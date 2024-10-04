Home
Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$9.57 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

PPUPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Largecap Growth Fund I
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Randy Welch

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies with large market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with large market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations within the range of companies comprising the Russell 1000® Growth Index (as of December 31, 2021, this range was between approximately $1.2 billion and $2.9 trillion). The Fund invests in growth equity securities, an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities of companies whose potential for growth of capital and earnings is expected to be above average.The Fund is primarily actively managed by the sub-advisors. In addition, Principal Global Investors, LLC may invest up to 30% of the Fund’s assets using an index sampling strategy designed to match the performance of the Russell 1000®Growth Index.The Fund is considered non-diversified, which means it can invest a higher percentage of assets in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund. As a result, changes in the value of a single investment could cause greater fluctuations in the Fund’s share price than would occur in a more diversified fund.
Read More

PPUPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PPUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -69.3% 90.9% 39.16%
1 Yr N/A -9.0% 155.9% 36.04%
3 Yr N/A* -5.1% 45.9% 17.72%
5 Yr N/A* -9.5% 35.0% 18.17%
10 Yr N/A* 5.5% 23.4% 21.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PPUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -28.8% 76.0% 49.54%
2022 N/A -64.5% 10.6% 45.36%
2021 N/A -68.7% 64.3% 20.72%
2020 N/A -56.6% 15.3% 71.61%
2019 N/A -82.5% 11.4% 58.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PPUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -70.3% 90.9% 38.35%
1 Yr N/A -10.5% 153.3% 33.65%
3 Yr N/A* -7.0% 45.9% 16.69%
5 Yr N/A* -10.5% 35.0% 17.46%
10 Yr N/A* 5.5% 23.4% 20.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PPUPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -28.8% 76.0% 49.69%
2022 N/A -64.5% 16.5% 65.60%
2021 N/A -24.8% 64.3% 58.56%
2020 N/A -56.6% 17.1% 87.34%
2019 N/A -38.0% 17.3% 82.29%

NAV & Total Return History

PPUPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PPUPX Category Low Category High PPUPX % Rank
Net Assets 9.57 B 10.3 K 225 B 14.86%
Number of Holdings 542 1 2370 1.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.72 B 425 K 89.8 B 18.87%
Weighting of Top 10 38.92% 10.5% 100.0% 81.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 7.41%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.57%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.16%
  4. Facebook Inc A 2.95%
  5. Apple Inc 2.94%
  6. Intuitive Surgical Inc 2.84%
  7. Intuitive Surgical Inc 2.84%
  8. Intuitive Surgical Inc 2.84%
  9. Intuitive Surgical Inc 2.84%
  10. Intuitive Surgical Inc 2.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PPUPX % Rank
Stocks 		97.79% 48.25% 112.08% 37.19%
Cash 		2.00% -12.08% 51.74% 79.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.21% 0.00% 2.39% 2.69%
Other 		0.05% -7.45% 18.94% 17.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.89% 10.67%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.47% 9.62% 12.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PPUPX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 11.79% 23.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.96% 69.67%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 23.28% 32.80%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 27.72% 36.94%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 69.42% 18.07%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 41.61% 70.46%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 19.81% 36.57%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 67.67% 29.97%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 18.61% 29.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 48.24% 56.31%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.33% 30.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PPUPX % Rank
US 		97.79% 46.80% 106.92% 58.49%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% 33.38%

PPUPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PPUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% 0.01% 23.28% 69.08%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 40.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.02% 0.47%

Sales Fees

PPUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

PPUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PPUPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 464.00% 75.13%

PPUPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PPUPX Category Low Category High PPUPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.78% 14.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PPUPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PPUPX Category Low Category High PPUPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -8.87% 2.43% 54.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PPUPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PPUPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Randy Welch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2009

11.42

11.4%

Mr. Welch is a Vice President of Principal Management Corporation. Mr. Welch joined the Principal Financial Group in 1989 and oversees the functions of the Investment Services group, which includes investment manager research, investment consulting, performance analysis, and investment communication. He is also responsible for the due diligence program that monitors investment managers used by the Principal Funds. Mr. Welch is an affiliate member of the Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) Institute. Mr. Welch earned a B.A. in Business/ Finance from Grand View College and an M.B.A. from Drake University.

James Fennessey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2009

11.42

11.4%

Mr. Fennessey, CFA, Vice President of Principal Management Corporation. Mr. Fennessey joined the Principal Financial Group in 2000. He is the Head of the Manager Research Team that is responsible for analyzing, interpreting and coordinating investment performance data and evaluation of the investment managers under the due diligence program that monitors investment managers used by the Principal Funds and is a member of the Principal Funds Investment Committee. Fennessey earned a B.S. in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Finance, and a minor in Economics from Truman State University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.05 52.87 7.82 0.83

