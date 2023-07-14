Home
Trending ETFs

PPQJX (Mutual Fund)

PPQJX (Mutual Fund)

Principal MidCap Growth Fund III

PPQJX | Fund

$8.15

$1.12 B

0.00%

1.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.9%

1 yr return

14.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$1.12 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.30%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Principal MidCap Growth Fund III

PPQJX | Fund

$8.15

$1.12 B

0.00%

1.17%

PPQJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal MidCap Growth Fund III
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Randy Welch

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies with medium market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with medium market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations within the range of companies comprising the Russell Midcap® Growth Index (as of December 31, 2021, this range was between approximately $1.2 billion and $59.1billion). The Fund invests in growth equity securities, an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities of companies whose potential for growth of capital and earnings is expected to be above average.The Fund is primarily actively managed by the sub-advisors. In addition, Principal Global Investors, LLC may invest up to 30% of the Fund’s assets using an index sampling strategy designed to match the performance of the Russell Midcap®Growth Index.
PPQJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PPQJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -26.9% 59.5% 46.37%
1 Yr 14.6% -43.3% 860.3% 47.53%
3 Yr -6.3%* -41.8% 41.4% 65.99%
5 Yr -4.2%* -28.3% 82.5% 64.45%
10 Yr -3.7%* -18.3% 13.6% 84.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PPQJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.9% -85.6% 1542.7% 39.32%
2021 -8.0% -52.0% 83.9% 82.78%
2020 8.4% -17.6% 195.3% 48.96%
2019 5.0% -16.0% 9.5% 69.20%
2018 -3.8% -13.6% 24.1% 64.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PPQJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -53.4% 55.3% 44.42%
1 Yr 14.6% -60.3% 860.3% 44.70%
3 Yr -6.3%* -41.8% 41.4% 66.42%
5 Yr -4.2%* -27.6% 82.5% 70.55%
10 Yr -3.7%* -17.1% 15.4% 93.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PPQJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.9% -85.6% 1542.7% 39.32%
2021 -8.0% -52.0% 83.9% 82.78%
2020 8.4% -17.6% 195.3% 48.96%
2019 5.0% -16.0% 9.5% 69.20%
2018 -3.8% -13.6% 24.1% 76.37%

NAV & Total Return History

PPQJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PPQJX Category Low Category High PPQJX % Rank
Net Assets 1.12 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 48.77%
Number of Holdings 428 20 3702 4.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 225 M 360 K 10.9 B 56.34%
Weighting of Top 10 20.68% 5.5% 92.1% 77.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Principal Government Money Market Instl 5.08%
  2. Synopsys Inc 2.42%
  3. Tyler Technologies Inc 1.99%
  4. Pool Corp 1.85%
  5. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 1.77%
  6. Burlington Stores Inc 1.70%
  7. Microchip Technology Inc 1.65%
  8. Marketaxess Holdings Inc 1.65%
  9. Veeva Systems Inc Class A 1.63%
  10. IDEXX Laboratories Inc 1.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PPQJX % Rank
Stocks 		97.20% 23.99% 100.52% 62.85%
Cash 		2.80% -0.52% 26.94% 35.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 85.04%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 84.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 84.33%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 84.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PPQJX % Rank
Technology 		33.30% 0.04% 62.17% 39.08%
Industrials 		17.86% 0.00% 38.23% 21.30%
Healthcare 		16.87% 0.00% 43.77% 59.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.49% 0.00% 57.41% 31.87%
Financial Services 		5.66% 0.00% 43.01% 60.21%
Basic Materials 		2.90% 0.00% 17.25% 35.39%
Consumer Defense 		2.06% 0.00% 16.40% 54.93%
Real Estate 		2.03% 0.00% 19.28% 55.99%
Communication Services 		1.41% 0.00% 18.33% 69.54%
Energy 		1.39% 0.00% 62.10% 52.64%
Utilities 		0.03% 0.00% 12.94% 25.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PPQJX % Rank
US 		94.04% 23.38% 100.52% 50.53%
Non US 		3.16% 0.00% 35.22% 48.42%

PPQJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PPQJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.02% 19.28% 40.25%
Management Fee 0.86% 0.00% 1.50% 82.72%
12b-1 Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.00% 27.85%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

PPQJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 83.87%

Trading Fees

PPQJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PPQJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.30% 0.00% 250.31% 40.78%

PPQJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PPQJX Category Low Category High PPQJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 85.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PPQJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PPQJX Category Low Category High PPQJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.77% -2.24% 2.75% 65.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PPQJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PPQJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Randy Welch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2009

13.0

13.0%

Mr. Welch is a Vice President of Principal Management Corporation. Mr. Welch joined the Principal Financial Group in 1989 and oversees the functions of the Investment Services group, which includes investment manager research, investment consulting, performance analysis, and investment communication. He is also responsible for the due diligence program that monitors investment managers used by the Principal Funds. Mr. Welch is an affiliate member of the Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) Institute. Mr. Welch earned a B.A. in Business/ Finance from Grand View College and an M.B.A. from Drake University.

James Fennessey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2009

13.0

13.0%

Mr. Fennessey, CFA, Vice President of Principal Management Corporation. Mr. Fennessey joined the Principal Financial Group in 2000. He is the Head of the Manager Research Team that is responsible for analyzing, interpreting and coordinating investment performance data and evaluation of the investment managers under the due diligence program that monitors investment managers used by the Principal Funds and is a member of the Principal Funds Investment Committee. Fennessey earned a B.S. in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Finance, and a minor in Economics from Truman State University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

