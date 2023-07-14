The Fund is intended for investors who prefer to have their asset allocation decisions made by professional investment managers. PIMCO uses a three-step approach in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective which consists of 1) developing a target asset allocation; 2) developing a series of relative value strategies designed to add value beyond the target allocation; and 3) utilizing hedging techniques to manage risks. PIMCO evaluates these three steps and uses varying combinations of Acquired Funds (defined below) and/or direct investments to implement them within the Fund. The Fund may invest in Institutional Class or Class M shares of any funds of the Trust and PIMCO Equity Series, an affiliated open-end investment company, except other funds of funds and PIMCO California Municipal Intermediate Value Fund, PIMCO California Municipal Opportunistic Value Fund, PIMCO National Municipal Intermediate Value Fund and PIMCO National Municipal Opportunistic Value Fund (“Underlying PIMCO Funds”), and may also invest in other affiliated funds, including funds of PIMCO ETF Trust, and unaffiliated funds (collectively, “Acquired Funds”). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in a combination of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities, equity securities, affiliated and unaffiliated investment companies, which may or may not be registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), forwards and derivatives, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, of various asset classes in seeking to mitigate the negative effects of inflation. Such asset classes include, but are not limited to, inflation-linked bonds, commodities, emerging market currencies and real estate-related instruments. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund will invest in such funds, securities, instruments and other investments to the extent permitted under the 1940 Act, or any exemptive relief therefrom. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in any of the Underlying PIMCO Funds (except as described below). To the extent the Fund invests in Underlying PIMCO Funds, PIMCO expects to select such Underlying PIMCO Funds without considering or canvassing the universe of available unaffiliated Acquired Funds. When determining the target allocation for the strategy, PIMCO may use proprietary quantitative models. The target allocations may include long, short, or no positions in the underlying financial markets and asset classes specified in the models. The quantitative models are developed and maintained by PIMCO, and are subject to change over time without notice in PIMCO’s discretion. PIMCO also retains discretion over the final target asset allocation and the implementation of the target asset allocation, which may include positions that are different from target allocations determined by quantitative models. The Fund may invest in inflation-indexed bonds of varying maturities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities and corporations. Inflation-indexed bonds are fixed income securities that are structured to provide protection against inflation. The value of the bond’s principal or the interest income paid on the bond is adjusted to track changes in an official inflation measure. The U.S. Treasury uses the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers as the inflation measure. Inflation-indexed bonds issued by a foreign government are generally adjusted to reflect a comparable inflation index, calculated by that government. To mitigate the negative effects of inflation, the Fund seeks concurrent exposure to a broad spectrum of asset classes and other investments. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in equity-related investments (including investment in common stock, preferred securities, equity securities of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) and/or investment in the Domestic Equity-Related Underlying PIMCO Funds, the International Equity-Related Underlying PIMCO Funds and the PIMCO RealEstateRealReturn Strategy Fund, an Underlying PIMCO Fund, and in other equity-related Acquired Funds). With respect to its direct or indirect (through a fund) investments in equity securities, there is no limitation on the market capitalization range of the issuers in which the Fund may invest. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in commodity-related investments (including investment in the PIMCO Cayman Commodity Fund VII, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”), and the PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS® Strategy Fund and PIMCO Commodity RealReturn Strategy Fund®, each an Underlying PIMCO Fund). The Subsidiary is advised by PIMCO and primarily invests in commodity-linked derivative instruments backed by a portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments. As discussed in greater detail elsewhere in the prospectus, the Subsidiary (unlike the Fund) may invest without limitation in commodity-linked swap agreements and other commodity-linked derivative instruments. In order to comply with certain issuer diversification limits imposed by the Internal Revenue Code, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Fund will normally limit its net exposure to gold to 25% of its total assets. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 25% of its total assets. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in high yield securities (“junk bonds”). The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund’s assets are not allocated according to a predetermined blend of shares of the Acquired Funds and/or direct investments in securities, instruments and other investments. Instead, when making allocation decisions among the Acquired Funds, securities, instruments and other investments, PIMCO considers various qualitative and quantitative factors relating to the U.S. and non-U.S. economies, and securities and commodities markets. These factors include projected growth trends in the U.S. and non-U.S. economies, forecasts for interest rates and the relationship between short- and long-term interest rates (yield curve), current and projected trends in inflation, relative valuation levels in the equity, fixed income, commodity and real estate markets and various segments within those markets, the outlook and projected growth of various industrial sectors, information relating to business cycles, borrowing needs and the cost of capital, political trends, data relating to trade balances, and labor information. PIMCO uses these factors to help determine the Fund’s target asset allocation and to identify potentially attractive relative value and risk hedging strategies. PIMCO has the flexibility to reallocate the Fund’s assets among any or all of the investment exposures represented by affiliated or unaffiliated funds, or invest directly in securities, instruments and other investments, based on its ongoing analyses of the global economy and financial markets. While these analyses are performed daily, material shifts in investment exposures typically take place over longer periods of time. Once the target asset allocation, relative value strategies and risk hedging strategies have been determined, PIMCO then evaluates various combinations of affiliated or unaffiliated funds, securities, instruments and other investments to obtain the desired exposures and invests accordingly.