.00% 24.20% 48.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PQBMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PQBMX Category Low Category High PQBMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.27% -54.00% 6.06% 15.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PQBMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PQBMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Edward Lithgow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2016

5.54

5.5%

Edward J. Lithgow is a Portfolio Manager for QMA. He manages domestic and international index funds. In addition, Mr. Lithgow also assists with portfolio management and research for QMA’s US Core Equity portfolios. Previously, he was a quantitative analyst for QMA’s US Core Equity and Index teams with responsibility for optimizing portfolios, monitoring cash flows as well as performance attribution and risk analysis. Mr. Lithgow also traded equities, currencies, and futures for QMA’s index funds. Mr. Lithgow earned a BS in Business Administration from Seton Hall University and an MBA in Finance from St. Joseph’s University.

Edward Louie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2016

5.54

5.5%

Edward Louie is a Portfolio Manager for QMA. Ed manages domestic and international index funds. He is responsible for portfolio management as well as trading equities, currencies and futures for QMA’s index portfolios. Previously, he served as an analyst for QMA’s Index team as well as QMA’s Value Equity team. Ed earned a BA in Economics from Stony Brook University and an MBA in Accounting from Baruch College.

Stacie Mintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2021

1.3

1.3%

Stacie L. Mintz, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, she manages US Core, Long Short and Market Neutral strategies, as well as overseeing the team responsible for implementation. Prior to her current role, Stacie was a member of the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team, where she was responsible for several retail and institutional portfolios. In addition, during that time, she was responsible for managing the overall asset allocation for the Prudential Pension Plan. She earned a BA in Economics from Rutgers University, an MBA in Finance from New York University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

